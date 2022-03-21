Girls basketball: Fort Loramie’s Sholtis named 1st team all-Ohio

Fort Loramie’s Ava Sholtis has earned Division IV first team all-Ohio honors.

Sholtis, who was voted Shelby County Athletic League player of the year and a Southwest district Div. IV co-player of the year, averaged 12.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 4.1 steals per game in regular season.

Sholtis tore the ACL in her left leg in Fort Loramie’s volleyball squad’s season opener in 2020 and missed all of the campaign and most of the 2020-21 basketball season. She returned late during the squad’s state title tournament run and played in a couple of games, including in the D-IV state championship game.

She was at full strength this year and led the Redskins, despite being an undersized post player at 5-foot-10.

Sholtis signed a letter of intent in November to play volleyball for Owens Community College in Toledo.

Botkins senior Carmen Heuker earned honorable mention honors in Division IV, and Anna senior Kayli Brewer earned honorable mention honors in Division III.

All-state teams are selected by votes of select Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association members.

Athletes earn all-district recognition

Aside from Sholtis being named co-Southwest district Div. IV player of the year, several other area athletes in Div. III and IV earned all-district recognition.

Heuker was named second team in Div. IV. She averaged 15 points and 6.9 rebounds per game in regular season.

Fort Loramie’s Colleen Brandewie and Fairlawn’s Lonna Heath earned third team all-district honors in D-IV. Brandewie, a senior, averaged 11.3 points per game. Heath, a senior, averaged 20.5 points and six rebounds.

Brewer earned third team all-district honors in Div. III. She averaged 12.5 points per game.

Russia’s Kate Sherman and Cece Borchers, Botkins’ Boston Paul, Lehman Catholic’s Mara O’Leary and Riverside’s Jade Copas earned honorable mention recognition in Div. IV. Versailles’ Jenna Dirksen was an honorable mention honoree in D-III.

All-district teams are selected by a panel of OPSWA members from the district.

