Tuesday roundup: Fort Loramie, Jackson Center advance

PIQUA — Fort Loramie pulled away in the last 12 minutes and beat Troy Christian 72-57 in a Division IV sectional final on Tuesday at Piqua’s Garbry Gymnasium.

The No. 5 seed Redskins (13-10) advance to face No. 2 Jackson Center (18-6) in a district semifinal on Friday in Piqua. Fort Loramie beat the Tigers 39-36 and 45-21 in Shelby County Athletic League games in regular season.

No. 4 seed Troy Christian (18-6) opened the second half with a 6-2 run to take a 35-32 lead, but Fort Loramie finished with a 16-4 run to take a 48-39 lead heading into the fourth quarter. The Redskins outscored Troy Christian 24-18 in the fourth to secure the win.

Fort Loramie got off to a great start storming out to a 21-12 lead, but a 3-pointer at the buzzer cut it to 21-15.

The Eagles outscored Fort Loramie by five in the second quarter to make it 30-29 heading into halftime.

Parker Penrod led Troy Christian with 19 points and had four assists and Free scored 10 points and added four steals.

Ty Ruhenkamp led Fort Loramie with 19 points. Caleb Maurer and Ethan Keiser both finished with 16 points and Logan Eilerman scored 13.

Jackson Center 41, Ansonia 29

Jackson Center rallied from a 26-25 deficit to avoid an upset loss and win a Div. IV sectional final on Tuesday in Piqua.

No. 9 Ansonia built a 5-4 lead by the end of the first quarter, but Jackson Center used a 15-6 scoring edge in the second to take a 19-11 halftime lead.

Ansonia used a 10-5 scoring edge in the third to pull within 24-21 heading into the fourth and took a 26-25 lead early in the final quarter, but the Tigers finished on a 16-3 run to earn the win.

Camdyn Reese led Jackson Center with 12 points.

Jackson Center’s Jace Mullenhour shoots against Ansonia at Piqua on Tuesday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/02/web1_DSC_9423.jpg Jackson Center’s Jace Mullenhour shoots against Ansonia at Piqua on Tuesday. Jackson Center’s Carson Regula attempts a dunk during a Division IV sectional final against Ansonia on Tuesday at Piqua’s Garbry Gymnasium. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/02/web1_SDN022422JCAnsonia.jpg Jackson Center’s Carson Regula attempts a dunk during a Division IV sectional final against Ansonia on Tuesday at Piqua’s Garbry Gymnasium. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Jackson Center’s Camdyn Reese shoots as Ansonia’s Ethan Reichert defends at Piqua on Tuesday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/02/web1_DSC_9358.jpg Jackson Center’s Camdyn Reese shoots as Ansonia’s Ethan Reichert defends at Piqua on Tuesday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Jackson Center’s Nolan Fark drives against Ansonia at Troy on Tuesday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/02/web1_DSC_9349.jpg Jackson Center’s Nolan Fark drives against Ansonia at Troy on Tuesday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Jackson Center’s Carson Regula shoots against Ansonia at Piqua on Tuesday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/02/web1_DSC_9341.jpg Jackson Center’s Carson Regula shoots against Ansonia at Piqua on Tuesday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Jackson Center’s Camdyn Reese flies towards the basket while playing Ansonia at Piqua on Tuesday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/02/web1_DSC_9331.jpg Jackson Center’s Camdyn Reese flies towards the basket while playing Ansonia at Piqua on Tuesday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Jackson Center’s Kellen Reichert shoots as Ansonia’s Ian Schmitmeyer defends at Piqua on Tuesday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/02/web1_DSC_9481.jpg Jackson Center’s Kellen Reichert shoots as Ansonia’s Ian Schmitmeyer defends at Piqua on Tuesday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Fort Loramie’s Logan Eilerman shoots as Troy Christian’s Lucas Day defends at Piqua on Tuesday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/02/web1_DSC_9613.jpg Fort Loramie’s Logan Eilerman shoots as Troy Christian’s Lucas Day defends at Piqua on Tuesday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Fort Loramie’s Ty Ruhenkamp shoots as Troy Christian’s Lucas Day defends during a Division IV sectional final against Ansonia on Tuesday at Piqua’s Garbry Gymnasium. Ruhenkamp led the Redskins with 19 points. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/02/web1_DSC_9639.jpg Fort Loramie’s Ty Ruhenkamp shoots as Troy Christian’s Lucas Day defends during a Division IV sectional final against Ansonia on Tuesday at Piqua’s Garbry Gymnasium. Ruhenkamp led the Redskins with 19 points. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Fort Loramie’s Ryan Hoelscher drives around Troy Christian’s Parker Penrod at Piqua on Tuesday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/02/web1_DSC_9680.jpg Fort Loramie’s Ryan Hoelscher drives around Troy Christian’s Parker Penrod at Piqua on Tuesday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Fort Loramie’s Caleb Maurer drives past Troy Christian’s Christian Brusman during a Division IV sectional final against Ansonia on Tuesday at Piqua’s Garbry Gymnasium. Maurer scored 16 points. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/02/web1_DSC_9713.jpg Fort Loramie’s Caleb Maurer drives past Troy Christian’s Christian Brusman during a Division IV sectional final against Ansonia on Tuesday at Piqua’s Garbry Gymnasium. Maurer scored 16 points. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Fort Loramie’s Lane Frilling shoots against Troy Christian at Piqua on Tuesday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/02/web1_DSC_9753.jpg Fort Loramie’s Lane Frilling shoots against Troy Christian at Piqua on Tuesday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Fort Loramie’s Ty Ruhenkamp shoots as Troy Christian’s Christian Brusman, left, and Parker Penrod defend at Piqua on Tuesday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/02/web1_SDN022422LoramieTroyChrist.jpg Fort Loramie’s Ty Ruhenkamp shoots as Troy Christian’s Christian Brusman, left, and Parker Penrod defend at Piqua on Tuesday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

SCAL foes will face off for 3rd time this season in district semi

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

