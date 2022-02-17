Wednesday roundup: Fort Loramie, Houston win in D-IV sectional finals

SIDNEY — Fort Loramie and Houston’s girls basketball squads won in Division IV sectional finals on Wednesday to set up a district semifinal matchup on Saturday.

The Redskins dominated Triad in a 76-4 win in the first sectional final on Wednesday at Sidney High School.

Ava Sholtis scored 11 points in the first quarter and Colleen Brandewie scored seven to help the squad take a 26-2 lead. Alyson Schmitmeyer scored eight points in the second to help lead a 24-0 scoring edge that pushed the gap to 50-2 at halftime and ensure the second half would start with a running clock.

The Redskins outscored the Cardinals 18-2 in the third and 8-0 in the fourth.

Sholtis finished with 19 points, eight steals and four assists. Brandewie finished with 10 points, four steals and four assists. Schmitmeyer and Cara Meyer each scored eight points. Avery Brandewie had eight rebounds.

The No. 1 seed Redskins (23-1) will face No. 6 Houston in a district semifinal at 1:30 on Saturday in Sidney. Fort Loramie beat Houston by 38 points and 25 points in regular-season matchups.

Houston 41, Mississinawa Valley 39

The Wildcats won the second D-IV sectional final on Wednesday in Sidney.

The Blackhawks led 11-9 at the end of the first quarter and 17-15 at halftime. Mississinawa Valley used a 13-4 scoring edge in the second to take a 30-19 lead, but Houston finished with a 21-9 scoring edge in the fourth to rally and win.

Taylor Maxwell led Houston (10-13) with 18 points while Katie Maier and Megan Maier each scored eight.

