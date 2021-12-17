Thursday roundup: Botkins beats Houston, Russia beats Jackson Center

HOUSTON — After a close first quarter, Botkins ran away to beat Houston 53-27 in a Shelby County Athletic League game on Thursday.

The Trojans built a 14-9 lead by the end of the first quarter, then followed with a 15-6 scoring edge in the second to take a 29-15 halftime lead. They closed out the win with a 12-7 edge in the third and 12-5 edge in the fourth.

Carmen Heuker led Botkins (5-3, 3-2 SCAL) with 14 points while Camdyn Paul scored 11 and Boston Paul scored 9.

Rylie Voisard led Houston (4-5, 2-3) with eight points while Katie Maier scored seven.

Russia 51, Jackson Center 18

The Raiders earned a big SCAL win on Thursday at Clair C. Naveau Gymnasium.

No statistics or other information was reported.

Anna at Fairlawn, postponed

An SCAL game scheduled for Thursday at Fairlawn was postponed to a date to be determined due to a water main break at the school.

Troy Christian 39, Lehman Catholic 33 OT

The Cavaliers lost a Three Rivers Conference game in overtime on Thursday in Troy.

Lehman built a 7-4 lead by the end of the first quarter, but the Eagles responded with an 11-7 scoring edge in the second to take a 15-14 edge at halftime.

The Cavaliers retook the lead with an 11-5 advantage in the third, but Troy Christian battled back and tied it with a 9-4 edge in the fourth. The Eagles dominated overtime with a 10-4 advantage.

No statistics were reported for Lehman (2-6, 1-4 TRC).

Minster 53, Delphos St. John’s 21

The Wildcats won a Midwest Athletic Conference game on Thursday in Minster.

Minster built an 8-4 lead by the end of the first quarter, then used an 18-10 scoring advantage in the second to take a 26-14 lead. The Wildcats finished with an 18-5 advantage in the third and 12-2 advantage in the fourth.

Ella Mescher led Minster (6-2, 3-0 MAC) with 19 points while Jayden Clune scored 13.

New Bremen 54, St. Henry 20

The Cardinals won a MAC game on Thursday in New Bremen.

New Bremen built a 21-6 lead by the end of the first quarter and led 37-11 at halftime and 47-16 at the end of the third.

Kaylee Freund and Abi Powers each scored 17 points for New Bremen (4-3, 2-1) while Chloe Bornhorst scored 11.

New Knoxville 46, Versailles 20

The Tigers lost a MAC game on Thursday in Versailles.

The Rangers started with a 12-0 scoring advantage in the first quarter. Each squad scored eight points in the second, but New Knoxville closed out the win with a 22-12 edge in the second half.

Hannah Dirksen led Versailles (2-5, 1-3) with six points.

Minster, New Bremen earn lopsided MAC wins, Versailles loses

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.