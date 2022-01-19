Tuesday roundup: Lehman Catholic breaks 3-game losing streak

SIDNEY — Lehman Catholic’s boys basketball team broke a three-game losing streak by beating Mississinawa Valley 38-34 in a nonconference game on Tuesday at Schlater Family Gymnasium.

The Cavaliers built a 10-4 lead by the end of the first quarter and used a 12-6 scoring edge in the second to take a 22-10 halftime lead. But the Blackhawks used a 14-5 scoring edge in the third to pull within 27-24 heading into the fourth. Lehman finished with an 11-10 edge in the fourth.

Michael McFarland led Lehman (8-6) with 10 points and seven rebounds. Justin Chapman scored 10 points and had 13 rebounds.

Botkins 55, Russia 48

The Trojans pulled away late to earn a Shelby County Athletic League victory on Tuesday in Russia.

Russia built a 19-16 lead in the first quarter before Botkins tied it 27-27 at halftime. The Trojans used an 11-7 edge in the third to take a 38-34 lead and later pushed its lead to double digits in the fourth.

But the Raiders pulled within 47-45 late in the fourth before the Trojans secured the win at the free-throw line.

Jacob Pleiman led Botkins (14-1, 8-0 SCAL) with 21 points while Jameson Meyer scored 12 and Carter Pleiman scored 11.

Brayden Monnin led Russia (8-5, 5-3) with 17 points while Zane Shappie and Braylon Cordonnier each scored eight.

Lima Perry 64, Minster 45

The Wildcats lost a nonconference game on Tuesday in Minster.

Minster built a 16-11 lead by the end of the first quarter, but the Commodores used an 8-2 scoring edge in the second to take a 19-18 halftime lead, then ran away with a 35-20 edge in the third quarter and 10-7 edge in the fourth.

Johnny Nixon led Minster (4-11) with 13 points and seven rebounds while Devan Wuebker scored 12 points and Brogan Stephey scored eight.

Minster shot 17 for 45 (37.0 percent) from the floor while Perry shot 25 for 56 (44.6 percent).

Versailles 50, Vandalia-Butler 29

The Tigers stayed undefeated with a nonconference victory on Tuesday in Vandalia.

Butler took a 5-4 lead by the end of the first quarter, but the Tigers used a 15-7 scoring edge in the second to take a 19-12 halftime lead. Versailles finished off the win with a 19-8 advantage in the third and 12-9 advantage in the fourth.

Connor Stonebraker led Versailles (14-0) with 15 points while Jaydon Litten scored 14 and Ben Ruhenkamp scored 11.

• Girls basketball

New Bremen 52, Jackson Center 21

The Cardinals won a nonconference game on Tuesday in New Bremen.

New Bremen built a 19-5 lead by the end of the first quarter and led 37-10 at halftime and 49-16 at the end of the third quarter.

Kaylee Freund led the Cardinals (9-5) with 12 points while Riley Trentman scored 11 and Abi Powers scored 10.

McKinley Reichert led Jackson Center (3-14) with eight points.

Anna 43, Covington 41

The Rockets won a nonconference game on Tuesday in Covington.

Anna built an 8-7 lead by the end of the first quarter and used an 11-8 scoring edge in the second to take a 19-15 halftime lead. The Rockets outscored Covington 15-14 in the third but were outscored 12-9 in the fourth.

Kayli Brewer led Anna (8-8) with 18 points while Brenna Cobb scored 14 and had five rebounds.

Anna shot 14 for 48 (29 percent) from the floor while Covington shot 15 for 35 (43 percent). The Rockets shot 11 for 15 from the free-throw line while the Buccaneers shot 7 for 9. Covington had a 22-17 rebounding edge.

• Bowling

Sidney splits with Xenia

The Yellow Jackets split with Xenia on Tuesday at Beaver Vu Bowl in Beavercreek.

Sidney’s boys squad won 2,290-2,098. Kaden Abbott led Sidney with a 445 series while Jarred Kirk had a 368 and Kade Wilson had a 352. Landon Finke had a 224 game.

Sidney’s girls lost 2,021-1,596. Sarah Bell had a 377 series and Emma Hurley had a 305 series.

Riverside boys win at Kenton

Riverside’s boys squad won 2,598-2,541 on Tuesday at Hillcrest Lanes in Kenton.

Sam King had a 275 game and 445 series for Riverside. Andrew Knight had a 193 game.

