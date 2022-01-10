Thursday roundup: Fort Loramie pulls away late from Russia

RUSSIA — Fort Loramie’s girls basketball squad dominated the last 10 minutes of a Shelby County Athletic League game on Thursday at Clair C. Naveau Gymnasium and pulled away to a 59-37 win.

Fort Loramie built a 17-9 lead in the first quarter thanks to four 3-pointers, then followed with three 3’s in the second quarter, which helped make a 13-7 scoring advantage that pushed the lead to 30-16 at halftime.

But Russia played strong early in the third. Sophie Francis hit a 3 with about two minutes left to cut the gap to 33-25 and cap off a 9-3 run to start the quarter.

But Fort Loramie finished the third on a 7-2 run to take a 40-27 lead, then finished with a 19-10 advantage in the fourth to clinch the win.

Colleen Brandewie led Fort Loramie (12-0, 7-0 SCAL) with 12 points while Avery Brandewie scored 10, nine of which came in the fourth quarter. Avery Brandewie had a team-high eight rebounds.

Ava Sholtis scored 10 points and had seven rebounds and five steals. Ava Turner scored nine points and Riley Heitkamp scored eight.

Reese Goubeaux led Russia (11-3, 5-2) with 10 points.

Fort Loramie, which was ranked No. 1 in Division IV in the first state Associated Press poll of the year, shot 20 for 46 (43 percent) from the floor. Russia, which was ranked No. 4, shot 12 for 31 (39 percent).

With the win, Fort Loramie takes a two-game lead in SCAL standings. The Redskins haven’t lost an SCAL game in three years.

Botkins 48, Jackson Center 16

Botkins senior guard Carmen Heuker reached 1,000 career points in the Trojans’ lopsided win on Thursday in Jackson Center.

Botkins built an 11-0 lead by the end of the first quarter and used an 18-6 scoring edge in the second to take a 29-6 halftime lead. The Trojans finished with a 10-7 advantage in the third and 9-3 advantage in the fourth.

Heuker led the Trojans (9-4, 5-2) with 20 points while Camdyn Paul scored eight.

McKinley Reichert and Addie Biederman each scored six points for Jackson Center (3-10, 1-6).

Houston 48, Fairlawn 41

The Wildcats won an SCAL game on Thursday at Fairlawn.

Houston led 10-7 at the end of the first quarter, but the Jets used a 15-12 scoring edge in the second to tie it 22-22. Houston used a 20-7 scoring edge in the third quarter to take control.

Megan Maier and Katie Maier each scored 14 points for Houston (6-6, 3-4) while Emma Kemp scored 12.

Alisha Kinnett led Fairlawn (5-9, 0-7) with nine points. Jessie Abke and Camri Cundiff each scored eight points.

Anna 42, Lehman Catholic 31

The Rockets won a nonconference game on Thursday in Anna.

Anna built a 10-7 lead by the end of the first quarter, but Lehman used a 6-4 scoring edge in the second to pull within 14-13 at halftime. The squads traded points to a 23-22 score at the end of the third before Anna pulled away with a 19-9 scoring edge in the fourth.

Kayli Brewer led Anna (7-5) with 19 points, 11 of which came in the fourth quarter. Brenna Cobb scored 16 points, 10 of which came in the second half.

Mara O’Leary led Lehman Catholic (5-8) with 14 points while Heidi Toner scored 11.

Minster 61, Parkway 52

The Wildcats won a Midwest Athletic Conference game on Thursday in Rockford.

Minster built a 13-5 lead by the end of the first quarter and followed with a 14-13 advantage in the second to take a 27-18 halftime lead. The teams traded points in the second half.

Lilly Barhorst led Minster (8-4, 4-0 MAC) with 21 points while Ella Mescher scored 19 and Katie McClurg scored 12.

New Bremen 50, Delphos St. John’s 23

The Cardinals won a MAC game on Thursday in Delphos.

New Bremen led 11-2 at the end of the first quarter, 20-8 at halftime and 30-12 at the end of the third quarter.

Riley Trentman led New Bremen (6-4, 3-1) with 12 points while Chloe Bornhorst, Lily Lennartz and Kaylee Freund each scored 11 points.

Marion Local 42, Versailles 24

The Tigers lost a MAC game on Thursday in Maria Stein.

Taylor Wagner led Versailles (3-9, 1-4) with four points.

• Bowling

Sidney falls to Coldwater

Sidney’s bowling squads lost to Coldwater on Thursday.

The boys squad lost 3,185-2,639. Kaden Abbott had a 430 series, Jordan Napier had a 369 series and Keaton Fisher had a 369 series.

The girls squad lost 2,193-1,932. Sarah Bell had a 317 series, Libby Hurley had a 312 series and Emma Hurley had a 240 series.

Fort Loramie’s Colleen Brandewie drives past Russia’s Sophie Francis during a Shelby County Athletic League game on Thursday at Clair C. Naveau Gymnasium. Brandewie scored 12 points. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/01/web1_DSC_3782.jpg Fort Loramie’s Colleen Brandewie drives past Russia’s Sophie Francis during a Shelby County Athletic League game on Thursday at Clair C. Naveau Gymnasium. Brandewie scored 12 points. Fort Loramie’s Avery Brandewie shoots as Russia’s Kate Sherman defends during a Shelby County Athletic League game on Thursday at Clair C. Naveau Gymnasium. Brandewie scored 10 points. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/01/web1_DSC_3837.jpg Fort Loramie’s Avery Brandewie shoots as Russia’s Kate Sherman defends during a Shelby County Athletic League game on Thursday at Clair C. Naveau Gymnasium. Brandewie scored 10 points. Fort Loramie’s Ava Turner shoots as Russia’s Reese Goubeaux at Russia on Thursday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/01/web1_DSC_3894.jpg Fort Loramie’s Ava Turner shoots as Russia’s Reese Goubeaux at Russia on Thursday. Fort Loramie’s Ava Sholtis shoots as Russia’s Simone Puthoff defends at Russia on Thursday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/01/web1_DSC_4071.jpg Fort Loramie’s Ava Sholtis shoots as Russia’s Simone Puthoff defends at Russia on Thursday. Russia’s Cece Borchers comes down with the rebound against Fort Loramie’s Ava Sholtis at Russia on Thursday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/01/web1_DSC_4149.jpg Russia’s Cece Borchers comes down with the rebound against Fort Loramie’s Ava Sholtis at Russia on Thursday.

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

