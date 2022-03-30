Tuesday roundup: Big 6th lifts Minster over Russia in opener

MINSTER — Minster scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth to earn a 3-1 win over Russia in both baseball squads’ season opener on Tuesday at Melcher Street Park.

The Wildcats scored one run in the bottom of the first to take an early lead, but the Raiders scored one in the top of the third to tie it. It stayed tied until Minster scored two runs off Russia starter Braylon Cordonnier in the sixth.

Johnny Nixon picked up the win on the mound for Minster. He pitched six innings and gave up one earned run on four hits with eight strikeouts. He was also 3 for 3 at the plate with one double and 1 RBI.

Alex Schmitmeyer earned a save in the top of the seventh for Minster. He pitched the last 2/3 of the seventh after Brandon Lickteig gave up one hit.

Cordonnier was charged with the loss. He pitched 5 1/3 innings, while Aiden Shappie finished the sixth in relief.

Xavier Phlipot was 3 for 3 with one stolen base at the plate for the Raiders.

Each team had five hits. The Raiders made one error.

Sidney 13, Fairborn 0

The Yellow Jackets opened the season on Tuesday in Sidney with a five-inning win over the Skyhawks in a Miami Valley League Valley Division game.

Mitchell Davis, Will Boshears and Nick Nuss combined to pitch a no-hitter. Davis earned the win after pitching the first three innings and striking out six batters while walking three.

Sidney scored five runs in each the second and third and three in the fourth.

Carson Taylor was 2 for 3 with 5 RBIs. Parker Stewart was 2 for 2 with two runs and one double.

Sidney had seven hits and no errors. Fairborn committed four errors.

Coldwater 4, Fort Loramie 3

The Redskins lost their season opener on Tuesday in Coldwater.

The Cavaliers scored three runs in the second to take a 3-1 lead, but Fort Loramie scored two in the fourth to tie it. Coldwater scored one in the sixth and held on from there to win.

Derek Meyer was charged with the loss for Fort Loramie. He pitched five innings and gave up three earned runs on five hits while striking out four batters and walking one.

The Redskins had three hits and one error. Coldwater had five hits and four errors.

Milton-Union 10, Lehman Catholic 3

The Cavaliers lost their first-ever Three Rivers Conference game on Tuesday in Sidney.

Lehman had a 2-0 lead, but the Bulldogs took control with seven runs in the fourth inning.

David Rossman was charged with the loss for Lehman. He pitched four innings and gave up one earned run on seven hits and seven walks while striking out four batters.

Seth Kennedy was 2 for 3 with one walk and 1 RBI for the Cavaliers while Ethan Stiver was 2 for 4 with 1 RBI.

St. Henry 11, Anna 1

The Rockets lost their season opener in five innings on Tuesday in Anna.

The Redskins took control with eight runs in the second inning. Clay Cummins was charged with the loss for Anna.

St. Henry had six hits and two errors while Anna had one hit and two errors.

Chaminade-Julienne 4, Versailles 0

The Tigers lost a nonconference game on Tuesday in Dayton.

Joe Ruhenkamp was charged with the loss. He pitched 5 1/3 innings and gave up two earned runs on six this and two walks while striking out three batters.

Noah McEldowney was 2 for 4. Trey Mills hit one double.

Other scores: Ridgemont 3, Fairlawn 2; Lima Perry 5, Jackson Center 3; Bethel 7, Riverside 6.

• Softball

Fairborn 8, Sidney 7

The Yellow Jackets lost their season opener in Miami Valley League Valley Division play on Tuesday in Sidney.

The Skyhawks had a 4-1 lead before Sidney scored two runs in the bottom of the fifth to pull within one run. The Skyhawks scored three in the sixth to take a 7-3 lead, but Sidney scored four in the bottom half of the inning to tie it.

Sara Hooper reached first on an error to start the top of the seventh for Fairborn, then moved to third on an error and scored on a wild pitch to put Fairborn ahead by one.

Ali Milanese started the bottom half with a double, but the next three batters went down in order.

Milanese picked up the loss for Sidney. She pitched a complete game and gave up three earned runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out four batters.

Leadoff hitter Jenna Smith was 4 for 4 with 2 RBIs while Milanese was 2 for 3 with 2 RBIs.

Sidney had six hits and 10 errors while Fairborn had seven hits and one error.

Russia 7, Marion Local 1

The Raiders started the season with a big win on Tuesday in Maria Stein.

Sophie Francis picked up the win in the circle for Russia. She pitched seven innings and gave up one earned run on eight hits and two walks while striking out seven batters.

Jaela Shappie was 4 for 4 with one double. Reese Goubeaux was 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs. Kelby Doseck hit one triple and Makenna Hoying and Shay Hammonds each hit one double.

The Raiders had 12 hits and no errors.

Coldwater 2, Fort Loramie 1

The Redskins gave up two runs in the bottom of the first and couldn’t recover in their season opener on Tuesday in Coldwater.

Kate Ruhenkamp was charged with the loss for Fort Loramie. She pitched six innings and gave up one earned run on three hits and three walks while striking out five batters.

Fort Loramie had three hits and two errors. Aubrey Turner was 2 for 3 and scored the squad’s lone run in the top of the seventh.

New Bremen 11, Houston 5

The Cardinals won a season opener on Tuesday in New Bremen.

New Bremen scored four runs in each the second and fourth innings to take control.

Alayna Ross earned the win in the circle for New Bremen. She pitched seven innings and gave up one earned run on nine hits and one walk. She struck out 10 batters.

Ella Pape was 4 for 4 with 2 RBIs and one double. Allison Hays was 3 for 4 with one double, Alayna Ross was 2 for 3 with one walk, one double and 2 RBIs, and Alivia Dammeyer was 2 for 3.

Peyton New was charged with the loss for Houston. She pitched six innings and gave up 10 earned runs on 15 hits and one walk. She struck out three batters.

Katie Maier was 3 for 4 with 1 RBI and Grace Slade was 3 for 4.

Milton-Union 12, Lehman Catholic 5

The Cavaliers lost their first-ever Three Rivers Conference game on Tuesday in Sidney.

The Bulldogs scored three runs in each the first and third innings to take control.

Annie Stiver was charged with the loss for Lehman. She pitched seven innings and gave up six earned runs on eight hits and four walks while striking out six batters.

Miley Heffelfinger was 2 for 3 with 2 RBIs. Kate Stewart hit one double.

The Cavaliers had five hits and two errors.

Riverside 10, Bethel 0

The Pirates won their first-ever TRC game by beating Bethel in six innings on Tuesday in Riverside.

The Pirates took control early with four runs in the first.

Alaina Snow picked up the win in the circle. She pitched six innings and gave up two hits while striking out 12 batters.

Snow had a 2-RBI double at the plate. Amerra Huston was 1 for 4 with 2 RBIs.

Riverside drew 10 walks and had three hits. Huston, Grace Brownlee and Alyvia Stewart each drew two walks.

Other scores: Anna 12, Spencerville 2; Jackson Center 22, Lima Perry 7.

• Boys tennis

Lehman Catholic 4, Piqua 1.

The Cavaliers opened the season with a win on Tuesday in Piqua.

Sam Gilardi defeated Joshua Partee 6-1, 7-6 at first singles. Joe Pannapara defeated Cael Barr 6-2, 6-3 at second singles and Brandon Jones defeated PJ Huang 6-0, 6-0 at third singles.

In doubles, Lehman’s Josh George and Brock Bostick defeated Piqua’s Phillip Rossman and Seth Foster 6-4, 6-0. Piqua’s Seth and Lance Staley won second doubles, defeating Thomas White and Logan Linson 6-0, 6-1.

“Hats off to Wyatt Heinz and the Piqua team,” Lehman coach Tim Ungericht said. “Wyatt really has their numbers up and has done good things with the program. They are much improved and will win their share of matches this season. I am proud of how our guys handled the cold temperatures.

“Sammy (Gilardi) had a nice win over a very good freshman and Joe (Pannapara) and Brandon (Jones) were very steady. Our first doubles played very well, closing out a tight first set and cruised in the second set.”

Russia’s Xavier Phlipot chases down a chopper during a nonconference game on Tuesday in Minster. Phlipot was 3 for 3 with one stolen base. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/03/web1_DSC_0541.jpg Russia’s Xavier Phlipot chases down a chopper during a nonconference game on Tuesday in Minster. Phlipot was 3 for 3 with one stolen base. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Minster’s Johnny Nixon throws a pitch a nonconference game on Tuesday in Minster. Nixon pitched a complete game and gave up one earned run while striking out eight batters. He was 3 for 3 at the plate with one double. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/03/web1_DSC_0606.jpg Minster’s Johnny Nixon throws a pitch a nonconference game on Tuesday in Minster. Nixon pitched a complete game and gave up one earned run while striking out eight batters. He was 3 for 3 at the plate with one double. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Russia’s Brayden Cordonnier pitches against Minster at Minster on Tuesday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/03/web1_DSC_0595.jpg Russia’s Brayden Cordonnier pitches against Minster at Minster on Tuesday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Russia’s Hayden Quinter dives back to first as Minster’s Zach Fortman waits for the throw from Johnny Nixon during a pick-off attempt. Russia and Minster played in Minster on Tuesday, March 29. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/03/web1_DSC_0515.jpg Russia’s Hayden Quinter dives back to first as Minster’s Zach Fortman waits for the throw from Johnny Nixon during a pick-off attempt. Russia and Minster played in Minster on Tuesday, March 29. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Sidney baseball crushes Fairborn to open season

By Bryant Billing [email protected]

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to [email protected]

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to [email protected]