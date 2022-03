Girls basketball: All-Southwest district teams announced

The 2021-22 all-Southwest District girls high school basketball teams, as selected by a panel of Ohio Prep Sportswriter Association members from the district:

Division I

First Team

KK Bransford, Mount Notre Dame 5’9” Sr., 22.2 ppg, 8.5 rpg., 4.6 apg, Chance Gray, Winton Woods, 5’9” Sr., 26 ppg., 5 rpg., 3.4 apg.,, Kyla Oldacre, Mason, 6’6”, Sr., 14.8 ppg., 8.7 rpg., Anna Long, Miamisburg, 5’8” Sr. 16.5 ppg. 4.2 apg, Sole Williams, Princeton5’8” Jr., Macie Taylor, Troy, 5’8” Sr. 18.3 ppg, 7.3 rpg, 4.8 apg.

Second Team

Kendal George, Centerville 5’9” Jr. 14.5 ppg,, Sami Bardonaro, Butler, 5’9” Jr., 19.5 ppg., 3.5 rpg., Cecelia Hilgefort, Turpin, 6’0” Jr. 17.7 ppg, 12.6 rpg; Krissy Kowalski, Harrison, 5’10” Sr., 18.7 ppg, 8.2 rpg, Abeigael McNally, Colerain, 5’11”,Sr., 19.3ppg, 14.5rpg., Allie Stockton, Sidney, 5’9” Jr., 17 ppg, 7.0 rpg.

Third Team

Bryn Martin, Springboro, 5’11’ Fr. 15.0 ppg, Selena Frost, West Carrollton, 5’4”, So., 15.1 ppg., 5.4 rpg., Taylor Scohy, Bellbrook, 5’9” So., 14.7 ppg, 5.3 rpg,AbbyWolterman, Mount Notre Dame, 5’10”, Sr., 11.4 ppg., 9.2 rpg., Destiny Rice, Cincinnati Withrow, 5’6” Sr. 19.5 ppg., Kylee Fears, Oxford Talawanda, 6’0” Jr. 19 ppg, 13.9 rpg

Player of the Year: KK Bransford, Mount Notre Dame

Coach of the Year: Dee Davis, Princeton

Honorable Mention

Claire Klimkowski, Turpin, Rachel Reichard, Turpin, Haley Crozier, Springboro, Aniya Trent, Springboro, Alley Haas, Miamisburg, Dara Russo, Miamisburg, Addison Frymoyer, Miamisburg, La’sonja Hill, Princeton, Diawna Carter-Hartley, Princeton, Olivia Fischer, Mt. Orab Western Brown, Taylor Farris, Oxford Talawanda, Myah Keene, Oxford Talawanda, McKenna Weekley, Oxford Talawanda, Madison French, Lakota East, Savannah Smith, Lakota East, Sarah Sewak Lakota East, Trinity Bellard, Middletown, Rylie Homan, Trenton Edgewood, Jessica Moore, Trenton Edgewood, Lizzy Allen, Trenton Edgewood, Amanda Flores, Lakota West, Breyel Kidd, Fairfield, Mara Briscoe, Little Miami, Bella Houillion, Little Miami, Kelley Griffin, Bellbrook, Alayna Meyer, Bellbrook, Dreann Pryce, Bellbrook, Ashley Frantz, Bellbrook, Olivia Trusty, Bellbrook, Alli Robertson, Harrison, Mallory Hullinger, Kettering Fairmont, Serena Baker, Kettering Fairmont, Peyton Wells, Kettering Fairmont, Kiara Hudgins, Sidney, Ma’Kaylia Lute, Huber Hts. Wayne, Morgyn Rose, Huber Hts. Wayne, AshyiaMaddickes, West Carrollton, Taryn Dewberry, West Carrollton, Kezi Anderson, Piqua, Maci Rhoades, Beavercreek, Sophia Martin, Seton, Alex Wistken, Seton, Megan Taylor, Centerville, Anna Grim, Centerville, Emily Grim, Centerville, Sam Feldmann, Lebanon, Teliyah Dickerson, Cincinnati Withrow, Dasani Morrow, Cincinnati Withrow, Hanna Ellman, Cincinnati Withrow, Jenna Van Schaik, Ursuline, Kate Stuhlreyer, Ursuline, Evan Neely, Vandalia-Butler, Shelby Humphrey Cincinnati Anderson, Kiley McNally, Colerain, Erykah Cornett, Oak Hills, Leah Riley, Sycamore, Abby Rawlings, Kings, Kassidy Ingram, Kings, Madison Parrish, Mason, Mae Mastin, New Carlisle Tecumseh, Amara Flores, Lakota West, Paige Ayler, Milford, Kaylie McKenney, Milford, Miah O’Toole, Milford, Daysia Thompson, Cincinnati Winton Woods, Daniah Trammell, Cincinnati Winton Woods, Sadie Foster, Mt. Orab Western Brown, Katie Murphy, Wilmington, Sophie Huffman, Wilmington, Anna Swisshelm, West Clermont.

Division II

First Team

Claire Henson, Germantown Valley View, 5’10”, Sr., 19.6 ppg., 6.7 rpg., 3.0 apg., Jada Pohlen, Hamilton Badin, 5’10” Sr., 14 ppg. 8.1 rpg., Ella Riggs, Indian HIll 5’9” Sr., 21.3 ppg., Sarah Ochs, Dayton Carroll, 5’5”, Sr., 17.1 ppg., Deborah Davenport, Cincinnati Woodward, 6’2”, Sr., 16.8 ppg., 9.4 rpg., Riley Smith, Kettering Archbishop Alter, 6’2”, So., 14.5 ppg.

Second Team

Olivia Baumann, Eaton, 6’0”, Jr., 8.1 ppg., 11.1 rpg.,Jordan Pettigrew, Dayton Ponitz, 5’6”, Sr., 21.3 ppg. 4.0 apg., Kacie Badylak, McNicholas, 5’8””, Sr., 15 ppg., 7.7 rpg., Mari Gerton, Cincinnati Summit Country Day, 5’7” Fr., 16.5 ppg., 4.4 apg., 5.3 rpg.,, MahyaLindesmith, Hamilton Badin, 5’7” Sr., 14.8 ppg., Peyton Shafer, Goshen, 5’9”, So., 18.5 ppg.

Third Team

Riley Hodson, Germantown Valley View, 5’10” Jr., 8.0 ppg., 7.7 rpg, 3.3 bpg., Kyla Irby, Cincinnati Summit Country Day, 5’7” Jr., 12.8 ppg.,, Mackenzie Chinn, Tipp City Tippecanoe,5’3” Jr., 11.7 ppg., 4 rpg., Brooke Arrington, Cincinnati Indian Hill, 5’8” So., 11.7 ppg., Peyton Mounce, Urbana, 5’9”, Fr. 15.7 ppg., 9.2 rpg., Maddie Moody, Kettering Archbishop Alter, 6’1”, Jr., 11.7 ppg., 5.0 rpg.

Player of the Year: Claire Henson, Germantown Valley View

Coach of the Year: Dave Honhart, Eaton

Honorable Mention

Ellie Reed, Germantown Valley View, Madalyn Mahoney, Franklin Bishop Fenwick, Julie Cappel, Franklin Bishop Fenwick, Sami Mesue, Franklin Bishop Fenwick, Brock Bitterman, Taylor, Brynn Stokes, Taylor, Donna Bundy, Taylor, Carli McCray, Cincinnati Aiken, Ella Campbell, Middletown Madison, Kylie Wells, Middletown Madison, Allison Mowen, Eaton, Lily Shepherd, Eaton, Skylar Fletcher, Greenville, Morgan Dixon, Hamilton Badin, Gabby Martin, Cincinnati Summit Country Day. Shamaria Dees, Dayton Belmont, Lynzee Cronkleton, Bejamin Logan, TayteumVigansky, Bellefontaine, Jadyn Haywoon, Dayton Chaminade Julienne, Ashley Aselage, Tipp City Tippecanoe, Abby Yukon, St. Paris Graham, Elise Cupp, Wyoming, Krystin McWhorter, Cincinnati Roger Bacon, Keirsten Hall, Kenton Ridge, Lauren Rose, Kenton Ridge, Malerie Ross, Brookville, Ashlee Haupt, Brookville, Elena Thompson, Kettering Archbishop Alter, LyzaForson, Urbana, Emma Neff, Oakwood, Hannah Bowman, Clinton-Massie, Landrie Layman, Batavia, Olivia Patel, Batavia, Joniyah Chambers, Trotwood-Madison, Raeven Ray-Redmond, Trotwood-Madison, Kristen Cantrell, Trotwood-Madison, LanieLipps, Hamilton Ross.

Division III

First Team

Isabella Casoni, Waynesville, 5’5” Sr., 15.1 ppg.,Hailey Unger, Arcanum, 5’7” Sr., 18 ppg., Dee Alexander PurcellMarian,6’1”, Fr., 25 ppg., 12 rpg.,Sierra Brinson New Lebanon Dixie, 5’9”, So., 20.5 ppg, 10.5 rpg., Libby Evanshine, East Clinton, 5’10” Jr., 16 ppg., 7.8 rpg.,Claire Henry, Springfield Greenon, 5’9”, Jr., 15.7ppg.

Second Team

Campbell Jewell, Camden Preble Shawnee 5’6”, Jr., 13,4 ppg., Karley Moore, Tipp City Bethel, 5’11”, Jr., 16.6 ppg., 7.1 rpg., Elizabeth Watson, Deer Park, 5’10”, Jr., 12 ppg., 10 rpg., Abby West, Springfield Greenon,5’10”, Jr., 15.8 ppg, 6.0 rpg., Jayda Mosley Purcell Marian, 5’8”, So., 14 ppg.,Liv Thompson, Camden Preble Shawnee, 5’7”, Jr., 14.7 ppg.

Third Team

Skyler Ward, New Paris National Trail, 5’7” Sr., 17.1 ppg., LindseyArwine, Williamsburg, 5’3”, Sr., 13.7ppg., 6.8 rpg.,Taylor Gray, Arcanum, 5’11” Sr., 12.2 ppg., 6.2 rpg., Kayli Brewer, Anna, 5’2” Sr., 12.5 ppg., Madelyn Fearon, Arcanum, 5’6”, Sr., 11 ppg., 5.5 apg., Ky’AiraMiller Purcell Marian, 5’8”, Fr., 11 ppg., 6 rpg.

Co-Player of the Year: Hailey Unger, Arcanum, Dee Alexander Cincinnati Purcell Marian

Coach of the Year: Jamar Mosley Purcell Marian

Honorable Mention

Chaley Wade, West-Liberty Salem, Kaylee Lawson, Carlisle, Alena Seaquist, Miamisburg Dayton Christian, Isabella Ferriman, Miamisburg Dayton Christian, Yamiyah Craver, Miamisburg Dayton Chrisitan, Jillian McIntosh, Carlisle, Isabella Allison, Springfield Northeastern, Faith Fisher, New Lebanon Dixie, Stephanie Alstaetter, Indian Lake, ZhieyahRolack, Dayton Meadowdale, LeShelle Bennett, Dayton Meadowdale, Jordan Collom East Clinton, Kerigan Calhoun, Tipp City Bethel, Jenna Brumbaugh, West Milton Milton-Union, Carley Holbert, Reading, Ashley Bee, Bethel-Tate, Haley Johnson, Bethel-Tate, Abbie Dunn, Bethel-Tate, Macaiah Byrd, New Paris National Trail, J’Da Jackson, New Paris National Trail, Makiah Newport, Twin Valley South, Jordan Ritchie, Twin Valley South, Brionna Abner, Twin Valley South, Ava Dubose, Clark Montessori, Trinity Small, Purcell Marian, Priya Jenkins, Cincinnati Seven Hills, Riley Jones, Cincinnati Seven Hills, Ellie Snyder, Jamestown Greeneview, Maryn Gross, Casstown Miami East, Paxton Hunley, Casstown Miami East, Harlee Howard, Camden Preble Shawnee, Jenna Dirksen, Versailles, Kaylee Williams, Deer Park, Kylie McCormick, Deer Park, Damysia Knox, Gamble Montessori, Reagan Beverly, Clermont Northeastern, Tiffany Drewry, Clermont Northeastern, Piper Ritter, Clermont Northeastern,Lauren Runyon, East Clinton, Maggie Arno, Williamsburg, Ava Berberich, West Milton Milton-Union,

Division IV

First Team

Rylee Sagester, New Madison Tri-Village, 5’7”, Jr., 16.5 ppg., 4.2 rpg., 4.2 apg., Morgan Hunt, New Madison Tri-Village, 5’11”, Jr., 15.0 ppg., 9.3 rpg., Ava Sholtis, Fort Loramie, 5’10”, Sr., 12.8 ppg., 7.2 rpg., Austy Miller, Bradford, 5’6”, Sr., 22.2 ppg., 8.5 apg., Sarah Zimmerman, Cincinnati Country Day, 6’0”, Sr., 15 ppg., 8 rpg.,Melody Arnett, Miami Valley Christian Academy, 6’5” Sr., 18.9 ppg., 23.2 rpg.

Second Team

Carmen Heuker, Botkins, 5’5”, Sr., 15.0 ppg., 6.9 rpg., AnneMurphy Fayetteville,5’7”, Jr., 16.6 ppg., Angie Smith Yellow Springs, 5’7” Sr., 21.3 ppg., 8.7 rpg., Meghan Downing New Madison Tri-Village, 6’2”, Sr., 13.4 ppg., 10.7 rpg.,Grace Barnes, Cincinnati Country Day, 5’8” Jr., 15.5 ppg., Claudia Harrington, Covington, 5’6”, Sr., 16 ppg., 5.1 rpg.

Third Team

Mallory Mullen, Springfield Catholic Central, 5’11”, Sr., 14.0 ppg., 12.8 rpg.,Rilee Terry Lewisburg Tri-County North, 6’0”, Sr., 10.5 ppg., 12 rpg., Colleen Brandewie, Fort Loramie, 5’7” Sr., 11.3 ppg., Sarah Johnson, Troy Christian, 6’2”, Sr., 13 ppg., 11 rpg., Lonna Heath Fairlawn, 5’10”, Sr., 20.5 ppg., 6 rpg., Megan Zimmerman, Cincinnati Country Day, 5’8”, So., 9.8 ppg..

Co-Player of the Year: Rylee Sagester, New Madison Tri-Village, Ava Sholtis, Fort Loramie

Coach of the Year: Jessica Spitler, Tri-County North

Honorable Mention

Torie Richards, New Madison Tri-Village, Boston Paul, Botkins, Mara O’Leary, Sidney Lehman Catholic, Kate Sherman, Russia, Cece Borchers, Russia, Kelsey Vollrath, Springfield Southeastern, Lilly Hudson, Springfield Southeastern, Brooklyn Lavy, Troy Christian, Camryn Gleason, Pleasant Hill Newton, Carlie Besecker, Covington, Maggie Anderson, Covington, Claire Fraley, Covington, Grace Anderson, Covington, Olivia Skillings, Mechanicsburg, Addie DeLong, Mechanicsburg, Molly Mossing, Cedarville, Ciara Horney, Cedarville, Hannah Webster, Tri-County North, Frances Park, Xenia Legacy Christian Academy, Taylee Woodbury, Union City Mississinawa Valley, Aaliyah Longshaw, Yellow Springs, Corinne Totty, Yellow Springs, Laura Moser, Miami Valley Christian Academy, Skylar Bauman, Franklin-Monroe, Riley Finn, Ripley, Taylor McElfresh, Felicity-Franklin, Angela Jones, Felicity-Franklin, Olivia Crawford, Fayetteville, Claire Fraley, Covington, Jade Copas, Riverside.

Sidney junior guard Allie Stockton dribbles with pressure from Tippecanoe’s Samantha Wall during the second half of a Miami Valley League Valley Division game on Dec. 29 in Sidney. Stockton was named second team all-Southwest district in Div. I.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/03/web1_BPB_2663-Edit.jpg Sidney junior guard Allie Stockton dribbles with pressure from Tippecanoe’s Samantha Wall during the second half of a Miami Valley League Valley Division game on Dec. 29 in Sidney. Stockton was named second team all-Southwest district in Div. I.

Anna’s Kayli Brewer shoots during a Division III district semifinal against Waynesville on Feb. 19 at Covington High School. Brewer was named third team all-Southwest district in D-III.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/03/web1_DSC_7889.jpg Anna’s Kayli Brewer shoots during a Division III district semifinal against Waynesville on Feb. 19 at Covington High School. Brewer was named third team all-Southwest district in D-III.

Fort Loramie junior forward Ava Sholtis dribbles with pressure from Russia’s Kate Sherman during the first half of a Shelby County Athletic League game on Nov. 24 in Fort Loramie. Sholtis was named first team and co-player of the year all-Southwest district in D-IV.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/03/web1_BPB_1228-Edit.jpg Fort Loramie junior forward Ava Sholtis dribbles with pressure from Russia’s Kate Sherman during the first half of a Shelby County Athletic League game on Nov. 24 in Fort Loramie. Sholtis was named first team and co-player of the year all-Southwest district in D-IV.

Botkins’ Carmen Heuker shoots during a Div. IV sectional semifinal against Mechanicsburg on Feb. 12 in Sidney. Heuker was named second team all-Southwest district in D-IV.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/03/web1_Ind4.jpg Botkins’ Carmen Heuker shoots during a Div. IV sectional semifinal against Mechanicsburg on Feb. 12 in Sidney. Heuker was named second team all-Southwest district in D-IV.

Fort Loramie’s Colleen Brandewie drives past Russia’s Sophie Francis during a Shelby County Athletic League game on Jan. 6 at Clair C. Naveau Gymnasium in Russia. Brandewie was named third team all-Southwest district in D-IV.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/03/web1_DSC_3782.jpg Fort Loramie’s Colleen Brandewie drives past Russia’s Sophie Francis during a Shelby County Athletic League game on Jan. 6 at Clair C. Naveau Gymnasium in Russia. Brandewie was named third team all-Southwest district in D-IV.

Fairlawn’s Lonna Heath shoots as Botkins’ Carmen Heuker defends during a Shelby County Athletic League game on Dec. 21 in Botkins. Heuker was named third team all-Southwest district in D-IV.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/03/web1_DSC_0119.jpg Fairlawn’s Lonna Heath shoots as Botkins’ Carmen Heuker defends during a Shelby County Athletic League game on Dec. 21 in Botkins. Heuker was named third team all-Southwest district in D-IV.

Forrt Loramie senior forward Ava Sholtis dribbles with pressure from Russia’s Kate Sherman during the first half of a Shelby County Athletic League game on Nov. 23 in Fort Loramie. Sholtis was named all-Southwest district co-player of the year in D-IV.