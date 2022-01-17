Saturday roundup: Russia falls to New Bremen in OT

RUSSIA — Russia couldn’t hold on to a big early lead and lost 65-64 in overtime to New Bremen on Saturday at Clair C. Naveau Gymnasium.

The Raiders scored the first 10 points and led 17-9 at the end of the first quarter. New Bremen outscored Russia 13-12 in the second to pull within 29-22 at halftime, then used a 15-13 edge in the third to pull within 42-37.

Russia led 49-43 after two free throws by Xavier Phlipot, but the Cardinals scored 11 of the next 16 points to tie it. Aaron Thieman made a 3-pointer to tie it 54-54, then David Homan followed with a basket to give New Bremen a 56-54 lead.

Russia’s Braylon Cordonnier made a basket to tie it and force overtime at 56-56. The Raiders scored the first three points in overtime and later built a 61-57 lead. But Thieman made a 3 to cut it to 61-60, then Trevor Bergman made two free throws to give New Bremen a 62-61 lead.

Reece Busse split a pair of free throws to push the lead to two points, then Thieman made a basket to push the lead to 65-61.

Thieman led New Bremen (11-2) with 25 points while Bergman scored 14, Nick Alig scored 10 and Homan scored nine.

Cordonnier led Russia (8-4) with 20 points. Brayden Monnin scored 14, Phlipot scored 11, Hayden Quinter scored 10 and Ross Fiessinger scored eight. Phlipot had a game-high 10 rebounds and Monnin brought down six.

New Bremen shot 25 for 51 (40 percent) from the floor while Russia shot 19 for 41 (46 percent). The Raiders shot 21 for 29 from the free-throw line while New Bremen shot 6 for 16. Russia had a 32-21 rebounding edge.

Waynesfield-Goshen 49, Fairlawn 37

The Jets lost a nonconference game on Saturday in Waynesfield.

The Tigers built a 16-9 lead by the end of the first quarter, then used a 7-4 scoring edge in the second to take a 23-13 halftime lead. The Jets used a 13-9 edge in the third to pull within 32-26, but Waynesfield-Goshen finished with a 17-11 edge in the fourth.

Drew Westerbeck led Fairlawn (2-12) with 16 points.

Covington 58, Houston 48

The Wildcats lost a nonconference game on Saturday in Covington.

Houston built an 18-11 lead by the end of the first quarter, but the Buccaneers used a 15-12 edge in the second to pull within 30-26 at halftime. Covington then rallied with a 14-11 edge in the third quarter and 18-7 edge in the fourth.

Parker Herrick led Houston (1-13) with 12 points.

Wapakoneta 48, Jackson Center 38

The Tigers lost a nonconference game on Saturday in Jackson Center and dropped to 7-6 overall.

No statistics or other information was reported.

Versailles 71, Greenville 29

The Tigers cruised to a nonconference win on Saturday in Versailles.

Versailles led 24-6 at the end of the first quarter and 38-14 at halftime.

Jaydon Litten led Versailles (13-0) with 23 points while Ben Ruhenkamp scored 16.

• Girls basketball

Fort Loramie 55, Anna 39

The Redskins won a Shelby County Athletic League game on Saturday in Anna.

Fort Loramie took a 16-8 lead by the end of the first quarter, then used a 14-8 scoring edge in the second to take a 30-16 lead. Fort Loramie finished off the win with an 11-7 edge in the third quarter.

Ava Sholtis led Fort Loramie (15-0, 9-0 SCAL) with 18 points and 10 rebounds and had three assists. Colleen Brandewie scored 10 points and had three steals and three assists.

Kayli Brewer led Anna (7-8, 3-5) with 17 points while Brenna Cobb scored 10.

Fort Loramie shot 18 for 45 (40 percent) from the floor and had a 25-20 rebounding edge. Anna shot 13 for 43 (30 percent) from the floor. The Redskins made 15-of-18 free throws while Anna made 6-of-10.

Granville 58, Sidney 34

The Yellow Jackets lost a nonconference game in the Classic in the City on Saturday in Pickerington.

Allie Stockton led Sidney (12-4) with 17 points.

Houston 47, Jackson Center 38

The Wildcats won an SCAL game on Saturday in Jackson Center.

Houston built a 14-5 lead by the end of the first quarter. The Tigers used a 13-8 scoring edge in the second to pull within 22-18 at halftime, then used a 13-9 scoring edge in the third to tie it 31-31. But the Wildcats outscored Jackson Center 16-7 in the fourth to pull away.

Megan Maier led Houston (7-8, 4-5) with 19 points while Emma Kemp scored 13 and Katie Maier scored 11.

McKinley Reichert led Jackson Center (3-13, 1-8) with 15 points while Addie Biederman scored 14.

Russia 61, Fairlawn 13

The Raiders dominated an SCAL game on Saturday at Clair C. Naveau Gymnasium.

Russia improved to 13-4 overall and 7-2 in SCAL play while the Jets dropped to 6-10 and 0-8, respectively.

No statistics were reported.

Bethel 29, Lehman Catholic 28

The Cavaliers lost a Three Rivers Conference game on Saturday in Tipp City.

Bethel built an 8-5 lead by the end of the first quarter, but Lehman used a 7-6 edge in the second to pull within 14-13 at halftime. The Cavaliers used an 8-4 advantage in the third to take a 21-18 lead, but Bethel finished with an 11-8 edge in the fourth.

The Cavaliers dropped to 6-10 overall and 4-6 in TRC play with the loss. No statistics were reported.

Troy Christian 43, Riverside 35

The Pirates lost a TRC game on Saturday in De Graff.

The Eagles built a 10-7 lead in the first quarter, then used a 14-7 advantage in the second to take a 24-14 halftime lead. They finished off the win with a 13-8 edge in the third.

Ayva Stewart and Jade Copas each scored 14 points for Riverside (4-10, 2-7 TRC). Copas had eight rebounds, four steals and three blocks. Stewart had six rebounds.

Arcanum 54, Versailles 16

The Tigers lost a nonconference game in lopsided fashion on Saturday in Arcanum.

Arcanum built a 15-2 lead by the end of the first quarter and led 36-6 at halftime and 45-15 at the end of the third.

Versailles dropped to 4-10 overall.

• Bowling

Riverside competes in Sweet 16 tournament in Dayton

Riverside competed in the Sweet 16 tournament on Saturday at Poelking Lanes South.

The boys squad advanced to the round of eight and lost to Centerville in a best of five that went five games. Zander Crouch finished fifth as an individual and had a two-game series of 429.

Fort Loramie, Houston, Russia girls win SCAL games

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

