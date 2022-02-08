Weekend roundup: Big start helps Riverside beat Fairlawn

SIDNEY — Riverside’s boys basketball team won a nonconference game 68-58 on Saturday at Fairlawn.

The Pirates (2-15) built a 15-10 lead by the end of the first quarter, then used a 24-10 scoring edge in the second to take a 39-20 halftime lead. The Jets cut the final gap with a 17-16 edge in the third and 21-13 edge in the fourth.

Jayden Burchett led Riverside with 17 points and had three steals. Ayden Clary scored 16 points and had 13 rebounds. Myles Platfoot scored 12 points and had five steals and five assists. Landon Stewart scored eight points and had six assists and five steals.

Drew Westerbeck led Fairlawn (2-18) with 21 points. Dalton Davis and Aiden Haynes each scored 11 points and Dominic Davis scored 10 points.

Versailles 67, Anna 43

The Tigers won a nonconference game on Saturday in Anna.

Versailles built a 20-10 lead by the end of the first quarter. Anna outscored the Tigers 11-10 in the second, but Versailles pulled away with a 22-10 advantage in the third and 15-12 advantage in the fourth.

Jaydon Litten led Versailles (17-1) with 24 points while Connor Stonebraker scored 10.

McKane Finkenbine led Anna (8-12) with 14 points while Zach Ambos scored eight.

Fort Loramie 53, Coldwater 46

The Redskins won a nonconference game on Saturday in Coldwater.

The Cavaliers built an 11-2 lead before Fort Loramie finished the first quarter with an 18-5 run to take a 20-16 lead. Fort Loramie pushed its lead to as many as seven and led 31-26 at halftime.

Coldwater used a 12-5 scoring advantage in the third quarter to take a 38-36 lead heading into the fourth. The teams traded baskets early in the final quarter. Ethan Keiser hit a 3-pointer to give the Redskins a two-point lead midway through the quarter, and Caleb Maurer followed with a layup to push the advantage to four points.

The Redskins hit 6-of-6 free-throw attempts down the stretch to seal the win.

Ty Ruhenkamp led Fort Loramie (11-9) with 17 points while Maurer finished with 15 and Keiser finished with 10.

Russia 69, Ansonia 33

The Raiders won a nonconference game on Saturday in Ansonia.

Russia built a 13-9 lead by the end of the first quarter, then followed with a 23-8 scoring advantage in the second to take a 36-14 lead at halftime. The Raiders finished with a 20-14 edge in the third and 13-5 edge in the fourth.

Zane Shappie led Russia (12-7) with 15 points while Brayden Monnin scored 14, Hayden Quinter scored 12, Ben Bohman scored 10 and Xavier Phlipot scored eight.

Lima Shawnee 56, Botkins 54

The Trojans couldn’t hold on to a 40-14 lead and lost a nonconference game on Saturday in Lima.

Botkins built a 24-8 lead by the end of the first quarter and pushed its lead to 26 points before Shawnee cut the gap to 44-25 at halftime.

The Indians used a 17-3 scoring edge in the third to pull within 47-42 and continued their run in the fourth. Shawnee tied it, and the squads played to a 54-54 tie. The Indians got a steal and scored on a layup at the buzzer to earn the win.

Botkins dropped to 18-2 with the loss. No statistics were reported.

Houston 54, Mississinawa Valley 42

The Wildcats won a nonconference game on Saturday in Union City.

Houston built a 20-13 lead by the end of the first quarter, then used a 10-8 scoring advantage in the third to take a 30-21 halftime lead. The Wildcats finished with a 16-9 edge in the third and 18-12 edge in the fourth.

Jake Leist led Houston (3-17) with 24 points while Parker Herrick scored 16 and Ryan Ely scored nine.

Jackson Center 52, Lima Central Catholic 39

The Tigers won a nonconference game on Saturday in Jackson Center.

Jackson Center improved to 14-6 overall. No statistics or other information was reported.

St. Marys 61, Minster 36

The Wildcats lost a nonconference game on Saturday in Minster.

The Roughriders built a 19-4 lead by the end of the first quarter. Minster used a 20-8 scoring edge in the second to pull within 27-24 at halftime, but St. Marys ran away with a 19-5 edge in the third and 15-7 edge in the fourth.

Brogan Stephey led Minster (5-15) with 17 points while Johnny Nixon scored eight.

Minster shot 14 for 34 (41.2 percent) from the floor.

• Girls basketball

Findlay Liberty-Benton 37, Fort Loramie 28

The Redskins suffered their first loss of the season in a nonconference game on Saturday in Findlay.

Fort Loramie built a 12-9 lead by the end of the first quarter and scored the first five points of the second, but Liberty-Benton finished on a 9-2 run to cut the gap to 19-18 at halftime.

Liberty-Benton dominated the second half, outscoring the Redskins 9-3 in the third and 10-6 in the fourth. Fort Loramie shot 1 for 24 from the floor in the second half and 7 for 41 (18 percent) on the afternoon.

Ava Sholits led Fort Loramie (20-1) with nine points and five rebounds. Avery Brandewie scored seven points and had four steals.

Houston 57, Lehman Catholic 32

The Wildcats won a nonconference game on Saturday in Sidney.

Houston built a 15-4 lead by the end of the first quarter, then used a 13-6 edge in the second to take a 28-10 halftime lead. The Wildcats finished with a 16-10 scoring edge in the third and 13-12 edge in the fourth.

Katie Maier led Houston (8-12) with 15 points while Rylie Voisard and Megan Maier each scored nine and Taylor Birkemeier scored eight.

Mara O’Leary led Lehman (7-13) with nine points while Caroline Wesner scored eight.

Lehman shot 12 for 28 (42.9 percent) from the floor and had 21 rebounds.

Fairlawn 57, Riverside 38

The Jets won a nonconference game on their home court on Saturday.

Fairlawn built a 16-4 lead by the end of the first quarter, then used a 22-13 scoring edge in the second to take a 38-17 halftime lead. Riverside had an 11-8 advantage in the third. The Jets finished with an 11-10 edge in the fourth.

Lonna Heath led Fairlawn (7-14) with 32 points while Camri Cundiff scored nine.

Avery Perk led Riverside (5-15) with 13 points while Jade Copas scored eight.

Russia 63, Versailles 30

The Raiders won a nonconference game on Saturday at Clair C. Naveau Gymnasium.

Russia improved to 16-5 overall with the win while Versailles dropped to 6-15.

No statistics or other information was reported.

Botkins 47, Allen East 34

The Trojans won a nonconference game on Saturday in Botkins.

Botkins built a 9-4 lead by the end of the first quarter, then used a 13-10 scoring edge in the second to take a 22-14 halftime lead. Allen East had a 9-8 scoring edge in the third, but the Trojans finished with a 16-11 edge in the fourth.

Carmen Heuker led Botkins (15-5) with 18 points while Malaine Maurer scored 13.

Jackson Center 23, Indian Lake 13

The Tigers won a nonconference game on Saturday in Jackson Center.

Jackson Center built a 3-0 lead by the end of the first quarter and used a 4-3 advantage in the second to take a 7-3 halftime lead. The Tigers finished off the win with an 11-4 edge in the third.

McKinley Reichert led Jackson Center (6-16) with 13 points while Addie Biederman scored 10.

SUNDAY RESULTS

• Boys basketball

Marion Local 64, New Bremen 59 OT

The Cardinals lost a Midwest Athletic Conference game on Sunday in Maria Stein.

New Bremen built a 12-9 lead by the end of the first quarter. Marion Local used a 12-5 scoring edge in the second to take a 21-17 halftime lead, then outscored the Cardinals 12-11 in the third. But New Bremen used a 20-15 scoring edge in the fourth to tie it 48-48 and force overtime. The Flyers used a 16-11 edge in overtime to earn the win.

Aaron Thieman led New Bremen (14-4, 6-1 MAC) with 17 points. Trevor Bergman scored 14 points, Reece Busse scored 12 and Nick Alig scored 11.

FRIDAY RESULTS

• Boys basketball

Fort Loramie 56, Houston 22

Fort Loramie won a Shelby County Athletic League game on Friday in Houston.

The Redskins scored the first 11 points and built a 20-7 lead by the end of the first quarter, thanks in part to seven points by Logan Eilerman. Fort Loramie followed with a 26-8 scoring advantage in the second quarter to take a 46-10 halftime lead and ensure the second half started with a running clock.

Ethan Keiser led Fort Loramie (10-9, 7-4 SCAL) with 16 points while Eilerman finished with 15 and Caleb Maurer scored nine.

Jake Leist led Houston (3-16, 1-11) with 11 points.

Fort Loramie girls lose at Findlay Liberty-Benton

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

