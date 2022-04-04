Friday roundup: Late Boshears hit lifts Sidney over Piqua

PIQUA — Will Boshears hit an RBI single with two outs in the top of the seventh to earn Sidney a 5-4 victory over Piqua in a Miami Valley League crossover game on Friday at Hardman Field.

Mitchell Davis hit a single to left field with one out to get the Yellow Jackets started in the inning. After a pop out, Donavin Johnson drew a walk. Boshears then hit a hard grounder to second base with a full count, and Davis scored to put the Yellow Jackets ahead.

Piqua went down in order in the bottom half.

Davis picked up the win. He pitched 4 1/3 innings and gave up three earned runs on five hits and two walks while striking out two batters. Carson Taylor came on in relief in the fifth and pitched the last 2 2/3. He gave up one hit and struck out one batter.

Gavin Roberts was 2 for 3 with two walks for Sidney (3-1, 3-0 MVL Valley). Davis was 2 for 2 with 2 RBIs and one walk. Boshears was 1 for 2.

Sidney had six hits and committed one error while Piqua had six hits and committed two errors.

Sidney scored four runs in the first inning and Piqua scored one. The Indians scored one in the third and two in the fifth to tie it.

Russia 5, Lima Shawnee 4

The Raiders won a nonconference game on Friday in Russia.

Jude Counts put the Raiders ahead by hitting a three-run home run with two outs in the bottom of the sixth.

Shawnee had the bases loaded in the seventh but hit a grounder that resulted in a double play to give the Raiders the win.

Ross Fiessinger earned the win for the Raiders (2-1). He pitched six innings and gave up four earned runs on nine hits and one walk. He struck out one batter.

Aside from Counts’ home run, Hayden Quinter hit one double.

Russia had seven hits and didn’t commit an error. Shawnee had 10 hits and committed three errors.

New Bremen 10, Lehman Catholic 4

The Cardinals opened the season by earning a lopsided nonconference win on Friday in New Bremen.

Lehman scored one in the first and three in the second to take an early 4-0 lead, but the Cardinals rallied late. They scored two runs in the second and one in the third to narrow the gap to 4-3, then scored four in the fifth and three in the sixth earn a comeback win.

Nick Alig picked up the win for New Bremen. He pitched five innings and gave up two earned runs on four hits and one walk while striking out six batters.

Reece Busse hit one double. Vince Hulse had 3 RBIs. Aaron Thieman and Alig each stole two bases.

Ethan Stiver was charged with the loss for Lehman (1-3). He gave up five earned runs on five hits and two walks while striking out five batters in five innings of work.

The Cavaliers had five hits and committed one error while New Bremen had six hits and committed four errors.

Miami East 9, Anna 8

The Vikings lost a nonconference game on Friday in Casstown.

Anna took a 1-0 lead in the first, but the Vikings scored nine runs in the second and third to take control.

The Rockets had five hits and committed one error while Miami East had eight hits and committed two errors.

Kohlten Carey was charged with the loss for Anna (0-3). Bryce Cobb scored two runs while Landon Howell and Zach Osborn both reached base twice after being hit by a pitch.

Newton 14, Fairlawn 0

The Jets didn’t get a hit in a run-rule loss in a nonconference game on Friday in Pleasant Hill.

Joseph Bernardi was charged with the loss for the Jets (0-1). He pitched three innings and gave up 10 earned runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out three batters.

Fairlawn drew three walks to prevent Newton’s Hudson Montgomery from having a perfect game. He struck out seven batters.

Other scores: Ansonia 2, Houston 1.

• Softball

Piqua 14, Sidney 13

The Yellow Jackets lost a Miami Valley League slugfest on Friday in Piqua.

The teams traded runs throughout. Piqua had a 13-7 lead before Sidney scored two runs in the sixth and four in the seventh to tie it.

But Caylee Roe hit a solo home run on the first pitch in the bottom of the seventh to give the Indians a win.

Lainey Luginbill was charged with the loss. She pitched two innings in relief and gave up one earned run on one hit.

Hailey Richardson was 5 for 5 for the Yellow Jackets (0-3) with one home run, one double and 3 RBIs. Kelis McNeal was 3 for 4 with 2 RBIs. Luginbill, Avery Griffis and Alexis Dennis were each 2 for 4 and Jenna Smith was 2 for 5. Alli Milanese had 3 RBIs.

Sidney had 19 hits and six errors while Piqua had 11 hits and six errors.

Russia 10, Fort Loramie 3

The Raiders won a Shelby County Athletic League makeup game on Friday in Fort Loramie.

Russia scored five runs in the third inning to break up a 2-2 tie and run away.

Makena Hoying picked up the win in the circle for Russia (3-0, 2-0 SCAL). She pitched seven innings and gave up one earned run on four hits and two walks while striking out five batters.

Reese Goubeaux was 2 for 4 with one double while Kelby Doseck was 2 for 3 with 3 RBIs and Ava Daniel was 2 for 4. Riley Hammonds was 1 for 2 with 2 RBIs and Simone Puthoff hit one double and had 2 RBIs. Jaela Shappie stole two bases.

Kate Ruhenkamp was charged with the loss for Fort Loramie (1-2, 1-1). She pitched four innings and gave up three earned runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out five batters.

Ava Turner hit one double.

Russia had 10 hits and committed one error while Fort Loramie had four hits and committed one error.

Minster 10, Anna 5

The Wildcats pulled away late to a nonconference win on Friday in Minster.

Mikaela Hoskins earned the win for Minster. She gave up five earned runs on eight hits while striking out seven batters in four innings.

Hoskins was 2 for 2 with 2 RBIs, one triple one walk. Addi Inskeep was 2 for 3 with and Emma Linn was 2 for 3 with one triple. Savanah Bergman hit a double and had two stolen bases.

Bree Metzler was charged with the loss for Anna (2-1). She pitched five innings and gave up six earned runs on 10 hits and three walks.

Carissa Edwards was 3 for 4 and Makenna Pettus was 2 for 2 with two doubles and one walk. Liz Staudter was 2 for 4 with one double. Morgan Shepherd had 2 RBIs.

Minster had 10 hits and committed one error while Anna had nine hits and committed six errors.

St. Marys 5, New Bremen 3

The Cardinals lost a nonconference game on Friday in New Bremen.

Alayna Ross was charged with the loss for New Bremen (1-1). She pitched seven innings and gave up three earned runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out four batters.

Grace Wilker was 2 for 3 with one double. Mackenzie Bornhorst hit one double and Kyla Stachler stole two bases.

The Cardinals had seven hits and committed one error while the Roughriders had seven hits and committed two errors.

Other scores: Ansonia 11, Houston 2.

Postponed: Riverside at Jackson Center.

Late home run costs Sidney softball in slugfest with Indians

By Bryant Billing [email protected]

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to [email protected]

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to [email protected]