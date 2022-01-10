Friday roundup: Russia edges Fort Loramie in final seconds

RUSSIA — Russia junior guard Xavier Phlipot made two free throws with 7.4 seconds left, and the squad held on to beat Fort Loramie 48-47 in a Shelby County Athletic League on Friday at Clair C. Naveau Gymnasium.

The squads played to a 16-16 tie in the first quarter, but Russia used a 17-9 scoring edge in the second to take a 33-24 halftime lead. The Redskins used a 10-5 scoring edge in the third to pull within 38-34, then kept the run going in the fourth.

Logan Eilerman hit a 3-pointer with just over one minute left to break a tie and put Fort Loramie ahead. But Phlipot made a basket to cut the gap to one, then Fort Loramie missed a one-and-one opportunity, and Russia grabbed the rebound. Phlipot was fouled and made two foul shots to put the Raiders ahead.

Phlipot led Russia (7-2, 4-2 SCAL) with 15 points while Brayden Monnin scored eight.

Ty Ruhenkmap led Fort Loramie (6-5, 4-3) with 14 points while Caleb Maurer scored 11 and Eilerman scored eight.

Sidney 61, Greenville 48

The Yellow Jackets cruised to a Miami Valley League crossover victory on Friday in Greenville.

Sidney built a 13-9 lead by the end of the first quarter and used a 14-11 scoring edge in the second to take a 27-20 halftime lead. The Yellow Jackets put the game away with a 19-11 edge in the third quarter.

Sam Reynolds led Sidney (7-2, 5-2 MVL Valley) with 19 points while Jaden Swiger scored 17.

Houston 35, Fairlawn 29

The Wildcats won their first game of the season on Friday at Fairlawn.

The squads were tied 2-2 at the end of the first quarter. The Jets used an 8-7 scoring advantage in the second to take a 10-8 halftime lead, but Houston pulled away with a 15-9 scoring edge in the third quarter and 11-10 edge in the fourth.

Parker Herrick led Houston (1-10, 1-6) with 10 points while Jake Leist and Rusty Vondenhuevel each scored eight.

Drew Westerbeck led Fairlawn (1-11, 1-6) with 11 points while Dominic Davis scored nine.

Troy Christian 47, Lehman Catholic 28

The Cavaliers couldn’t keep up with Three Rivers Conference leader Troy Christian on Friday in Troy.

The Eagles built a 7-1 lead in the first quarter, then followed with a 16-6 scoring edge in the second to take a 23-7 halftime lead. Troy Christian outscored Lehman 12-10 in the third quarter and 12-11 in the fourth.

Donovan O’Leary led the Cavaliers (7-4, 2-3 TRC) with 10 points. Justin Chapman had 11 rebounds and Michael McFarland had nine.

Lehman had a 34-26 rebounding edge but had 20 turnovers to Troy Christian’s six. The Eagles shot 16 for 50 (32 percent) from the floor while Lehman shot 11 for 37 (29.7 percent).

Covington 56, Riverside 54

The Pirates lost a TRC game on Friday in Covington.

Riverside built a 12-8 lead by the end of the first quarter, but the Buccaneers used a 16-11 edge in the second to take a 24-23 halftime lead. Covington used an 18-17 advantage in the third to pull ahead 42-40. The squads traded points in the fourth.

Jayden Burchett led Riverside (1-9, 0-6) with 12 points and six rebounds. Myles Platfoot scored 10 points and had three steals and three assists. Kaleb Schindelwolf scored 10 points.

Parkway 57, Minster 56

The Wildcats couldn’t hold on to a lead and lost a Midwest Athletic Conference game on Friday in Minster.

The Panthers built a 17-11 lead in the first quarter, but Minster used a 14-12 scoring edge in the second to pull within 29-25 at halftime. The Wildcats used a 17-11 scoring edge in the second to take a 42-40 lead, but Parkway finished with a 17-14 advantage in the fourth.

Freshman guard Brogan Stephey led Minster (2-9, 0-4 MAC) with 30 points while James Niemeyer scored 11.

The Wildcats shot 20 for 39 (51.3 percent) from the floor while Parkway shot 22 for 41 (53.7 percent).

New Bremen 40, Delphos St. John’s 38

The Cardinals won a MAC game on Friday in New Bremen.

New Bremen built a 14-4 lead in the first quarter but the Blue Jays used a 13-5 scoring edge in the second to pull within 19-17 at halftime. The Cardinals outscored St. John’s 12-9 in the third but were outscored 12-9 in the fourth.

David Homan and Dylan Baumbauer each scored nine points for New Bremen (9-2, 3-0) while Nathan Rindler and Reece Busse each scored seven.

Versailles 53, Marion Local 46

The Tigers stayed undefeated by winning a MAC game on Friday in Versailles.

Marion Local built a 7-6 lead by the end of the first quarter, but Versailles used a 17-11 scoring edge in the second to take a 23-18 halftime lead. The Tigers outscored the Flyers 16-10 in the third to seal the win.

Jaydon Litten led Versailles (9-0, 2-0) with 12 points while Ben Ruhenkamp scored 11 and Noah McEldowney scored 10.

By Bryant Billing

