Wednesday roundup: Riverside earns TRC win over Covington

DeGRAFF — Riverside’s boys basketball team earned its first-ever Three Rivers Conference win by beating Covington 63-58 on Wednesday.

The Buccaneers built a 14-13 lead by the end of the first quarter, but Riverside used a 20-13 scoring edge in the second to take a 33-27 halftime lead. Covington used a 23-16 edge in the third to take a 50-49 lead, but the Pirates finished with a 14-8 edge in the fourth to earn the win.

Myles Platfoot led Riverside (4-15, 1-11 TRC) with 17 points, nine rebounds, four assists and four steals. Landon Stewart scored 14 points and had three assists and Jayden Burchett scored nine points and had three assists.

• Girls basketball

Covington 56, Lehman Catholic 26

The Cavaliers lost a Three Rivers Conference game on Wednesday in Covington.

Covington built a 25-10 lead by the end of the first quarter and used a 9-4 edge in the second to take a 34-14 halftime lead. Lehman outscored the Buccaneers 10-9 in the third, but Covington finished with a 13-2 edge in the fourth.

Heidi Toner led Lehman (7-14, 4-9 TRC) with 13 points.

• Bowling

Sidney sweeps Tippecanoe

Sidney’s bowling teams beat Tippecanoe in a Miami Valley League match on Wednesday at Troy Bowl.

The boys squad won 2,188-1,844. Kaden Abbott had a 445 series, Jared Kirk had a 430 series and Jayce Kirk had a 324 series.

The girls squad won 1,726-1,635. Emma Hurley had a 340 series, Sarah Bell had a 337 series and Libby Hurley had a 327 series.

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

