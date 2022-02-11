Sports Extra with Dave Ross: 1965 Sidney grad a true pioneer

Sidney High School alumni hold many unique distinctions including one who was awarded a Nobel Prize for developing the MRI diagnostic tool, Dr. Paul Lauterbur (SHS 1947). We also lay claim to one of the early female Athletic Directors among NCAA members, Nancy Olson (SHS 1965). Both are members of the Sidney City Schools Hall of Honor.

From 1979-85 Nancy was the AD at NCAA Division II Florida International University in Miami-Dade, a very new institution that was founded in the year Olson graduated from SHS. Almost immediately she decided that the next step to elevate both FIU athletics and the institution was to add men’s basketball to their menu.

Olson headed to the 1981 Final Four in Philadelphia in search of a coach among the hundreds who annually attend that event and treat it as a “job fair.” Ironically, she settled on a fellow alum of Bowling Green State University, Rich Walker, a former star player at BG. She’d hired an African American as head coach, almost unheard of at that time outside of historically Black institutions.

The 1981-82 season marked the birth of FIU hoops, making 2021-22 a 40th anniversary milestone that did not go unnoticed. A reunion was held in conjunction with last Saturday’s home upset win over Louisiana Tech. Both Olson and Walker reside locally and enthusiastically attended. Walker is the FIU Alumni Relations Coordinator.

During her six years, Nancy laid the groundwork for a move to Division I which was realized two years after her departure. Football was eventually added in 2002. The school is currently a member of Conference USA.

Olson went from FIU to continue a varied career in education, athletics, recreation, and travel, most notably as Director of the Florida Marlins Community Foundation during an era of two World Series titles in 1997 and 2003. Today she spends much time in and around the pool with Nancy Olson Water Fitness in the Miami-Lauderdale area.

Lima Shawnee

Last Saturday’s Botkins at Lima Shawnee boys basketball encounter evoked many memories as I viewed the proceedings on TV from Lappin Gymnasium. I’d been there many times during my high school days (1969-72) to watch my friends on Sidney’s basketball and wrestling teams as they engaged in intense and evenly matched competition.

Make no mistake, we still considered Piqua our biggest rival due to proximity and tradition but Lima Shawnee was usually a balanced matchup for us in virtually every sport. My class never lost to them in football (1969-71) but two of our wins were by single digits.

During the “30 and 0” seasons of 1968-70, we were both unbeaten when we met at midseason. Two comfortable wins were sandwiched around a 13-12 comeback verdict in 1969 that became victory number 16 of the 30. For each of those three seasons, Sidney was crowned Limaland big school football champion by the Lima News. A similar distinction was conveyed by the Dayton Journal Herald in that market. Beating Shawnee led to a trio of Miami Valley League titles and was a cornerstone of those newspaper recognitions.

The Shawnee Indians had their moments against our Yellow Jackets including December 17, 1966 when they ran up a 121-49 domination on the hardwood, a year before joining the MVL and also prior to girls interscholastic sports gaining traction. The original rendition of the MVL folded in 1974. Shawnee finally found a permanent home with a 1981 return to the Western Buckeye League. Sidney was independent for a year before moving on to multiple conferences with Piqua alongside every step of the way including the rebirth of the Miami Valley League where both now reside.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/02/Facebook-Posting-FIU-BKB-c.png Former athletic colleagues at Florida International University, Nancy Olson and Rich Walker enjoyed a reunion in Miami, Florida last Saturday night. Photo courtesy Nancy Olson https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/02/image001.png Former athletic colleagues at Florida International University, Nancy Olson and Rich Walker enjoyed a reunion in Miami, Florida last Saturday night. Photo courtesy Nancy Olson

Sports Extra With Dave Ross

Sports Extra appears each Friday. A 1972 Sidney graduate, Dave Ross has worked in local radio, TV, and newspaper since 1975. He’s the senior member of the OHSAA Media Advisory Committee.

Sports Extra appears each Friday. A 1972 Sidney graduate, Dave Ross has worked in local radio, TV, and newspaper since 1975. He’s the senior member of the OHSAA Media Advisory Committee.