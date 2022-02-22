Wrestling/bowling roundup: Davis wins 3rd OHSWCA girls state title

HILLIARD — Sidney junior Josie Davis earned her third consecutive Ohio High School Wrestling Coaches Association girls state tournament individual title on Sunday at Hilliard Davidson High School.

Davis won the 125-pound championship match by pinning Hamilton-Badin’s Rachel Nusky in 56 seconds. She advanced to the championship match by winning her first three matches in the tournament by pins, all of which came in 62 seconds or less.

Davis pinned Columbus Whetstone’s Madelyn Thornton in 38 seconds in the first-round match, pinned Miamisburg’s Symone Morton in 28 seconds in a second-round match and pinned Sandy Valley’s Madison Vickers in 1:02 in a semifinal.

Davis won the 12­6-pound title as a freshman and the 121-pound title as a sophomore.

The private tournament had 224 wrestlers from 121 schools.

It was the third such event for girls wrestling, which is not yet sanctioned by the Ohio High School Athletic Association. The sport will be sanctioned by the OHSAA next year; the association voted last month to recognize girls wrestling as an “emerging sport,” and will conduct a postseason tournament next year.

Sidney wins MVL Valley Division

Sidney’s wrestling squad placed third overall in the Miami Valley League tournament on Friday at Vandalia-Butler’s Student Activity Center and won the Valley Division title.

Hayden Cottrell finished first in the 285-pound class. Eli Biddle finished second in 190, Elijah McKenzie finished second in 106, Bryce Hughes finished third in 157 and Ralex Winals finished fourth in 150.

“Very proud of how these young guys competed,” Sidney coach Brent Anderson said. “December was a rough month and at that point I wasn’t sure we could get them back to where we finished last year but they really came on in the last few weeks and wrestled their tails off Friday night. Very proud of them. The future is looking bright.”

• Bowling

Sidney girls 5th, boys 6th in MVL tournament

Sidney’s girls finished fifth and the boys finished sixth in the MVL tournament on Friday.

Sarah Bell led Sidney’s girls with a 589 series. Emma Hurley had a 542 series and Libby Hurley had a 509 series.

Kaden Abbott and Jarred Kirk each had a 590 series for Sidney’s boys.

Sidney junior Josie Davis, left, wrestles Hamilton Badin's Rachel Nusky during the 125-pound championship match in the Ohio High School Wrestling Coaches Association's state girls tournament on Sunday at Hilliard Davidson High School. Davis pinned Nusky in 56 seconds to earn her the third consecutive state title. Photos courtesy Ben Robinson | GoBuccs.com Sidney junior Josie Davis, left, is declared winner after pinning Hamilton Badin's Rachel Nusky in 56 seconds in the 125-pound championship match in the Ohio High School Wrestling Coaches Association's state girls tournament on Sunday at Hilliard Davidson High School. It's the third consecutive state title for Davis. Photos courtesy Ben Robinson | GoBuccs.com

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

