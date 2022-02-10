SCORES, WMVR to broadcast Russia, Botkins SCAL finale

Is it a tourney preview of what’s to come?

On Friday night, number four sectional seed Russia, 13-7, plays at number one seed Botkins, 18-2, as the two clubs check each other out before one knocks the other out two weeks from tomorrow in a Piqua district semi-final. Or at least that’s how it seems the lower bracket in the boys D-IV sectional may develop.

You could say, for sure, tonight is a tourney “tune-up.” A usual starter may be an alternate. A new point could run the engine several minutes to see if the team doesn’t miss a beat. And an additional player or two may see action to stretch the squad’s mileage for a long hike down the tourney trail that Botkins and Russia hope extends well into March.

Better yet, tonight is a “size ’em up.” Yes, Russia, with an upset win, likely grabs a share of a three-way tie for second place in the Shelby County Athletic League. The Raiders could deadlock Jackson Center and Fort Loramie at 8-4 if the three clubs triumph. The Tigers are at Anna tonight. The Redskins host Fairlawn.

But just by getting anther shot at the Trojans before the anticipated February 26 district semi, the Raiders will benefit. The Trojans will make this “preview” game count, too.

ScoresBroadcast.com and WMVR are courtside tonight. Airtime is at 7 PM. Online and on radio tomorrow are two girls tourney tilts: Botkins versus Mechanicsburg at 10:30 AM in D-IV action and Sidney versus Tecumseh at 1:30 PM in D-I action.

Tonight, Botkins will keep a much closer eye on Brayden Monnin, who drained five three-pointers on January 18 when the Trojans won a 55-48 thriller at Russia.

By the way, this time around, the black and gold may have to keep close tabs on “numerous” Raiders, who have shared the ball equally well the last few weeks. Against Versailles on January 29, both Zane Shappie and Ben Bohman scored 11; Xavier Phlipot and Hayden Quinter added ten each; and Braylon Cordonnier and Monnin tacked on eight apiece.

Russia, meanwhile, aims to improve defensively from the first encounter when the Trojans Jacob Pleiman tallied 21 inside and out. Jameson Meyer drilled four trifectas. Like the Raiders, Botkins is also spreading the wealth, especially from behind the arc. Carter Pleiman swished the first three triples he took at Lima Shawnee last Saturday.

Despite a grinding 20-game schedule so far for the two clubs, the gas tanks are still pretty full. And may reach capacity during tournament time. That’s the goal.

Botkins put on a terrific display of high-level tourney basketball for two quarters at D-II Shawnee, but sputtered in the second half and lost on a buzzer beater. Last month, Russia stuffed the stat sheet with a super performance against New Bremen, but fell short by a point in overtime.

There is no question! Neither club has played its best four quarters on a single night yet; not even close. Russia finishes at Marion Local on Saturday; Botkins meets New Knoxville.

Then the second season opens one week from tomorrow for these two SCAL schools.

Russia must beat Mississinawa Valley and then Bradford or Newton at Piqua, prior to

seeing Botkins again.

Botkins must defeat Fairlawn and Riverside at Piqua, before a return date with the Raiders.

By February 26, Russia and Botkins will be finely tuned, in high gear, and on a collision course for the third time.

Caution… Don’t look too far down the tracks, and past “the little engine that could.”

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/02/web1_Scores-Broadcast-1-1-1.jpg