Thursday roundup: Fort Loramie beats Botkins, stays undefeated

FORT LORAMIE — Fort Loramie’s girls basketball squad built a nine-point lead by the end of the first quarter and pulled away from there to a 52-31 win over Botkins on Thursday.

The Redskins built a 13-4 lead by the end of the first thanks to shooting 50 percent from the floor. Botkins kept close in the second quarter, but the Redskins pushed the lead to 30-19 at halftime, then used an 11-3 scoring edge in the third to pull away.

Ava Sholtis led Fort Loramie (16-0, 10-0 Shelby County Athletic League) with 14 points and eight rebounds and had three steals and three assists. Colleen Brandewie scored nine points and had three assists.

Malanie Maurer led Botkins (10-5, 6-3) with 12 points while Boston Paul scored eight.

Fort Loramie shot 20 for 40 (50 percent) from the floor and had 29 rebounds.

Anna 45, Houston 24

The Rockets won an SCAL game on Thursday in Houston.

Kayli Brewer led Anna (9-8, 4-5) with 13 points while Taylor Poeppelman scored nine, Brenna Cobb scored eight and Jenna Wolters scored seven. Cobb had a team-high five rebounds and four assists.

Rylie Voisard led Houston (7-9, 4-6) with eight points.

Jackson Center 25, Fairlawn 21

The Tigers won an SCAL game on Thursday at Fairlawn.

Jackson Center took a 6-4 lead by the end of the first quarter, then used a 5-4 advantage in the second to take an 11-8 halftime lead. The Jets used a 7-6 scoring edge in the third to cut the gap to 17-15 heading into the fourth, but Jackson Center secured the win with an 8-6 scoring advantage.

McKinley Reichert led Jackson Center (4-14, 2-8) with nine points while Sarah Clark scored eight.

Lonna Heath led Fairlawn (6-11, 0-9) with 16 points.

Riverside 52, Lehman Catholic 48 2OT

The Pirates won a Three Rivers Conference game in double overtime on Thursday in De Graff.

Jade Copas led Riverside (5-10, 3-7 TRC) with 26 points and 10 rebounds. Avery Perk scored 11 points.

Lehman dropped to 6-11 overall and 4-7 in TRC play with the loss. No statistics were reported.

Marion Local 53, Minster 42

The Wildcats lost a Midwest Athletic Conference game on Thursday in Maria Stein.

The Flyers built a 19-8 lead by the end of the first quarter. Minster used a 19-15 scoring edge in the second to pull within 34-27 at halftime, but Marion Local secured the win with a 10-5 scoring advantage in the third.

Kaycie Albers led Minster (9-6, 4-2) with 11 points while Lilly Barhorst scored nine and Ella Mescher and Katie McClurg each scored eight.

New Bremen 47, Parkway 34

The Cardinals won a MAC game on Thursday in New Bremen.

The Panthers built a 9-8 lead by the end of the first quarter, but New Bremen used a 10-8 scoring edge in the second to take an 18-17 lead at halftime. The Cardinals ran away with a 17-5 scoring edge in the third.

Lily Lennartz led New Bremen (10-5, 5-1) with 14 points while Kaylee Freund scored nine.

Coldwater 49, Versailles 33

The Tigers lost a MAC game on Thursday in Coldwater.

Coldwater led 21-5 at the end of the first quarter, 28-5 at halftime and 37-10 at the end of the third.

Hannah Dirksen led Versailles (4-12, 1-6) with seven points.

