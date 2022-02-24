Wednesday roundup: Minster, Versailles win 1st tourney games

COLDWATER — Minster opened tournament play by beating Ridgemont 66-39 in a Division IV sectional semifinal on Wednesday in Coldwater.

The No. 10 seed Wildcats (6-17) built a 15-11 lead by the end of the first quarter, then used a 21-12 scoring edge in the second to take a 36-23 halftime lead. Minster pulled away with a 16-9 edge in the third and 14-7 edge in the fourth.

Austin Wellman led the Wildcats with 15 points and had seven rebounds. Brogan Stephey scored 13 points and Devan Wuebeker scored 12. James Niemeyer added eight points and a team-high eight rebounds.

Ridgemont, the No. 10 seed, shot 15 for 48 (31.2 percent) from the floor while Minster shot 20 for 43 (46.5 percent).

Minster advances to face No. 4 seed Marion Local in a sectional final on Friday in Coldwater.

• Dayton Div. III sectional

Versailles 59, National Trail 28

The Tigers opened tournament play by winning a Division III sectional final on Wednesday at Vandalia-Butler’s Student Activities Center.

Versailles, the Dayton D-III’s sectional’s No. 1 seed, built a 16-6 lead by the end of the first quarter, then used a 20-6 scoring edge in the second to take a 36-12 halftime lead.

Connor Stonebraker led Versailles with 23 points while Ben Ruhenkamp scored 10.

Versailles will face No. 8 Miami East in a district semifinal on Saturday at Vandalia-Butler.

• Bowling

Sidney boys 2nd in D-I sectional tournament

Sidney’s boys bowling squad finished second in the Division I sectional tournament on Wednesday at Woodman Lanes in Dayton and earned a district berth.

Jayce Kirk finished seventh with a 690 series. Kaden Abbott finished ninth with a 659 series. Keaton Fisher and Jarred Kirk tied for 18th with a 609 series.

Sidney boys bowling earns district berth

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

