Saturday roundup: Fort Loramie rallies late against Minster

FORT LORAMIE — Minster used a big third quarter to grab the lead, but Fort Loramie dominated the fourth quarter to rally and earn a 41-34 victory in a nonconference game on Saturday.

Minster outscored the Redskins 14-4 in the third quarter to take a 27-22 heading into the fourth. But Fort Loramie scored several quick baskets to start the final quarter, then hit 9-of-11 free-throw attempts down the stretch to secure the win.

The Redskins led 8-2 at the end of the first quarter and 18-13 at halftime.

Ty Ruhenkamp led Fort Loramie (7-5) with 16 points, nine of which came in the fourth quarter.

Brogan Stephey led Minster (2-10) with 11 points.

Fort Loramie shot 14 for 33 (42.4 percent) from the floor while Minster shot 13 for 32 (40.6 percent). The Redskins shot 12 for 15 from the free-throw line while the Wildcats shot 3 for 7.

Botkins 49, Fort Recovery 36

The Trojans won a nonconference game on Saturday at Fort Recovery.

The Indians built a 13-8 lead by the end of the first quarter, but Botkins used an 11-4 scoring edge in the second to take a 19-17 halftime lead. The Trojans outscored Fort Recovery 9-4 in the third quarter and 21-15 in the fourth.

Jacob Pleiman led Botkins (11-1) with 17 points while Carter Pleiman scored 13 and Jameson Meyer scored 12.

Jackson Center 51, New Knoxville 35

The Tigers won a nonconference game on Saturday in New Knoxville.

Jackson Center built a 15-5 lead by the end of the first quarter. Each squad scored nine points in the second, but the Tigers put the game away with a 12-4 advantage in the third.

Jackson Center improved to 7-4 overall with the victory. Individual scoring was not reported.

St. Henry 63, Anna 60

The Rockets lost a nonconference game on Saturday in Anna.

St. Henry built an 11-7 lead by the end of the first quarter. The Redskins used a 14-7 advantage in the second to take a 25-14 halftime lead. Anna cut into the gap with a 19-11 scoring edge in the third.

The Rockets came within one point after a 3-pointer by McKane Finkenbine with about 2:30 left in the fourth and later tied it 54-54 after two free throws by Carter Seigle, but St. Henry responded with a 6-1 run to re-take control and sealed the win at the free-throw line.

Finkenbine led Anna (5-6) with 20 points while Drew Doseck scored 15 and Zach Ambos scored 11. Finkenbine unofficially finished with six rebounds, five assists and three steals.

Anna shot 18 for 47 (38 percent) from the floor while St. Henry shot 20 for 38 (43 percent). The Redskins had a 28-25 rebounding edge. Each squad shot 19 for 26 from the free-throw line.

Fairlawn 64, Covington 46

The Jets won a nonconference game on Saturday in Covington.

Fairlawn built a 15-9 lead by the end of the first quarter. The Buccaneers used an 18-11 scoring edge in the second to take a 27-26 halftime lead, but the Jets finished with a 19-15 edge in the third and 19-4 edge in the fourth.

Dominic Davis led Fairlawn (2-11) with 16 points while Drew Westerbeck and Gavin Landrey each scored 13.

Newton 67, Houston 45

The Wildcats lost a nonconference game on Saturday in Pleasant Hill.

Newton built a 17-11 lead by the end of the first quarter, then used a 17-12 scoring advantage in the second to take a 34-23 halftime lead. The Indians pulled away with a 15-11 edge in the third quarter and 18-11 edge in the fourth.

Houston dropped to 1-11 overall. Individual scoring was not reported.

Versailles 58, Parkway 44

The Tigers won a Midwest Athletic Conference game on Saturday in Versailles.

Parkway built a 15-14 lead by the end of the first quarter, but Versailles used a 17-7 scoring edge in the second to take a 31-22 halftime lead. Each squad scored 14 points in the third. The Tigers secured the win with a 13-8 edge in the fourth.

Ben Ruhenkamp led Versailles (10-0, 3-0 MAC) with 22 points while Connor Stonebraker scored 12.

• Girls basketball

Sidney 70, Fairborn 25

The Yellow Jackets cruised to a big Miami Valley League Valley Division victory on Saturday in Fairborn.

Allie Stockton led Sidney (11-3, 10-1 MVL Valley) with 24 points while Larkyn Vordemark scored 18 and Jordan Scully scored 12.

New Bremen 48, Anna 34

The Cardinals won a nonconference game on Saturday in New Bremen.

Anna built an 11-10 lead by the end of the first quarter, but New Bremen used a 13-7 scoring advantage in the second to take a 23-18 lead at halftime. The Cardinals finished off the win with a 15-5 scoring edge in the third.

Kaylee Freund led New Bremen (6-4) with 19 points.

Kayli Brewer led Anna (7-6) with 13 points.

Fairlawn 53, Waynesfield-Goshen 37

The Jets won a nonconference game on Saturday at Fairlawn.

Fairlawn built a 24-9 lead by the end of the first quarter. The Tigers used a 10-5 scoring edge in the second to pull within 29-19 at halftime, but Fairlawn secured the win with a 13-8 edge in the third and 11-10 edge in the fourth.

Lonna Heath led Fairlawn (6-9) with 28 points.

Versailles 40, Jackson Center 29

The Tigers won a nonconference game on Saturday in Versailles.

Versailles built a 9-5 lead by the end of the first quarter, then used a 6-4 scoring edge in the second to take a 15-9 halftime lead. The Tigers put the win away with a 10-6 scoring edge in the third and 15-14 edge in the fourth.

Taylor Wagner led Versailles (3-9) with 14 points while Jenna Dirksen scored eight.

Presley Reese led Jackson Center (3-11) with eight points.

New Knoxville 48, Houston 23

The Wildcats lost a nonconference game on Saturday at Jackson Center.

New Knoxville built an 11-4 lead by the end of the first quarter, then used a 17-5 scoring edge in the second to take a 28-9 halftime lead. The Rangers finished with an 11-7 edge in the third quarter and 9-6 edge in the fourth.

Katie Maier and Rylie Voisard each scored seven points for Houston (6-7).

Marion Local 54, Russia 27

The Raiders lost a nonconference game on Saturday in Maria Stein.

Russia dropped to 11-4 with the loss. No statistics were reported.

• Bowling

Riverside boys 4th at Viking Classic

Riverside’s boys bowling team finished fourth out of 19 teams in the Viking Classic on Saturday at Poelking Lanes in Dayton.

The Pirates averaged 193 as a team. Sam King led Riverside with a 622 series and Tyler Knight added a 617.

On the girls side, Rayce Yelton finished fifth individually with a 585 series and made the all-tournament team.

• Wrestling

Sidney 7th at Troy Invitational

Sidney finished seventh out of 15 teams in the Troy Invitational on Saturday.

Hayden Cottrel, Eli Biddle, Eli McKenzie and Chanler Bladin each finished fourth in their respective weight classes.

