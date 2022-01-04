Monday roundup: Sidney struggles in 1st game with small roster

NEW MADISON — Sidney’s first game with a small roster showed work remains at adjusting to playing without two starters.

The Yellow Jackets, which will be without two starters for the rest of the season, couldn’t keep up with Tri-Village in a 59-31 loss on Monday.

Sidney lost starting point guard Lexee Brewer due to a knee injury for the rest of the season in mid-December, and forward Regan Clark played her final game of the season last week. Clark, a Jackson Center transfer, was only allowed to play for the first half of the season due to OHSAA transfer rules.

The Yellow Jackets now have a limited rotation and are short on experience, with three of their five starters being freshmen and one starter being a sophomore.

Sidney, which now doesn’t have a player taller than 5-foot-10 and starts three players 5-7 or shorter, couldn’t stop Tri-Village. Morgan Hunt, a 5-11 forward, scored 15 points and had 10 rebounds. Meghan Downing, a 6-2 center, blocked nine shots and had 13 rebounds.

Tri-Village built a 22-8 lead by the end of the first quarter and used a 13-7 scoring advantage in the second to take a 35-15 halftime lead. The Patriots outscored the Yellow Jackets 8-3 in the third quarter and 16-13 in the fourth.

Jordan Scully led Sidney (9-3) with 11 points while Larkyn Vordemark scored eight.

Rylee Sagester led Tri-Village (9-2) with 21 points while Torie Richards scored 14.

Parkway 38, Botkins 37

The Panthers hit a free throw in the final second to beat the Trojans in a nonconference game on Monday in Rockford.

Botkins built a 14-7 lead by the end of the first quarter, but Parkway used an 8-4 scoring edge in the second to cut the gap to 18-15 at halftime. The Panthers outscored the Trojans 14-6 in the third to take a 29-24 lead. Botkins battled back in the fourth to tie it before Parkway secured the win.

Carmen Heuker led Botkins (8-4) with 13 points while Malanie Maurer scored nine.

Russia 68, Bradford 32

The Raiders crushed the Railroaders for the second time in a week by winning a nonconference game on Monday in Russia.

Russia led 16-6 at the end of the first quarter, then used a 15-5 scoring edge in the second to take a 31-11 halftime lead. The Raiders finished with a 16-6 scoring edge in the third and 19-15 edge in the fourth.

Russia improved to 11-2 overall with the win. No statistics were reported.

Houston 46, Newton 26

The Wildcats cruised to a nonconference win on Monday in Pleasant Hill.

Houston trailed 7-3 at the end of the first quarter but used a 17-7 scoring edge in the second to take a 20-14 halftime lead. The Wildcats outscored the Indians 15-6 in the third quarter and 11-6 in the fourth.

Katie Maier led Houston (5-6) with 15 points while Megan Maier scored 12 and Emma Kemp scored nine.

• Bowling

Sidney squads sweep Stebbins

Sidney’s boys and girls bowling squads swept Stebbins in a Miami Valley League Valley Division match on Monday at Bel-Mar Lanes.

The Yellow Jackets’ boys won 2,176-1,459. Keaton Fisher led Sidney with a 442 series while Jarred Kirk had a 388 series and Jordan Napier had a 383.

The girls squad won 1,722-789. Sarah Bell had a 350 series, Liann Morris had a 312 series and Emma Hurley had a 311.

