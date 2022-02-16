Monday/Tuesday roundup: Botkins, Russia win big in D-IV sectional finals

SIDNEY — Botkins and Russia’s girls basketball teams ran away in Division IV sectional finals on Tuesday to set up a district semifinal matchup on Saturday.

After a close first half, the Trojans ran away from Jackson Center to a 53-22 victory in the first sectional final on Tuesday.

Botkins built a 9-6 lead by the end of the first quarter, but the Tigers used a 7-6 advantage in the second to pull within 15-13 at halftime.

The Trojans pulled away with a 16-6 advantage in the third and 22-4 advantage in the fourth.

Carmen Heuker led Botkins (17-7) with 17 points while Camdyn Paul scored 11 and Malaine Maurer scored nine.

The No. 3 seed Trojans will face No. 2 Russia in a district semifinal at noon on Saturday in Sidney.

No. 7 seed Jackson Center finishes 6-17 overall. No statistics were reported.

Russia 61, Riverside 10

The Raiders held the Pirates scoreless for almost all the first half and cruised to a victory in Tuesday’s second sectional final in Sidney.

Russia scored the first 44 points and led 46-4 at halftime. The entire second half was played with a running clock.

The No. 2 seed Raiders, which beat Botkins 56-17 on Feb. 7, improved to 19-5 overall with Tuesday’s win. They’ll face No. 3 Botkins in a district semifinal at noon on Saturday in Sidney.

No. 10 seed Riverside finishes 5-18 overall.

No statistics were reported.

• Covington Div. III sectional

Anna 41, Carlisle 24

The No. 6 seed Rockets cruised to a big win in a Div. III sectional final on Tuesday in Covington.

Anna built a 23-7 lead by halftime, and the teams traded points in the second half.

Brenna Cobb led Anna with 16 points while Lenna Rowland scored 10 points and had six rebounds.

Anna shot 15 for 47 (32 percent) from the floor and had a 20-13 rebounding edge. Carlisle, which is the sectional’s No. 13 seed, shot 9 for 26 from the floor.

The Rockets advance to face No. 2 Waynesville in a district semifinal at 6 p.m. on Saturday in Covington.

REGULAR SEASON RESULTS

• Boys basketball

Fort Recovery 42, Minster 37

The Wildcats lost a Midwest Athletic Conference game on Tuesday in Minster.

Minster built a 16-15 lead by the end of the first quarter. Each squad scored two points in the second quarter. The Indians used a 9-8 scoring edge in the third to tie it 27-27, then ran away with a 16-11 edge in the fourth.

James Niemeyer led the Wildcats with 10 points while Devan Wuebker scored nine. Brogan Stephey scored seven points and had five assists.

Minster shot 14 for 38 (36.8 percent) from the floor and 3 for 7 from the free-throw line. Fort Recovery shot 15 for 23 (65.2 percent) from the floor, 10 for 15 from the free-throw line and had a 20-11 rebounding edge.

The Wildcats finish regular-season play 5-17 overall and 1-8 in MAC play.

• Bowling

Sidney sweeps Greenville

The Yellow Jackets swept Greenville in a Miami Valley League match on Tuesday.

The boys team won 2,296-1,675. Kaden Abbott had a 420 series, Jayce Kirk had a 420 series and Jarred Kirk had a 406 series.

The girls team won 1,678-1,511. Sarah Bell had a 328 series, Libby Hurley had a 324 series and Emma Hurley had a 299 series.

MONDAY RESULTS

• Boys basketball

Miami East 42, Lehman Catholic 40

The Cavaliers lost after a buzzer-beater on Monday in a Three Rivers Conference game in Casstown.

With the game tied at 40 with just seconds to go, Jacob Roeth drove and dished to Devon Abshire for the winning basket.

Miami East, 15-6 overall and 11-3 in the TRC, earned a share of the conference title with Troy Christian and Milton-Union.

Lehman, 13-9 overall and 6-8 in the TRC, will open Piqua D-IV sectional play at 7 p.m. Friday night against Troy Christian. The Cavaliers beat the Eagles by nine points in a TRC game on Saturday in Sidney.

Lehman led 14-9, 23-19 and 34-29 at the quarter breaks before East rallied.

Roeth had 15 points and four assists for the Vikings. Wes Enis had 13 points, six rebounds and three steals and Abshire had five rebounds.

Michael McFarland had 11 points and 10 rebounds for Lehman. Justin Chapman had 11 points and eight rebounds and Donovan O’Leary had eight points and five rebounds.

A’Zon Steele had eight points and Dylan Geise dished out seven assists.

Jackson Center’s Addie Biederman drives past Botkins’ Carmen Heuker during a Division IV sectional final on Tuesday in Sidney. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/02/web1_DSC_5479.jpg Jackson Center’s Addie Biederman drives past Botkins’ Carmen Heuker during a Division IV sectional final on Tuesday in Sidney. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Scrambling for a loose ball are, left to right, Jackson Center’s Ava Winner and Presley Reese and Botkins’ Camdyn Paul at Sidney on Tuesday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/02/web1_DSC_5549.jpg Scrambling for a loose ball are, left to right, Jackson Center’s Ava Winner and Presley Reese and Botkins’ Camdyn Paul at Sidney on Tuesday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Botkins’ Boston Paul, left, and Jackson Center’s Macy Klopfenstein at Sidney on Tuesday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/02/web1_DSC_5571.jpg Botkins’ Boston Paul, left, and Jackson Center’s Macy Klopfenstein at Sidney on Tuesday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Jackson Center’s Ava Winner, left, jostles for position with Botkins’ Camdyn Paul at Sidney on Tuesday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/02/web1_DSC_5579.jpg Jackson Center’s Ava Winner, left, jostles for position with Botkins’ Camdyn Paul at Sidney on Tuesday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Botkins’ Camdyn Paul drives as Jackson Center’s McKinley Reichert defends during a Division IV sectional final on Tuesday in Sidney. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/02/web1_DSC_5593.jpg Botkins’ Camdyn Paul drives as Jackson Center’s McKinley Reichert defends during a Division IV sectional final on Tuesday in Sidney. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Botkins’ Carmen Heuker shoots as Jackson Center’s Sarah Clark, left, and Gwen Prenger defend at Sidney on Tuesday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/02/web1_DSC_5619.jpg Botkins’ Carmen Heuker shoots as Jackson Center’s Sarah Clark, left, and Gwen Prenger defend at Sidney on Tuesday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Russia’s Reese Goubeaux shoots as Riverside’s Emma Saylor defends at Sidney on Tuesday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/02/web1_DSC_5679.jpg Russia’s Reese Goubeaux shoots as Riverside’s Emma Saylor defends at Sidney on Tuesday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Russia’s Ella Hoehne shoots as Riverside’s Emma Saylor defends during a Division IV sectional final on Tuesday in Sidney. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/02/web1_DSC_5689.jpg Russia’s Ella Hoehne shoots as Riverside’s Emma Saylor defends during a Division IV sectional final on Tuesday in Sidney. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Russia’s Cece Borchers and Riverside’s Emma Saylor reach for a loose ball at Sidney on Tuesday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/02/web1_DSC_5701.jpg Russia’s Cece Borchers and Riverside’s Emma Saylor reach for a loose ball at Sidney on Tuesday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Russia’s Kate Sherman shoots as Riverside’s Zoie Armbruster defends at Sidney on Tuesday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/02/web1_DSC_5734.jpg Russia’s Kate Sherman shoots as Riverside’s Zoie Armbruster defends at Sidney on Tuesday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Russia’s Sophie Francis shoots against Riverside at Sidney on Tuesday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/02/web1_DSC_5768.jpg Russia’s Sophie Francis shoots against Riverside at Sidney on Tuesday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Russia’s Roni Poling shoots as Riverside’s Emma Saylor defends at Sidney on Tuesday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/02/web1_DSC_5775.jpg Russia’s Roni Poling shoots as Riverside’s Emma Saylor defends at Sidney on Tuesday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Riverside’s Jade Copas shoots as Russia’s Cece Borchers defends at Sidney on Tuesday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/02/web1_DSC_5788.jpg Riverside’s Jade Copas shoots as Russia’s Cece Borchers defends at Sidney on Tuesday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Riverside’s Emma Saylor shoots as Russia’s Roni Poling defends at Sidney on Tuesday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/02/web1_DSC_5900.jpg Riverside’s Emma Saylor shoots as Russia’s Roni Poling defends at Sidney on Tuesday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Riverside’s Avery Perk shoots over Russia’s Eliza Gariety during a Division IV sectional final on Tuesday in Sidney. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/02/web1_DSC_5867.jpg Riverside’s Avery Perk shoots over Russia’s Eliza Gariety during a Division IV sectional final on Tuesday in Sidney. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Trojans, Raiders will face off in district semifinal on Saturday

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

