Monday roundup: Sidney crushes West Carrollton 66-47

SIDNEY — Sidney’s boys basketball team cruised to a 66-47 Miami Valley League Valley Division victory over West Carrollton on Monday.

Sidney built a 19-13 lead by the end of the first quarter, then used an 11-5 scoring edge in the second to take a 30-18 lead at halftime. West Carrollton used a 15-11 edge in the third to pull within 41-33, but Sidney ran away with a 25-14 edge in the fourth.

Sam Reynolds led Sidney (8-2, 6-2 MVL Valley) with 19 points and eight rebounds while Jaden Swiger scored 18 points and had eight rebounds. Myles Vordemark scored 16 points and had five assists. Mitchell Davis scored four points and had five blocks.

Sidney shot 25 for 51 (49 percent) from the floor and 12 for 19 from the free-throw line. West Carrollton shot 22 for 62 (35.5 percent) from the floor and 3 for 11 from the free-throw line. The Pirates had a 39-33 rebounding edge but committed 19 turnovers to Sidney’s 17.

• Bowling

Riverside loses to Mechanicsburg

Riverside’s bowling teams were swept by Mechanicsburg on Monday at Goshen Lanes.

The Pirates’ girls squad lost 2,284-1,711. Rayce Yelton had a 200 game and a 362 series and Sarah Russell added a 242 series.

Riverside’s boys lost 2,994-2,547. Sam King had a 223 game and a 420 series and Zander Crouch had a 400 series.

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

