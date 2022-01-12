Tuesday roundup: Anna boys fall in OT at Marion Local

MARIA STEIN — Anna forced overtime at Marion Local on Tuesday but lost a nonconference game 65-58.

Each squad scored 16 points in the first quarter. The Flyers used a 12-9 scoring edge in the second to take a 28-25 halftime lead, but Anna responded with a 14-8 advantage in the third to take a 39-36 lead.

Marion Local used a 12-9 scoring edge in the fourth to tie it 48-48, then outscored the Rockets 17-10 in overtime.

McKane Finkenbine led Anna (5-7) with 36 points while Hayden Huelskamp scored nine.

Sidney 72, Fairborn 31

The Yellow Jackets improved to 9-2 overall and 7-2 in Miami Valley League Valley Division play on Tuesday in Sidney.

No statistics or other information was reported.

Northridge 46, Lehman Catholic 41 OT

The Cavaliers lost a Three Rivers Conference game in overtime on Tuesday in Sidney.

Each squad scored six points in the first quarter. Northridge used an 8-6 edge in the second to take a 14-12 halftime lead, but Lehman used a 14-11 edge in the third to take a 26-25 lead.

Northridge used a 10-9 edge in the fourth to tie it 35-35, then outscored Lehman 11-6 in overtime.

Michael McFarland led Lehman (7-5, 2-4 TRC) with 16 points and seven rebounds. A’Zon Steele scored 14 points and Justin Chapman brought down 13 rebounds.

Milton-Union 72, Riverside 57

The Pirates lost a TRC game on Tuesday in De Graff.

The Bulldogs built a 22-13 lead by the end of the first quarter. Riverside cut the gap to 37-31 at halftime, but Milton-Union secured the win with a 20-11 edge in the fourth.

Kaleb Schindelwolf led Riverside (1-10, 0-7) with 13 points and nine rebounds. Walker Whitaker scored 10 points and had six rebounds and Jayden Burchett scored nine points and had six rebounds.

• Girls basketball

Botkins 41, Anna 31

Botkins won a Shelby County Athletic League game on Tuesday in Botkins.

The Trojans built a 14-8 lead by the end of the first quarter. Each squad scored eight points in the second. Anna used an 11-8 scoring edge in the third to pull within 30-27, but Botkins finished with a 9-4 edge in the fourth.

Carmen Heuker led Botkins (10-4, 6-2 SCAL) with 14 points while Boston Paul scored 10 and Janel Platfoot scored seven.

Kayli Brewer led Anna (7-7, 3-4) with 19 points.

Fort Loramie 56, Jackson Center 19

The Redskins throttled Jackson Center in an SCAL game on Tuesday in Fort Loramie.

Fort Loramie built a 17-7 lead by the end of the first quarter and used an 11-7 scoring edge in the second to take a 28-14 halftime lead. The Redskins finished with a 14-4 scoring edge in the third and 14-1 edge in the fourth.

Colleen Brandewie led Fort Loramie (14-0, 8-0) with 18 points and had seven rebounds and four steals. Ava Sholtis scored 17 points and had six rebounds and four steals.

Ava Winner and Sarah Clark each scored six points for Jackson Center (3-12, 1-7).

Russia 62, Houston 26

The Raiders earned a big SCAL win on Tuesday in Houston.

Cece Borchers led Russia (12-4, 6-2) with 14 points while Miah Monnin and Ella Hoehne each scored 10.

Megan Maier led Houston (6-8, 3-5) with 10 points.

