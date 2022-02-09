Tuesday roundup: Russia cruises to 63-45 win over Anna

RUSSIA — Russia took control early and cruised to a 63-45 victory over Anna in a Shelby County Athletic League game on Tuesday at Clair C. Naveau Gymnasium.

The Raiders built a 20-8 lead by the end of the first quarter. Anna used a 16-14 scoring advantage in the second to pull within 34-24 at halftime, but Russia pulled away with a 19-10 scoring edge in the third.

Hayden Quinter led Russia (13-7, 7-4 SCAL) with 19 points while Braylon Cordonnier scored 12 and Zane Shappie and Ross Fiessinger each scored eight.

Grant Albers led Anna (8-13, 5-6) with 12 points while Zach Ambos scored 10. Anna leading scorer McKane Finkenbine scored two points.

Lehman Catholic 61, Tri-County North 22

The Cavaliers won a nonconference game on Tuesday in Sidney.

Lehman built a 7-3 lead in the first quarter, then outscored the Panthers 15-10 in the second to take a 22-13 halftime lead. The Cavaliers pulled away with a 27-6 scoring edge in the third and 12-3 advantage in the fourth.

A’Zon Steele led Lehman (11-8) with 15 points. Justin Chapman scored 14 points and had seven rebounds. Donovan O’Leary scored 13 points and had seven rebounds and six assists. Michael McFarland scored 10 points and had six rebounds.

Bradford 69, Houston 49

The Wildcats lost a nonconference game on Tuesday in Bradford.

The squads played to an 11-11 tie in the first quarter, but the Railroaders used a 19-12 scoring edge in the second to take a 30-23 halftime lead. Bradford pulled away with a 27-9 edge in the third quarter.

Jake Leist led Houston (3-18) with 24 points while Parker Herrick scored nine.

Riverside 53, Benjamin Logan 50

The Pirates won a nonconference game on Tuesday in De Graff.

Riverside built a 17-8 lead in the first quarter. Each squad scored 13 points in the second. The Raiders used a 9-6 edge in the third to pull within 36-30 and outscored the Pirates 20-17 in the fourth.

Jayden Burchett let Riverside (3-15) with 18 points and five rebounds. Myles Platfoot scored 15 points and had four assists and three steals. Landon Stewart scored 10 points and had seven rebounds, five steals and four assists.

Kaden Arn led Ben Logan with 31 points.

Riverside shot 20 for 44 (45.5 percent) from the floor and had nine steals and eight blocks. Ben Logan shot 19 for 53 (35.8 percent) from the floor and had a 37-17 rebounding edge.

Versailles 68, Indian Lake 63 OT

The Tigers won a nonconference game in overtime on Tuesday in Versailles.

Versailles built a 20-18 lead by the end of the first quarter, but the Lakers used an 18-11 edge in the second to take a 36-31 halftime lead.

The Tigers used a 13-8 edge in the third to tie it 44-44, and the squads played to a 59-59 tie at the end of regulation. Versailles finished with a 9-4 edge in the extra period.

Connor Stonebraker led the Tigers (18-1) with 22 points.

• Girls basketball

New Bremen 47, Botkins 44

The Cardinals won a nonconference game on Tuesday in Botkins.

New Bremen built a 13-4 lead by the end of the first quarter, but Botkins used a 17-10 scoring edge in the second to pull within 23-21 at halftime. The Cardinals outscored the Trojans 13-12 in the third, and the squads traded points in the fourth.

Kaylee Freund led New Bremen (15-5) with 17 points while Riley Trentman scored 10.

Carmen Heuker led Botkins (15-7) with 16 points while Malaine Maurer and Boston Paul each scored 10.

Anna 35, St. Henry 21

The Rockets won a nonconference game on Tuesday in Anna.

Anna built a 12-2 lead by the end of the first quarter and followed with an 11-9 scoring edge in the second to take a 23-11 halftime. The Rockets finished off the win with an 8-4 edge in the third.

Brenna Cobb led Anna (12-10) with 14 points. Kayli Brewer scored 13.

The Rockets shot 14 for 29 (48 percent) from the floor while St. Henry shot 9 for 20 (45 percent).

Miami East 43, Fairlawn 30

The Jets lost a nonconference game on Tuesday in Casstown.

Miami East built a 15-8 lead by the end of the first quarter and followed with an 11-6 scoring edge in the second to take a 26-13 halftime lead. The teams traded points in the second half.

Fairlawn dropped to 7-15 overall. No statistics were reported.

Minster 46, Kalida 43

Minster won a nonconference game on Tuesday in Kalida.

Minster built a 7-5 lead by the end of the first quarter. Kalida used a 12-9 edge in the second to take a 17-16 halftime lead, but Minster rallied with a 10-6 edge in the third and 20-15 edge in the fourth.

Katie McClurg, Morgan Sparks and Ella Mescher each scored 10 points for Minster (12-8).

• Bowling

Sidney splits with Indian Lake

Sidney’s boys bowling team beat Indian Lake on Tuesday while its girls squad lost in a nonconference match at Bel-Mar Lanes.

Sidney’s boys won 2,441-1,839. Jarred Kirk had a 467 series, including a 287 game. Kaden Abbott had a 416 series and Jordan Napier had a 392 series.

The Yellow Jackets’ girls squad lost 1,879-1,596. Sarah Bell had a 314 series, Emma Hurley had a 301 series and Libby Hurley had a 287 series.

Lehman Catholic, Riverside, Versailles win nonconference games

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.