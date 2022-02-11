Thursday roundup: Fort Loramie finishes SCAL play undefeated again

FORT LORAMIE — Fort Loramie’s girls basketball team wrapped up another undefeated Shelby County Athletic League campaign by beating Houston 54-29 in a makeup game on Thursday.

It’s the fourth straight year Fort Loramie (21-1) has won the SCAL title with a 12-0 record. The Redskins haven’t lost an SCAL game since February of 2018.

It was senior night on Thursday for Fort Loramie, which celebrated the four-year run of six seniors: Colleen Brandewie, Riley Heitkamp, Aubrey Baker, Ava Sholtis, Ava Turner and Cara Meyer.

The Redskins built a 13-7 lead by the end of the first quarter and followed with a 15-5 scoring edge in the second to take a 28-12 halftime lead. They followed with an 18-9 edge in the third.

Sholtis, who was named SCAL player of the year on Friday, scored 22 points and had a team-high nine rebounds and four steals. Brandewie scored nine points and had three steals and Heitkamp scored seven points and had three steals.

Taylor Birkemeier and Katie Maier each scored nine points for Houston (8-13, 4-8 SCAL).

New Knoxville 43, New Bremen 18

The Cardinals lost to the Rangers in a Midwest Athletic Conference game on Thursday in New Knoxville.

New Knoxville, which wrapped up the MAC title with the win, built an 11-4 lead by the end of the first quarter and led 20-9 at halftime and 35-11 at the end of the third quarter.

Chloe Homan led New Bremen (16-6, 7-2 MAC) with 10 points.

The Cardinals finished in a three-way tie with Minster and Marion Local for second place in MAC standings.

Minster 42, Coldwater 38 OT

The Wildcats won a MAC game in overtime on Thursday in Coldwater.

The Cavaliers built a 7-4 lead by the end of the first quarter, but Minster used an 18-14 advantage in the second to take a 22-21 halftime lead.

Minster followed with an 11-8 edge in the third to take a 33-29 lead, but Coldwater used a 7-3 edge in the fourth to tie it 36-36 and force overtime. The Wildcats dominated the extra period.

Ella Mescher led Minster (14-8, 7-2) with 14 points while Morgan Sparks scored 11 and Katie McClurg scored nine.

