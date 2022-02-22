Weekend boys roundup: Lehman Catholic can’t stop Troy Christian in tourney opener

PIQUA — Lehman Catholic’s boys basketball team got off to a fast start but couldn’t keep up and lost 54-42 to Three Rivers Conference rival Troy Christian in a Division IV sectional opener on Friday at Piqua’s Garbry Gymnasium.

The Cavaliers took an early 12-5 lead, but the No. 4 seed Eagles tied it before the end of the first quarter, then used a 19-11 scoring edge in the second to take a 31-23 halftime lead.

Troy Christian outscored Lehman 7-4 in the third quarter and 16-15 in the fourth.

Donovan O’Leary led No. 8 seed Lehman with 11 points and had five rebounds, five assists and four steals. Justin Chapman scored 10 points and had 10 rebounds and three blocks.

Troy Christian shot 22 for 41 (53.7 percent) from the floor while Lehman shot 13 for 34 (38.2 percent). Lehman had a 26-21 rebounding edge but committed 16 turnovers to Troy Christian’s 12.

The Cavaliers, which beat Troy Christian 52-41 in a makeup TRC game last Saturday, finish 13-10 overall. They finished 6-8 in TRC play in regular season, good for sixth out of eight teams.

Lehman will lose two seniors to graduation in Michael McFarland and Juan Esqueda.

Jackson Center 59, Houston 32

The No. 2 seed Tigers won their Div. IV sectional opener on Friday in Piqua.

Jackson Center built a 10-7 lead by the end of the first quarter, then used a 19-8 scoring edge in the second to take a 29-15 halftime lead. The Tigers closed out the win with a 10-5 edge in the third quarter and 20-12 edge in the fourth.

Jackson Center (17-6) advances to face No. 9 Ansonia in a sectional final on Tuesday in Piqua.

Houston, which was voted the No. 11 seed, finishes 3-20 overall. The squad will lose six seniors to graduation.

Junior guard Luke Beaver led Houston with 13 points. Jackson Center statistics were not reported.

SATURDAY RESULTS

• Piqua Div. IV sectional

Botkins 61, Fairlawn 32

The No. 1 seed Trojans cruised to a big win in a Div. IV sectional opener on Saturday at Piqua’s Garbry Gymnasium.

Botkins built an 18-11 lead by the end of the first quarter, then used a 10-7 scoring edge in the second to take a 28-18 halftime lead. The Trojans pulled away with a 21-7 edge in the third quarter and 12-7 edge in the fourth.

Jacob Pleiman led Botkins (21-2) with 20 points while Jayden Wendel scored 13 and Jameson Meyer scored 11.

Botkins advances to face No. 13 Riverside in a sectional final on Thursday in Piqua.

The No. 12 seed Jets finish 3-21 overall. They’ll lose two seniors to graduation. No Fairlawn statistics were reported.

Russia 78, Mississinawa Valley 40

The No. 3 seed Raiders won a Div. IV sectional opener on Saturday in Piqua.

Russia built a 19-14 lead by the end of the first quarter, then used a 19-6 scoring edge in the third to take a 38-20 halftime lead. The Raiders then ran away in the second half.

Brayden Monnin led Russia (14-9) with 15 points while Braylon Cordonnier scored 11, Zane Shappie scored nine, Jordan Meyer and Hayden Quinter each scored eight and Xavier Phlipot scored seven.

REGULAR SEASON RESULTS

• Boys basketball

New Bremen 55, Fort Recovery 53 OT

The Cardinals won a Midwest Athletic Conference game in overtime on Friday to secure a share of the MAC title.

The Indians built a 13-7 lead by the end of the first quarter. The squads traded points to a 21-15 halftime score, then Fort Recovery used a 15-13 edge in the third to take a 36-28 lead. New Bremen used a 21-13 edge in the fourth to force overtime with a 49-49 tie, then used a 6-4 advantage in overtime to win.

Reece Busse, who scored 14 points, hit the game winner. David Homan led New Bremen (17-4, 8-1 MAC) with 15 points and Nick Alig scored 13.

The Cardinals tied for first place in MAC play with Marion Local and Versailles.

Lehman Catholic’s Michael McFarland shoots as Troy Christian’s Isiah Martin defends during a Division IV district semifinal on Friday at Piqua’s Garbry Gymnasium. McFarland is one of two seniors the Cavaliers will lose to graduation. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/02/web1_DSC_7027-2.jpg Lehman Catholic’s Michael McFarland shoots as Troy Christian’s Isiah Martin defends during a Division IV district semifinal on Friday at Piqua’s Garbry Gymnasium. McFarland is one of two seniors the Cavaliers will lose to graduation. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Lehman Catholic’s A’Zon Steele shoots over Troy Christian’s Alex Free at Piqua on Friday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/02/web1_DSC_6849-2.jpg Lehman Catholic’s A’Zon Steele shoots over Troy Christian’s Alex Free at Piqua on Friday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Lehman Catholic’s Dylan Geise looks to get around Troy Christian’s Christian Brusman at Piqua on Friday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/02/web1_DSC_6883-2.jpg Lehman Catholic’s Dylan Geise looks to get around Troy Christian’s Christian Brusman at Piqua on Friday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Lehman Catholic’s Justin Chapman shoots over Troy Christian’s Frank Rupnik at Piqua on Friday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/02/web1_DSC_6896-2.jpg Lehman Catholic’s Justin Chapman shoots over Troy Christian’s Frank Rupnik at Piqua on Friday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Lehman Catholic’s Donovan O’Leary drives past Troy Christian’s Frank Rupnik during a Division IV district semifinal on Friday at Piqua’s Garbry Gymnasium. O’Leary led Lehman with 11 points and had five rebounds, five assists and four steals. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/02/web1_DSC_6958-2.jpg Lehman Catholic’s Donovan O’Leary drives past Troy Christian’s Frank Rupnik during a Division IV district semifinal on Friday at Piqua’s Garbry Gymnasium. O’Leary led Lehman with 11 points and had five rebounds, five assists and four steals. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Lehman Catholic’s A.J. Newson drives past Troy Christian’s Frank Rupnik at Piqua on Friday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/02/web1_DSC_6981-2.jpg Lehman Catholic’s A.J. Newson drives past Troy Christian’s Frank Rupnik at Piqua on Friday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

