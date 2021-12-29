Tuesday roundup: Russia, Botkins girls win nonleague games

COVINGTON — Russia’s girls basketball team beat Bradford 61-45 in a first-round game in the Covington Buccaneer Holiday Classic on Tuesday.

The Raiders built a 12-8 lead by the end of the first quarter, then used a 19-8 scoring edge in the second to take a 31-16 halftime lead. They finished off the win with a 16-11 scoring edge in the third quarter.

Ella Hoehne led Russia (9-2) with 17 points while Cece Borchers scored 16, Kate Sherman scored 10 and Reese Goubeaux scored eight.

The Raiders shot 51 percent from the floor while the Railroaders shot 27 percent. Russia a 46-19 rebounding advantage.

Fort Loramie 65, Fairlawn 19

The Redskins cruised to a Shelby County Athletic League win on Tuesday at Fairlawn.

Fort Loramie built a 15-11 lead by the end of the first quarter and pulled away with a 21-4 scoring edge in the second, 16-2 edge in the third and 13-2 edge in the fourth.

Ava Sholits led Fort Loramie with 16 points, eight steals and five assists. Colleen Brandewie scored 14 points and had three assists. Riley Heitkamp scored 10 points.

The Redskins (9-0, 6-0 SCAL) shot 23 for 43 (53 percent) from the floor while Fairlawn shot 7 for 35 (20 percent). Fort Loramie had 22 steals and had a 20-18 rebounding edge.

Lonna Heath led Fairlawn (5-7, 0-6) with eight points.

Anna 30, Jackson Center 23

The Rockets earned an SCAL win on Tuesday in Jackson Center.

The teams played to a 4-4 tie in the first quarter, but Anna used a 9-2 scoring edge in the second to take a 13-6 halftime lead. After the Tigers trimmed the gap with a 10-9 edge in the third quarter, Anna finished with an 8-7 edge in the fourth.

Jenna Wolters and Kayli Brewer each scored eight points for the Rockets (6-4, 3-3).

McKinley Reichert led Jackson Center (3-8, 1-5) with nine points while Addie Biederman scored eight.

The Rockets shot 10 for 39 (26 percent) from the floor and 8 for 14 from the free-throw line. They had a 21-19 rebounding edge. The Tigers shot 9 for 31 (29 percent) from the floor and 3 for 10 from the free-throw line.

Botkins 35, Versailles 25

The Trojans won a nonconference game on Tuesday in Botkins.

Botkins built a 10-3 lead by the end of the first quarter and used a 7-3 scoring edge in the second to take a 17-11 halftime lead. The Trojans finished off the win with a 10-5 scoring edge in the third.

Carmen Heuker led Botkins (8-3) with 19 points.

Jenna Dirksen led Versailles (2-8) with 12 points.

• Boys basketball

Russia vs. Bradford at Covington Holiday Classic, canceled

Russia’s game against Bradford scheduled for Tuesday in Covington’s Buccaneer Holiday Classic was canceled due to illness among Railroaders players.

Riverside 54, Lima Temple Christian 35

The Pirates won their first game of the season on Tuesday in Lima.

Riverside built a 15-7 lead by the end of the first quarter, then used a 15-13 edge in the second to take a 30-20 halftime lead. The Pirates followed with a 16-6 edge in the third.

Myles Platfoot led Riverside (1-7) with 15 points, five assists and four steals. Walker Whitaker scored 10 points and Gavin Osborne scored eight.

Versailles 69, Miami East 60

The Tigers won a nonconference game on Tuesday in Versailles.

The squads were tied 14-14 at the end of the first quarter before Versailles used a 19-13 scoring edge in the second to take a 33-27 halftime lead. The Tigers clinched the win with a 14-12 scoring edge in the third.

Connor Stonebraker led Versailles (7-0) with 26 points while Jaydon Litten scored 18 and Ben Ruhenkamp scored 11.

• Bowling

Riverside splits matches with Newton

Riverside’s boys squad beat Newton 2,285-1,765 while the girls squad lost 1,538-1,476 on Tuesday at TP Lanes in Bellefontaine.

Zander Crouch led the boys squad with a 436 series, including a 236 game. Sam King had a 396 series.

Rayce Yelton led the girls squad with a 341 series, including a 179 game.

Fort Loramie crushes Fairlawn, Anna beats Jackson Center

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

