Monday roundup: Versailles baseball beats Arcanum 8-0

VERSAILLES — Versailles’ baseball and softball teams were the first area spring sports squads to take to the diamond this season as they braved cold and windy conditions on Monday to play Darke County rival Arcanum.

The Tigers’ baseball team took an early lead and cruised to an 8-0 nonconference victory.

Versailles scored two runs in the first, three in the third, two in the fifth and one in the sixth.

Noah McEldowney was 2 for 2 with two walks and one RBI. He hit two doubles. Caleb Rush was 2 for 3 with 4 RBIs and Ben Ruhenkamp was 2 for 4. Jacob Treon was 1 for 2 with one walk, one double and 2 RBIs.

Chase McEldowney picked up the win on the mound. He pitched five innings and gave up five hits while striking out five batters and walking one.

• Softball

Arcanum 11, Versailles 3

The Tigers managed three hits in seven innings against Arcanum’s Peyton Garbig and struck out 10 times in a nonconference loss on Monday.

No other statistics or information was reported.

