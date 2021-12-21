Monday roundup: Botkins girls crush Ansonia, Riverside boys lose at Hoosier Gym

BOTKINS — Botkins’ girls basketball team cruised to a 56-14 win over Ansonia on Monday.

Boston Paul hit three 3-pointers in the first quarter to lead a 24-4 scoring advantage, then the squad followed with a 21-7 scoring edge in the second to take a 45-11 halftime lead. Botkins finished with a 6-3 scoring edge in the third and 5-0 edge in the fourth of the running-clock win.

Carmen Heuker led Botkins (7-0) with 15 points while Paul scored 13 and Camdyn Paul scored eight.

• Boys basketball

Indian Lake 89, Riverside 72

The Pirates lost a nonconference game on Monday at the Hoosier Gym in Knightstown, Indiana.

Indian Lake built a 16-12 lead by the end of the first quarter, then followed with a 34-14 scoring advantage in the second to take a 50-26 halftime lead. Riverside trimmed the final gap with a 22-19 edge in the third and 24-20 edge in the fourth.

Ayden Clary led Riverside (0-6) with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Gavin Osborne scored 16 points, Myles Platfoot scored 11 points and had five assists and Landon Stewart scored 13 points and had four steals.

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.