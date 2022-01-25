Monday roundup: Botkins girls earn big win at Mississinawa Valley

UNION CITY — Botkins’ girls basketball team won a nonconference game 58-35 on Monday at Mississinawa Valley.

The Trojans led 13-6 at the end of the first quarter, then used an 18-15 scoring edge in the second to take a 31-21 halftime lead. Botkins pulled away with a 20-5 scoring advantage in the third.

Carmen Heuker led Botkins (12-5) with 24 points. Malanie Maurer scored 11 and Boston Paul scored nine.

• Boys basketball

Postponed: Versailles at Covington.

