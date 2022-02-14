Saturday girls roundup: Late free throws lift Botkins over Mechanicsburg

SIDNEY — Botkins senior guard Carmen Heuker made four free throws in the final 30 seconds to lift the squad to a 56-52 win in a Division IV sectional opener on Saturday morning at Sidney High School.

The Trojans, which tied with Mechanicsburg in voting for the No. 3 seed in the Sidney D-IV sectional, struggled to contain the Indians early.

Mechanicsburg started the game with an 8-2 run and led 14-8 at the end of the first quarter. The Indians pushed the lead to 26-16 before Botkins scored six points in the last 90 seconds of the second quarter to pull within four points at halftime.

Botkins’ run continued in the third quarter. The Trojans scored 11 consecutive points to take a 36-28 lead, but Mechanicsburg finished on a 6-2 run to pull within 38-34 heading into the fourth quarter.

The squads exchanged runs in the fourth, but Botkins held the lead until Emily Conley made a basket with about a minute left to tie it.

Heuker drew a foul while driving inside with just under 30 seconds left and made two free throws to put the Trojans ahead by two points. The Indians missed two shots in the post on the next possession before Botkins grabbed the rebound.

Heuker was fouled again shortly after the rebound and made two more foul shots with about three seconds left to seal the win.

Heuker led the Trojans (16-7) with 25 points. Aleah Johnson added eight points and Camdyn Paul scored seven.

Olivia Skillings led Mechanicsburg (19-3) with 20 points. Conley scored 16 points and had 13 rebounds.

Botkins shot 19 for 39 (49 percent) from the floor while Mechanicsburg shot 14 for 40 (35 percent). The Trojans had a 34-32 rebounding edge.

The Trojans advance to face Shelby County Athletic League rival and No. 7 seed Jackson Center in a D-IV sectional final on Tuesday in Sidney.

Fort Loramie 90, Ansonia 11

The No. 1 seed Redskins rolled to a first-round tournament opener on Saturday in Sidney.

Fort Loramie led 21-5 at the end of the first quarter and used a 26-2 scoring edge in the second to take a 47-7 advantage at halftime and force the second half to start with a running clock.

The Redskins outscored the Tigers 29-0 in the third quarter and 14-4 in the fourth.

Thirteen players scored for Fort Loramie (22-1). Ava Turner scored 17 points, Ava Sholtis and Colleen Brandewie each scored 12 and Riley Heitkamp scored 11. Brandewie had eight steals and Turner had four.

The Redskins advance to face Triad in a D-IV sectional final on Wednesday in Sidney.

Russia 63, Lehman Catholic 16

The Raiders (18-5) cruised to a running-clock victory in a Div. IV sectional opener on Saturday in Sidney.

Russia, the No. 2 seed, advances to face No. 10 Riverside in a sectional final on Tuesday in Sidney.

The Cavaliers finish 7-15 overall.

No statistics or other information was reported.

Mississinawa Valley 47, Fairlawn 35

The Jets lost a D-IV sectional opener on Saturday in Sidney.

Fairlawn built an 8-6 lead by the end of the first quarter. The Blackhawks used an 11-10 scoring edge in the second to pull within 18-17 at halftime, then outscored the Jets 21-10 in the third and 9-7 in the fourth to earn the win.

Fairlawn finishes 7-16 overall. No statistics were reported.

• Covington Div. III sectional

Anna 36, Indian Lake 22

The No. 6 seed Rockets opened tournament play on Saturday morning with a victory in Covington.

The Lakers built a 12-4 lead by the end of the first quarter, but the Rockets used a 14-2 scoring edge in the second to take an 18-14 halftime lead. Anna secured the win with a 9-4 advantage in the third and 9-4 advantage in the fourth.

Brenna Cobb led the Rockets with 11 points and four rebounds while Kayli Brewer scored 10 points.

Anna shot 14 for 40 (35 percent) from the floor while Indian Lake shot 8 for 37 (22 percent). The Lakers had a 26-17 rebounding edge.

Anna (13-10) advances to face No. 13 Carlisle in a D-III sectional final on Tuesday in Covington.

REGULAR SEASON RESULTS

Houston 55, Riverside 21

The Wildcats concluded regular-season play with a big win on senior day on Saturday in Houston.

Senior guard Megan Maier led the squad with 13 points. Emma Kemp scored 11, Katie Maier scored nine, Taylor Birkemeier scored eight and senior Rylie Voisard and Taylor Maxwell each scored six.

Houston finishes regular-season play 9-13 overall. The squad will face Mississinawa Valley in a Div. IV sectional final on Wednesday in Sidney.

Riverside finishes regular-season play 5-17 overall. The Pirates will face Russia in a Div. IV sectional final on Tuesday in Sidney.

Avery Perk led Riverside with 12 points.

Botkins’ Carmen Heuker shoots as Mechanicsburg’s Addie DeLong defends during a Division IV sectional opener on Saturday at Sidney High School. Heuker scored a game-high 25 points, including four free throws in the final 30 seconds to lift the Trojans to a 56-52 win. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/02/web1_DSC_4638.jpg Botkins’ Carmen Heuker shoots as Mechanicsburg’s Addie DeLong defends during a Division IV sectional opener on Saturday at Sidney High School. Heuker scored a game-high 25 points, including four free throws in the final 30 seconds to lift the Trojans to a 56-52 win. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Botkins’ Camdyn Paul drives as Mechanicsburg’s Dani Schipfer defends at Sidney on Saturday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/02/web1_DSC_4708.jpg Botkins’ Camdyn Paul drives as Mechanicsburg’s Dani Schipfer defends at Sidney on Saturday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Botkins’ Boston Paul shoots against Mechanicsburg at Sidney on Saturday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/02/web1_DSC_4662.jpg Botkins’ Boston Paul shoots against Mechanicsburg at Sidney on Saturday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Botkins’ Carmen Heuker shoots against Mechanicsburg at Sidney on Saturday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/02/web1_Ind4.jpg Botkins’ Carmen Heuker shoots against Mechanicsburg at Sidney on Saturday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Botkins’ #10 prepares to shoot as Mechanicsburg’s Dani Schipfer defends at Sidney on Saturday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/02/web1_Ind12b10.jpg Botkins’ #10 prepares to shoot as Mechanicsburg’s Dani Schipfer defends at Sidney on Saturday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Botkins’ Camdyn Paul drives around Mechanicsburg’s Emily Conley at Sidney on Saturday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/02/web1_Ind14b2.jpg Botkins’ Camdyn Paul drives around Mechanicsburg’s Emily Conley at Sidney on Saturday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Botkins’ Kennedi Doseck shoots as Mechanicsburg’s Ella Forrest defends at Sidney on Saturday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/02/web1_Ind34B11.jpg Botkins’ Kennedi Doseck shoots as Mechanicsburg’s Ella Forrest defends at Sidney on Saturday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Botkins’ Aleah Johnson shoots as Mechanicsburg’s Dani Schipfer defends at Sidney on Saturday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/02/web1_Ind12b30.jpg Botkins’ Aleah Johnson shoots as Mechanicsburg’s Dani Schipfer defends at Sidney on Saturday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Fort Loramie, Russia open tourney play with big wins

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

