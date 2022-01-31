Saturday roundup: Sidney falls short against St. Marys

SIDNEY — Sidney played close but couldn’t overcome a bad third quarter in a 37-33 loss to St. Marys on Saturday.

The Roughriders built a 14-7 lead by the end of the first quarter, but Sidney used a 7-7 scoring edge in the second to tie it 14-14 at halftime. St. Marys re-took the lead with a 14-8 edge in the third quarter. Sidney cut the final gap with an 11-9 edge in the fourth.

The Yellow Jackets dropped to 14-4 overall with the loss.

No statistics were reported.

Anna 68, Miami East 44

The Rockets earned a big nonconference win on Saturday in Casstown, and senior star McKane Finkenbine surpassed 1,000 career points.

Anna built a 16-9 lead by the end of the first quarter, then used a 19-13 scoring edge in the second to take a 35-22 halftime lead. Miami East used a 15-12 edge in the third to cut the gap to 47-37 heading into the fourth, but Anna pulled away with a 21-7 edge in the final quarter.

Finkenbine scored 32 points and had eight rebounds, eight assists and three steals. Hayden Huelskamp scored 11 points and Zach Ambos scored eight.

The Rockets improved to 8-11 overall.

Versailles 71, Russia 60

The Tigers beat the Raiders in a nonconference game on Saturday in Russia.

Russia built a 16-13 lead by the end of the first quarter, but Versailles used a 21-11 scoring edge in the second to take a 34-27 halftime lead. The Raiders used a 19-12 edge in the third to battle back and tie it 46-46, but Versailles ran away with a 25-14 edge in the fourth.

Jaydon Litten led Versailles (16-1) with 29 points while Ben Ruhenkamp scored 15, Connor Stonebraker scored 13 and Eli McEldowney scored nine.

Ben Bohman and Zane Shappie each scored 11 points for Russia (11-7). Brayden Monnin and Xavier Phlipot each scored 10 points and Hayden Quinter and Braylon Cordonnier each scored eight.

Jackson Center 32, Minster 23

The Tigers won a nonconference game on Saturday in Jackson Center.

The Tigers built a 4-1 lead by the end of the first quarter, but Minster used a 9-6 scoring edge in the second to tie it 10-10 at halftime. Each squad scored four points in the third quarter, but Jackson Center secured the win with an 18-9 scoring edge in the fourth.

Camdyn Reese and Carson Regula each scored nine points for Jackson Center (12-6).

Ian Homan led Minster (5-14) with 10 points while Brogan Stephey scored eight.

Jackson Center shot 11 for 31 (35.5 percent) from the floor. Minster shot 9 for 25 (36 percent) from the floor and had a 17-16 rebounding edge.

Houston 63, Riverside 43

The Wildcats won a nonconference game on Saturday in Houston.

Houston built a 15-12 lead by the end of the first quarter, then used an 18-10 scoring edge in the second to take a 33-22 halftime lead. The Wildcats secured the win with a 15-10 advantage in the third and 15-11 advantage in the fourth.

Jake Leist led Houston (2-16) with 20 points while Parker Herrick scored 19 and Luke Beaver scored nine.

Landon Stewart and Ayden Clary each scored 10 points for Riverside (1-14). Stewart had a team-high six rebounds and Clary had five rebounds and four blocks.

Marion Local 44, Fort Loramie 29

The Redskins lost a nonconference game on Saturday in Maria Stein.

Fort Loramie built a 10-9 lead by the end of the first quarter and used a 5-4 scoring edge in the second to take a 15-13 halftime lead. The Redskins pushed their lead to six early in the third, but the Flyers rallied and took a 25-23 lead by the end of the quarter.

Caleb Maurer hit a 3 to give Fort Loramie a one-point lead early in the fourth, but Marion Local finished on a 19-3 run.

Maurer led Fort Loramie (9-9) with 13 points.

Newton 57, Fairlawn 39

The Jets lost a nonconference game on Saturday at Fairlawn.

Fairlawn built a 16-12 lead by the end of the first quarter, but the Indians used a 13-9 scoring edge in the second to tie it 25-25 at halftime. The teams traded points to a 33-33 score by the end of the third quarter before Newton pulled away with a 24-6 edge in the fourth.

Drew Westerbeck led Fairlawn (2-16) with 15 points while Dominic Davis scored 13 and Aiden Haines scored eight.

New Bremen 75, Ridgemont 66

The Cardinals won a nonconference game on Saturday in New Bremen.

New Bremen built a 17-10 lead by the end of the first quarter and used a 21-10 scoring edge in the second to take a 38-20 halftime lead. The Golden Gophers cut into the final gap with a 22-14 edge in the third and 24-23 edge in the fourth.

Trevor Bergman led New Bremen (14-3) with 18 points while Reece Busse scored 17 and Aaron Thieman scored 15. Nick Alig and Dylan Bambauer each scored eight points.

• Girls basketball

Sidney 55, West Carrollton 47

The Yellow Jackets secured the Miami Valley League Valley Division and took another step toward an overall MVL title on Saturday in Sidney.

Sidney built a 13-7 lead by the end of the first quarter. West Carrollton used a 7-6 scoring edge in the second to pull within 19-14 at halftime, but the Yellow Jackets finished off the win with a 17-15 edge in the third quarter and 19-18 edge in the fourth.

Allie Stockton led Sidney (15-5, 14-2) with 23 points and had eight rebounds. Jordan Scully scored 11 points and Kiara Hudgins scored 10 points. Kelis McNeal scored seven points and had nine rebounds.

Sidney maintains a one-game lead over Vandalia-Butler and Troy in overall MVL standings. The Yellow Jackets are scheduled to travel to Tippecanoe on Wednesday night and to Greenville on Saturday to complete regular-season play.

The Pirates dropped to 12-5 overall with the loss and 9-5 in MVL play.

Fort Loramie 51, Marion Local 45

The Redskins rallied in the fourth quarter to stay unbeaten on Saturday in Maria Stein.

Fort Loramie led 9-7 in the first quarter and followed with a 14-9 scoring edge in the second to take a 23-16 halftime lead.

The Redskins pushed their lead to 10 points early in the third, but the Flyers battled back and took a 34-33 lead late in the quarter off a 3-pointer by Sammy Hoelscher.

Fort Loramie battled back to tie it 36-36 before the third ended, then secured the win with a 15-9 scoring edge in the fourth.

Ava Sholtis led Fort Loramie (19-0) with 15 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. Ava Turner scored 14 points, Colleen Brandewie scored 11 and Riley Heitkamp scored eight.

Fort Loramie shot 16 for 36 (44 percent) from the floor and 13 for 14 from the free-throw line.

Russia 70, Anna 44

The Raiders won a Shelby County Athletic League game on Saturday in Russia.

Scoring by quarters was not reported.

Ella Hoehne led Russia (15-4, 9-2) with 14 points. Cece Borchers and Reece Goubeaux each scored 12 points and Kate Sherman scored eight points.

Kayli Brewer led Anna (10-10, 5-6) with 19 points.

Russia shot 27 for 52 (52 percent) from the floor and had a 30-15 rebounding edge. Anna shot 14 for 45 (31 percent) from the floor.

Botkins 53, Fairlawn 32

The Trojans won an SCAL game on Saturday at Fairlawn.

Botkins built a 9-8 lead by the end of the first quarter, then used a 16-9 scoring edge in the second to take a 25-17 halftime lead. The Trojans finished off the win with a 9-7 edge in the third and 19-8 edge in the fourth.

Botkins improved to 13-5 overall and 8-3 in SCAL play while Fairlawn dropped to 6-13 overall and 0-11 in SCAL play.

No statistics were reported.

Jackson Center 43, Riverside 16

The Tigers won a nonconference game on Saturday in Jackson Center.

Jackson Center built a 13-4 lead by the end of the first quarter, then used a 19-2 scoring edge in the second to take a 32-6 halftime lead. The Tigers had a 6-5 edge in the third; each squad scored five points in the fourth.

McKinley Reichert led Jackson Center (5-15) with 11 points while Addie Biederman scored 10.

Ayva Stewart led Riverside (5-13) with eight points.

Lehman Catholic 47, Newton 30

The Cavaliers won a Three Rivers Conference game on Saturday in Sidney.

Lehman built a 9-8 lead by the end of the first quarter, then used a 7-2 scoring edge in the second to take a 16-10 halftime lead. The Cavaliers ran away with a 12-7 edge in the third and 19-13 edge in the fourth.

Mara O’Leary led Lehman (7-12, 4-8 TRC) with 22 points and eight rebounds. Taylor Geise scored eight points.

New Bremen 60, Celina 29

The Cardinals cruised to a nonconference win on Saturday in Celina.

New Bremen built a 12-10 scoring edge in the first quarter, then used a 13-5 scoring edge in the second to take a 25-15 halftime lead. The Cardinals pulled away with a 15-7 edge in the third and 20-7 edge in the fourth.

Chloe Bornhorst led New Bremen (12-5) with 18 points while Riley Trentman scored 12.

• Bowling

Riverside sweeps Greeneview

Riverside swept a nonconference match with Greeneview on Saturday at TP Lanes.

Riverside’s boys won 2,584-2,257. Sam King bowled a 426 series and Tyler Knight had a 233 game.

The Pirates’ girls won 1,680-1,649. Rayce Yelton had a 243 series, including a 210 game.

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

