Boys basketball: Botkins’ Jacob Pleiman named 1st team all-state in D-IV

Botkins’ Jacob Pleiman has been named first team all-Ohio in Division IV and is one of several players to earn all-state honors.

Pleiman, a senior forward who recently signed with to play collegiately for Tiffin, averaged 18.2 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game in regular season. He was a four-year starter for the Trojans.

Anna’s McKane Finkenbine was a second team all-state selection in Div. III while Versailles junior Connor Stonebraker was a third-team selection. Finkenbine averaged 24.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.4 steals per game for the Rockets in regular season. Stonebraker averaged 13.6 points and 10.2 rebounds for the Tigers.

Botkins junior Carter Pleiman was honorable mention in Div. IV, while Versailles’ Jaydon Litten was honorable mention in D-III.

All-state teams are selected by votes of select Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association members. Selections are based on regular-season performance only.

Athletes earn all-district recognition

Several area players also earned all-Southwest district recognition earlier this month.

Jacob Pleiman was named co-player of the year in D-IV and was also a first team selection. Carter Pleiman was second team all-district and Fort Loramie junior Caleb Maurer was a third team selection.

Stonebraker and Finkenbine were each first team all-district selections in D-III while Litten was a second-team selection. Versailles coach Travis Swank earned co-coach of the year honors.

Sidney senior forward Jaden Swiger was a third team all-district selection in D-I.

All-district teams are selected by a panel of OPSWA members from the district.

