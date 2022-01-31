Friday roundup: Big 2nd quarter helps Sidney beat Xenia

SIDNEY — A big second quarter helped Sidney earn a 56-46 victory in a Miami Valley League Valley Division game on Friday.

Xenia built an 11-9 lead by the end of the first quarter, but the Yellow Jackets used a 17-9 scoring edge in the second to take a 26-20 halftime lead. Sidney outscored the Buccaneers 16-15 in the third and 14-11 in the fourth.

Jaden Swiger led Sidney with 21 points. He shot 9 for 12 from the floor and 3 for 4 from the free-throw line.

Sam Reynolds scored 12 points and had 10 rebounds and four assists for Sidney (14-3, 12-2 MVL Valley). Mitchell Davis scored eight points and brought down six rebounds. Landon Davis scored eight points.

Sidney shot 21 for 50 (42.0 percent) from the floor and had a 29-23 rebounding edge.

Botkins 62, Houston 18

Botkins clinched its second consecutive Shelby County Athletic League title and its first outright league title since 1979 with a win on Friday in Botkins.

The Trojans built a 24-8 lead by the end of the first quarter, then used an 18-7 scoring edge in the second to boost the lead to 42-15 at halftime. They outscored Houston 12-3 in the third and 8-0 in the fourth.

Jacob Pleiman led Botkins (17-1, 10-0) with 23 points while Jameson Meyer scored 15, all on 3-pointers in the first half.

Houston dropped to 1-16 overall and 1-10 in SCAL play.

Jackson Center 60, Russia 31

The Tigers earned a big SCAL win on Friday in Jackson Center.

Russia built an 11-10 lead by the end of the first quarter, but Jackson Center used a 16-6 scoring edge in the second to take a 26-17 halftime lead. The Tigers then ran away with a 21-4 edge in the third and 13-10 edge in the fourth.

Jace Mullenhor led Jackson Center (12-6, 7-4) with 20 points while Nolan Fark scored 13 and Xavier Esser scored eight.

Anna 63, Fairlawn 32

The Rockets cruised to an SCAL win on Friday in Anna.

Anna improved to 7-11 overall and 5-5 in SCAL play while Fairlawn dropped to 2-15 overall and 1-9 in SCAL play.

No statistics were reported.

Lehman Catholic 57, Riverside 36

The Cavaliers won a Three Rivers Conference game on Friday in De Graff.

Lehman built a 12-5 lead by the end of the first quarter, then used a 10-3 scoring edge in the second to take a 22-8 halftime lead. The Cavaliers outscored the Pirates 15-11 in the third. Riverside finished with a 22-20 edge in the fourth.

Donovan O’Leary led Lehman (9-8, 3-7 TRC) with 13 points and five assists. Justin Chapman scored 10 points and had nine rebounds and Michael McFarland scored eight points and had five rebounds.

Ayden Clary scored 12 points and had 10 rebounds for Riverside (1-13, 0-10). Myles Platfoot scored nine points.

Lehman shot 23 for 45 (51.1 percent) from the floor and had a 30-26 rebounding edge. Riverside shot 15 for 55 (27.3 percent) from the floor.

New Bremen 61, Versailles 58 2OT

The Cardinals won a Midwest Athletic Conference game in double overtime and handed Versailles its first loss of the season on Friday in New Bremen.

New Bremen built a 16-9 lead by the end of the first quarter, then used a 12-10 scoring edge in the second to take a 28-19 halftime lead. Versailles used an 18-12 scoring edge in the third and 12-9 edge in the fourth to battle back and tie it 49-49 and force overtime. Jaydon Litten made the tying shot for the Tigers.

The squads traded points to a 55-55 tie in the first overtime. Trevor Bergman hit a shot to put New Bremen ahead 59-57 in the second overtime. After Versailles pulled within one point, Bergman split two different pairs of free throws to increase the lead to 61-58. The Tigers missed a potential game-tying 3 at the buzzer.

David Homan led New Bremen (13-3, 6-0 MAC) with 19 points, five rebounds and five assists. Reece Busse scored 14 points and had six rebounds. Nathan Rindler scored eight points and had five rebounds. Bergman finished with eight points.

Noah McEldowney led Versailles (15-1, 6-1) with 16 points and five rebounds. Litten scored 14 points and had six rebounds. Connor Stonebraker scored 11 points and had 12 rebounds. Ben Ruhenkamp scored nine points.

New Bremen shot 21 for 49 (43 percent) from the floor and 15 for 29 (52 percent) from the free-throw line. Versailles shot 18 for 36 (50 percent) from the floor and 20 for 28 (71 percent) from the free-throw line. The Tigers had a 33-26 rebounding edge but committed 19 turnovers to New Bremen’s eight.

St. Henry 58, Minster 33

The Wildcats lost a MAC game on Friday in St. Henry.

The Redskins built a 19-8 lead by the end of the first quarter, then used a 15-12 scoring edge in the second to take a 34-20 halftime lead. After each squad scored three points in the third, St. Henry finished with a 21-10 edge in the fourth.

Johnny Nixon led Minster (5-13, 1-6) with seven points and eight rebounds.

Minster shot 11 for 34 (32.4 percent) from the floor and was outrebounded 26-17.

• Bowling

Sidney splits with Troy

The Yellow Jackets split a match with Troy on Friday at Bel-Mar Lanes.

Sidney’s boys won 2,479-1,910. Kaden Abbott had a 457 series, Jarred Kirk had a 442 series and Jordan Napier had a 440.

Sidney’s girls lost 1,957-1,280. Sarah Bell had a 349 series, Libby Hurley had a 333 series and Emma Hurley had a 305 series.

Botkins clinches outright SCAL title, Lehman beats Riverside

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

