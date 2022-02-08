Monday roundup: Russia beats Botkins for 2nd place in SCAL

BOTKINS — The Raiders won a Shelby County Athletic League game 56-17 on Monday in Botkins and secured sole possession of second place in league standings with the win.

Russia built a 19-7 lead by the end of the first quarter, then followed with a 14-2 edge in the second to take a 33-9 lead at halftime. The Raiders quickly pushed the margin to 35 points in the third quarter and forced the rest of the game to be played with a running clock.

Ella Hoehne led Russia (17-5, 10-2 SCAL) with 17 points while Miah Monnin and Roni Poling each scored 12.

Carmen Heuker led Botkins (15-6, 8-4) with six points.

Anna 20, Jackson Center 18

The Rockets won an SCAL game on Monday in Anna.

Jackson Center built a 6-5 lead by the end of the first quarter, then used a 6-2 scoring edge in the second to take a 12-7 lead by halftime. Each squad scored two points in the third. Anna rallied with an 11-4 edge in the fourth.

Brenna Cobb led Anna (11-10, 6-6) with nine points.

McKinley Reichert led Jackson Center (6-16, 2-10) with eight points.

Minster 42, Fort Recovery 38

The Wildcats won a Midwest Athletic Conference game on Monday in Fort Recovery.

Minster built a 15-4 lead by the end of the first quarter. The Indians used an 11-5 scoring edge in the second to pull within 20-15 at halftime, then used a 13-8 edge in the third to tie it 28-28. Minster finished with a 14-10 edge in the fourth to earn the win.

Katie McClurg led Minster (12-8, 6-2 MAC) with 13 points while Kaycie Albers scored 11 and Ella Mescher scored 10.

Versailles 48, Delphos St. John’s 39

The Tigers won a MAC game on Monday in Delphos.

The Blue Jays built a 13-6 lead by the end of the first quarter, but Versailles used a 15-9 scoring edge in the second to pull within 22-21 at halftime.

The Tigers pulled away with a 12-6 edge in the third and 15-11 edge in the fourth.

Hannah Dirksen led Versailles (6-16, 2-7) with 12 points while Madalin Barga scored 11 and Brooke Briscoe scored eight.

Milton-Union 35, Riverside 18

The Pirates lost a Three Rivers Conference game on Monday in West Milton.

Each squad scored two points in the first quarter, but the Bulldogs took control in the second with a 15-10 scoring edge. Milton-Union outscored Riverside 10-4 in the third and 8-2 in the fourth.

Riverside dropped to 5-16 overall and 3-11 in TRC play. No statistics were reported.

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

