Tuesday roundup: Botkins, Russia, Fort Loramie win SCAL games

BOTKINS — Botkins’ girls basketball team cruised to a 55-26 win over Fairlawn in a Shelby County Athletic League game on Tuesday.

The Trojans built an 8-5 lead by the end of the first quarter, then used a 13-5 scoring advantage in the second to take a 21-10 lead at halftime. They ran away with a 16-8 edge in the third and 18-8 edge in the fourth.

Carmen Heuker led Botkins (7-3, 4-2 SCAL) with 16 points while Janel Platfoot scored 11, Camdyn Paul scored 10 and Boston Paul scored nine.

Lonna Heath led Fairlawn (5-5, 0-4) with 20 points.

Russia 47, Anna 36

The Raiders earned an SCAL win on Tuesday in Anna.

Anna built an 8-7 lead by the end of the first quarter and used a 12-10 scoring advantage in the second to take a 20-17 halftime lead. But the Raiders used a 14-10 scoring edge in the third to take a 31-30 lead, then finished with a 16-6 edge in the fourth.

Kate Sherman led Russia (8-2, 5-1) with 14 points, 12 of which came in the second half. She also had a team-high eight rebounds. Cece Borchers scored 10 points and Reese Goubeaux scored eight.

Taylor Poeppelman led Anna (4-4, 1-3) with 10 points while Kayli Brewer scored nine.

Russia shot 16 for 46 (35 percent) from the floor while Anna shot 11 for 35 (31 percent). The Raiders had a 28-8 rebounding advantage.

Fort Loramie 79, Houston 41

After a close first quarter, Fort Loramie ran away to a big SCAL win on Tuesday in Houston.

Fort Loramie led 17-16 at the end of the first quarter but used a 26-10 scoring advantage in the second to take control. The Redskins finished with a 15-9 edge in the third quarter and 21-6 edge in the fourth.

Colleen Brandewie led the Redskins (8-0, 5-0) with 21 points and seven steals. Riley Heitkamp scored 16 points and had four steals and Ava Sholtis scored 14 points and had six rebounds and five assists. Avery Brandewie scored 10 points and had five rebounds and Ava Turner scored nine points.

Katie Maier led Houston (4-6, 2-4) with 13 points.

Fort Loramie shot 30 for 47 (64 percent) from the floor while Houston shot 15 for 27 (56 percent). Fort Loramie had 16 steals; Houston finished with 28 turnovers.

Minster 42, Jackson Center 33

The Wildcats won a nonconference game on Tuesday in Minster.

Minster built a 9-8 lead by the end of the first quarter, then used an 8-6 scoring advantage in the second to take a 17-14 halftime lead. The Wildcats pulled away with a 14-9 advantage in the second and 11-10 advantage in the fourth.

Anna Larger led Minster (7-3) with nine points while Lilly Barhorst and Ella Mescher each scored eight and Katie McClurg scored seven.

Addie Biederman led Jackson Center (3-7) with 14 points while McKinley Reichert scored nine.

Lehman Catholic 45, Milton-Union 41

The Cavaliers won a Three Rivers Conference game on Tuesday in West Milton.

The Bulldogs built a 20-14 lead by the end of the first quarter, but Lehman used a 10-3 scoring edge in the second to take control. Each squad scored nine points in the third, but Lehman finished with a 12-9 advantage in the fourth.

Mara O’Leary led the Cavaliers (4-6, 3-4 TRC) with 21 points and 14 rebounds. Heidi Toner scored 12 points and had four assists.

Lehman shot 17 for 45 (37.8 percent) from the floor while Milton-Union shot 12 for 45 (26.7). The Bulldogs had a 40-32 rebounding edge.

• Boys basketball

St. Henry 51, Fort Loramie 35

Fort Loramie lost a nonconference game on Tuesday in St. Henry.

St. Henry built a 13-4 lead by the end of the first quarter to take control. Fort Loramie battled back in the second quarter and cut the gap to 24-17 at halftime, then used a 9-8 scoring advantage in the third to cut the gap to 32-26. But St. Henry pulled away with a 19-9 edge in the fourth quarter.

Caleb Maurer led Fort Loramie (5-4) with 11 points.

Lehman Catholic 46, Covington 32

The Cavaliers won a Three Rivers Conference game on Tuesday in Covington.

Lehman built a 13-8 lead by the end of the first quarter, then used a 12-8 scoring advantage in the second to take a 25-16 halftime lead. The Cavaliers finished with an 8-7 advantage in the third quarter and 13-9 advantage in the fourth.

Justin Chapman led Lehman (5-2, 2-2 TRC) with 13 points and eight rebounds while A’Zon Steele scored nine points and Donovan O’Leary scored eight points and had 11 rebounds.

Miami East 69, Riverside 54

The Pirates lost a TRC game on Tuesday in De Graff.

The Vikings built a 17-6 lead by the end of the first quarter. Each squad scored 19 points in the second, but Miami East pulled away with an 18-12 scoring edge in the second.

Gavin Osborne led Riverside (0-7, 0-5) with 17 points and had four rebounds. Ayden Clary scored 13 points and led the squad with 12 rebounds.

Versailles 49, Lima Central Catholic 39

The Tigers stayed undefeated with a win in a nonconference game on Tuesday in Lima.

Versailles led 9-8 at the end of the first quarter, but the Thunderbirds used a 12-9 scoring edge in the second to take a 20-18 halftime lead. Versailles used a 15-8 edge in the third to take control, then closed out the win with a 16-11 edge in the fourth.

Connor Stonebraker led Versailles (5-0) with 20 points while Jaydon Litten scored 14.

• Bowling

Riverside sweeps West Liberty-Salem

The Pirates’ bowling squads won nonconference matches on Tuesday at TP Lanes in Bellefontaine.

Riverside’s boys won 2,193-1,572. Andrew Knight led Riverside with a 383 series, which included a 202 game. Sam King had a 202 game.

Riverside’s girls won 1,607-1,412. Rayce Yelton had a 338 series, including a 196 game. Hope Harris had a 237 series.

