Thursday roundup: Lehman Catholic, Riverside fall in TRC games

SIDNEY — Lehman Catholic’s girls basketball squad lost a Three Rivers Conference game 38-25 on Thursday in Sidney.

The Eagles built a 7-6 lead by the end of the first quarter, then used a 7-4 edge in the second quarter to take a 14-10 halftime lead. Troy Christian outscored Lehman 12-5 in the third quarter and 12-10 in the fourth.

Lehman dropped to 6-12 overall and 4-8 in TRC play. No statistics were reported.

Covington 57, Riverside 24

The Pirates lost a TRC game on Thursday in Covington.

Covington built a 15-8 lead by the end of the first quarter, then used a 21-6 scoring edge in the second and 18-3 edge in the third to pull away.

Riverside dropped to 5-12 overall and 3-9 in TRC pay. No statistics were reported.

New Bremen 56, Versailles 36

The Cardinals won a MAC game on Thursday in Versailles.

The Tigers took an 8-6 lead by the end of the first quarter, but New Bremen used a 19-10 scoring edge in the second to take a 25-18 halftime lead. New Bremen finished off the win with a 16-6 edge in the third and 15-12 edge in the fourth.

Kaylee Freund led New Bremen (12-5, 6-1 MAC) with 15 points while Riley Trentman scored 12 and Chloe Bornhorst scored 10.

Jenna Dirksen and Hannah Dirksen each scored eight points for Versailles (5-14, 1-7).

Minster 58, St. Henry 30

The Wildcats won a MAC game on Thursday in Minster.

Minster built a 15-6 lead by the end of the first quarter and led 32-12 at halftime and 51-23 at the end of the third quarter.

Ella Mescher led Minster (11-7, 5-2) with 14 points while Katie McClurg scored 13, Kaycie Albers scored nine and Lilly Barhorst scored eight.

Lehman Catholic’s Heidi Toner shoots against Troy Christian at Lehman Catholic on Thursday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/01/web1_DSC_9384.jpg Lehman Catholic’s Heidi Toner shoots against Troy Christian at Lehman Catholic on Thursday. Lehman Catholic’s Colleen O’Leary drives against Troy Christian at Lehman Catholic on Thursday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/01/web1_DSC_9405.jpg Lehman Catholic’s Colleen O’Leary drives against Troy Christian at Lehman Catholic on Thursday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Lehman Catholic’s Mara O’Leary struggles for ball control with Troy Christian’s Hope Carroll at Lehman Catholic on Thursday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/01/web1_DSC_9447.jpg Lehman Catholic’s Mara O’Leary struggles for ball control with Troy Christian’s Hope Carroll at Lehman Catholic on Thursday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Lehman Catholic’s Layla Platfoot drives past Troy’s Gracie Kincer at Lehman Catholic on Thursday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/01/web1_DSC_9484.jpg Lehman Catholic’s Layla Platfoot drives past Troy’s Gracie Kincer at Lehman Catholic on Thursday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Lehman Catholic’s Kallie Rank shoots as Troy’s Kathleen Johnson defends at Lehman Catholic on Thursday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/01/web1_DSC_9532.jpg Lehman Catholic’s Kallie Rank shoots as Troy’s Kathleen Johnson defends at Lehman Catholic on Thursday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Lehman Catholic’s Kallie Rank shoots over Troy Christian’s Hope Carroll at Lehman Catholic on Thursday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/01/web1_DSC_9558.jpg Lehman Catholic’s Kallie Rank shoots over Troy Christian’s Hope Carroll at Lehman Catholic on Thursday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Lehman Catholic’s Mara O’Leary https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/01/web1_DSC_9572.jpg Lehman Catholic’s Mara O’Leary Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Lehman Catholic’s Mara O’Leary shoots as Troy Christian’s Kathleen Johnson, left, and Hope Carroll defend at Lehman Catholic on Thursday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/01/web1_DSC_9586.jpg Lehman Catholic’s Mara O’Leary shoots as Troy Christian’s Kathleen Johnson, left, and Hope Carroll defend at Lehman Catholic on Thursday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

New Bremen beats Versailles, Minster beats St. Henry

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

