Weekend boys roundup: Jackson Center beats Riverside in regular-season finale

DeGRAFF — Jackson Center wrapped up regular-season play last Saturday with a 51-31 nonconference victory over Riverside at Kenny Truster Gymnasium.

The Tigers built a 14-5 lead by the end of the first quarter, then used a 14-6 scoring edge in the second to take a 28-11 halftime lead. Jackson Center outscored the Pirates 17-11 in the third quarter to seal the win.

Carson Regula and Bryson Roberts each led Jackson Center (16-6) with 14 points while Nolan Fark scored nine.

Landon Stewart led Riverside (4-18) with 10 points.

Botkins 62, New Knoxville 50

The Trojans capped off regular-season play with a nonconference win last Saturday in New Knoxville.

Botkins built a 16-3 lead by the end of the first quarter to take control. The Trojans outscored the Rangers 16-15 in the second and 19-17 in the third to take a 51-35 lead heading into the fourth.

Jacob Pleiman led Botkins (20-2) with 24 points. Jordan Herzog scored 13, Carter Pleiman scored 10 and Jameson Meyer scored nine.

St. Marys 65, Fort Loramie 42

The Redskins couldn’t keep up with the Roughriders in their regular-season finale in a nonconference game last Saturday in St. Marys.

Fort Loramie played St. Marys to a 12-12 tie in the first quarter, but the Roughriders used a 25-8 scoring edge in the second to take a 37-20 halftime lead. St. Marys outscored Fort Loramie 17-9 in the third quarter to seal the win.

Caleb Maurer led Fort Loramie (12-10) with 13 points. Ty Ruhenkamp scored 12 and Ethan Keiser scored 10.

Marion Local 58, Russia 44

The Raiders couldn’t keep up with the Flyers late in their regular-season finale in a nonconference game last Saturday in Maria Stein.

Marion Local built a 14-12 lead by the end of the first quarter, then used a 13-9 scoring edge in the second to take a 27-21 halftime lead. Marion Local used 7-6 scoring edge in the third to take a 34-27 lead, then ran away with a 24-17 edge in the fourth.

Braylon Cordonnier led Russia (13-9) with 16 points.

Lehman Catholic 52, Troy Christian 41

The Cavaliers avenged an early-season Three Rivers Conference loss and won a makeup game last Saturday in Sidney.

Lehman outscored the Eagles 10-5 in the first quarter, 11-10 in the second, 9-10 in the third and 21-17 in the fourth.

Michael McFarland led Lehman (13-8, 6-7) with 13 points while A’Zon Steele scored 12. Justin Chapman scored 10 points and had 13 rebounds and Donovan O’Leary scored eight points.

Lehman shot 17 for 33 (51.5 percent) from the floor and outrebounded Troy Christian 29-15. The Eagles shot 15 for 44 (34.1 percent) from the floor.

Franklin Monroe 50, Houston 41

The Wildcats lost their regular-season finale in nonconference action last Saturday in Houston.

The Jets built a 13-7 lead by the end of the first quarter. Houston used a 16-10 scoring edge in the second to tie it 23-23 at halftime, but Franklin Monroe used a 16-12 edge in the third and 11-6 edge in the fourth to pull away.

The Wildcats finish regular-season play 3-19 overall. No statistics were reported.

Miami East 75, Fairlawn 38

The Jets lost their regular-season finale in nonconference action last Saturday at Fairlawn.

The Vikings built a 20-7 lead by the end of the first quarter, then outscored Fairlawn 16-8 in the second, 25-13 in the third and 14-10 in the fourth.

Fairlawn finishes 2-20 overall. No statistics were reported.

New Bremen 55, Arcanum 46

The Cardinals won a nonconference game last Saturday in New Bremen.

New Bremen outscored the Trojans 16-10 in the first quarter and 16-13 in the second to take a 32-23 halftime lead. The teams traded points in the second half.

Reece Busse led New Bremen (16-4) with 20 points while Aaron Thieman scored 15.

FRIDAY RESULTS

Fort Loramie 62, Fairlawn 22

The Redskins scored 35 unanswered points in the middle of their Shelby County Athletic League finale last Friday in Fort Loramie and cruised to a big win.

Fort Loramie outscored the Jets 8-7 in the first quarter, then used a 17-4 scoring edge in the second and 21-0 edge in the third to run away.

Ethan Keiser led Fort Loramie with 14 points. Ty Ruhenkamp scored 11, Caleb Maurer scored nine and Lane Frilling scored nine.

The Redskins finished 8-4 in SCAL play and tied for second with Jackson Center. Fairlawn finished 1-11 and tied with Fairlawn for sixth.

Jackson Center 57, Anna 65

The Tigers held on and earned a win in a Shelby County Athletic League finale last Friday in Anna.

Jackson Center built a 13-10 lead by the end of the first quarter, then used a 15-12 scoring edge in the second to take a 28-22 halftime lead. The Tigers followed with an 18-14 advantage in the third to take a 46-36 lead, but McKane Finkenbine and Zach Ambos each scored nine points in the fourth to bring Anna close.

Jace Mullenhour led Jackson Center with 19 points while Carson Regula scored 14 and Camdyn Reese scored 10.

Finkenbine led Anna with 35 points while Ambos finished with 15.

Jackson Center finished 8-4 in SCAL play and tied with Fort Loramie for second place. Anna finished 8-14 overall and 5-7 in SCAL play, good for fifth in league standings.

Botkins 62, Russia 46

The Trojans completed an undefeated run in SCAL play last Friday in Botkins.

Botkins led 15-15 at the end of the first quarter and used a 20-5 scoring edge in the second to run away before halftime.

Jacob Pleiman led Botkins with 17 points while Carter Pleiman scored 13 and Jaydon Wendel scored 10.

Russia finished 7-5 overall in league play, good for a fourth-place finish. No Russia statistics were reported.

Lehman Catholic 57, Northridge 53

The Cavaliers won a Three Rivers Conference game last Friday in Dayton.

Northridge took a 9-7 lead by the end of the first quarter, but Lehman used a 12-5 edge in the second to take a 19-14 halftime lead. The squads traded points in the second half.

Justin Chapman led Lehman with 17 points and 15 rebounds. A’Zon Steele and Donovan O’Leary each scored 14 points and Michael McFarland scored 12. O’Leary had five assists and four rebounds.

Coldwater 55, Minster 51

The Wildcats lost a MAC game last Friday in Minster.

Coldwater outscored Minster 12-5 in the first quarter. The Wildcats used a 13-9 advantage in the second to pull within 21-18 at halftime, then used a 12-10 advantage in the third to pull within 31-30. The Cavaliers used a 24-21 edge in the fourth to secure the win.

Devan Wuebker led Minster (5-16, 1-17 MAC) with 13 points while Brogan Stephey scored 10.

New Bremen 54, New Knoxville 29

The Cardinals won a MAC game last Friday in New Bremen.

New Bremen built an 18-8 lead by the end of the first quarter, then outscored the Rangers 16-7 in the second, 11-8 in the third and 9-6 in the fourth.

Reece Busse led New Bremen (15-4, 7-1) with 14 points. David Homan scored 10.

Milton-Union 70, Riverside 60

The Pirates lost a TRC game last Friday in West Milton.

Milton-Union led 17-12 at the end of the first quarter, 33-26 at halftime and 57-39 at the end of the third.

Walker Whitaker led Riverside (4-17, 1-13) with 19 points and four rebounds. Myles Platfoot scored 12 points and had six assists and Landon Stewart scored nine points and had six rebounds and three steals.

Lehman Catholic wins pair of TRC games, Botkins finishes undefeated SCAL run

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.