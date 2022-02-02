Tuesday roundup: Botkins earns big SCAL win over Fairlawn

SIDNEY — Botkins’ boys basketball team earned a 63-34 victory on Tuesday at Fairlawn.

The Shelby County Athletic League game was originally scheduled for Friday but was moved due to inclement weather in the forecast in the coming days.

The Trojans led 13-9 at the end of the first quarter, then followed with a 26-7 edge in the second to push the lead to 39-16 at halftime. Fairlawn outscored Botkins 9-7 in the third quarter. The Trojans finished with a 17-9 advantage in the fourth.

Jameson Meyer led Botkins (18-1, 11-0 SCAL) with 22 points, including six 3-pointers. Jacob Pleiman scored 18 points.

Dominic Davis led Fairlawn (2-17, 1-10) with 14 points while Drew Westerbeck scored 11.

Jackson Center 47, Coldwater 36

The Tigers won a nonconference game on Tuesday in Coldwater.

Jackson Center built a 15-9 lead by the end of the first quarter, then used a 7-6 scoring advantage in the second to take a 22-15 halftime lead. Coldwater used an 11-7 edge in the third to pull within 29-26, but the Tigers finished with an 18-10 edge in the fourth.

Jackson Center improved to 13-6 overall. No scoring information was reported.

Lehman Catholic 45, Covington 22

The Cavaliers won a Three Rivers Conference game on Tuesday in Sidney.

Lehman built a 16-6 lead by the end of the first quarter, then used an 8-2 scoring edge in the second to take a 24-8 lead at halftime. The Cavaliers finished with a 4-2 edge in the third quarter and 17-12 edge in the fourth.

Justin Chapman led Lehman (10-8, 4-7 TRC) with 12 points and 15 rebounds. Michael McFarland scored seven points and had six rebounds.

Miami East 64, Riverside 53

The Pirates lost a TRC game on Tuesday in Casstown.

Miami East built a 20-16 lead by the end of the first quarter. The squads traded points to a 28-24 halftime score, but the Vikings pulled away with a 23-10 edge in the third quarter.

Walker Whitaker scored 14 points and had nine rebounds for Riverside (1-15, 0-11) while Myles Platfoot scored 14 points and had five rebounds. Landon Stewart scored 13 points.

• Girls basketball

Fort Loramie 54, Fairlawn 7

The Redskins secured the outright Shelby County Athletic League title with a victory on Tuesday in Fort Loramie.

Fort Loramie took a 22-3 lead by the end of the first quarter and outscored the Jets 14-2 in the second, 14-2 in the third and 4-0 in the fourth.

Ava Turner led Fort Loramie (20-0, 11-0 SCAL) with 13 points. Alyson Schmitmeyer scored eight points off the bench and had five rebounds.

New Knoxville 47, Russia 39

The Raiders lost a nonconference game on Tuesday at Clair C. Naveau Gymnasium.

Russia built a 9-2 lead by the end of the first quarter, but New Knoxville battled back with a 15-5 scoring edge in the second to take a 17-6 halftime lead. The Rangers finished off the win with a 17-10 edge in the third. Russia cut into the final gap with a 15-13 edge in the fourth.

Cece Borchers led Russia (15-5) with 12 points. Reese Goubeaux scored 11.

Ottawa-Glandorf 51, Minster 22

The Wildcats lost a nonconference game on Tuesday in Minster.

The Titans led 11-3 at the end of the first quarter, 19-9 at halftime and 34-9 at the end of the third quarter.

Kaycie Albers led Minster (11-8) with five points.

New Bremen 51, Spencerville 22

The Cardinals won a nonconference game on Tuesday in Spencerville.

New Bremen built a 15-3 lead by the end of the first quarter and used a 10-6 scoring advantage in the second to push the lead to 25-9 at halftime. The Cardinals outscored the Bearcats 13-0 in the third.

Riley Trentman led New Bremen (14-5) with 16 points while Kaylee Freund scored 12 and Chloe Bornhorst scored 11.

• Bowling

Sidney beats West Carrollton

The Yellow Jackets won a Miami Valley League match with West Carrollton on Tuesday at Bel-Mar Lanes.

The boys squad won 2,429-1,361. Kaden Abbott had a 475 series, Jarred Kirk had a 457 series and Jayce Kirk had a 400 series.

The girls squad won 1,587-1,181. Sarah Bell had a 377 series, Emma Hurley had a 276 series and Libby Hurley had a 275 series.

Riverside boys win tri-match

Riverside’s boys squad won a tri-match on Tuesday at Southwest Lanes in Urbana.

The boys squad won with a 3,029. Greenon rolled 2,336 and West Liberty-Salem rolled 2,251. Sam King led Riverside with a 481 series, including a 267 game. Andrew Knight had a 479 series, including a 257 game.

The boys squad broke three program records with a team game of 1,093, Baker game of 288 and a team match total.

The girls squad finished third with a 1,667. Greenon was first with 2,278. Rayce Yelton led Riverside with a 381 series, including a 220 game.

Fort Loramie girls secure outright SCAL title

