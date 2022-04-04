Saturday roundup: Fort Loramie rallies to beat Wheelersburg

CHILLICOTHE — Fort Loramie scored five runs in the sixth to rally and earn a 10-6 victory over Wheelersburg in a nonconference game on Saturday at VA Memorial Stadium.

Wheelersburg led 5-2 heading into the sixth, but the Redskins scored five runs on six hits and one walk to take a 7-5 lead, then added three runs in the seventh to pull away.

Derek Meyer picked up the win for the Redskins (2-1). He pitched a complete game and gave up four earned runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out seven batters.

Isaac Raterman was 3 for 5 with one double and 3 RBIs. Evan Eilerman and Meyer were each 3 for 5, Logan Eilerman was 2 for 3 with one triple and one walk, Clint Hilgefort was 2 for 3 with one walk and Owen Pleiman was 2 for 4. Ty Ruhenkamp was 1 for 3 with one double and one walk.

Fort Loramie had 16 hits and two errors. Wheelersburg had eight hits and three errors.

Sidney 11, Anna 9

The Yellow Jackets earned a nonconference win on Saturday in Anna.

Sidney scored five runs to take an early lead. Anna pulled within 6-5 in the third. Sidney scored two runs in the fifth to take an 8-5 lead, but the Rockets scored three runs in the bottom half to tie it.

Sidney scored two runs in the sixth to re-take the lead, then added an insurance run in the seventh.

Jack Davidson picked up the win for the Yellow Jackets (4-1). He pitched 2 2/3 innings and gave up three earned runs on four hits and one walk while striking out four batters.

Aiden Booth was 3 for 5 with one triple. Jack Davidson was 1 for 4 with 2 RBIs and one walk. EJ Davis stole five bases and scored two runs. Donavin Johnson was 0 for 1 with three walks and scored two runs. Gavin Roberts was 0 for 3 with two walks and one run.

Clay Cummins was charged with the loss for Anna (0-4).

Grant Albers was 3 for 5 with 3 RBIs and one double. Zach Osborn was 2 for 3 with two runs and Aiden Keller was 2 for 2 with two runs.

Sidney had six hits and committed one error. Anna had nine hits and committed five errors.

Indian Lake 7, Anna 5

The Rockets lost a nonconference game on Saturday in Anna.

Indian Lake scored three runs in the first to take control. The Lakers led 7-0 heading into the seventh. Anna scored five runs in the bottom of the inning to narrow the final gap.

Collin Frilling was charged with the loss on the mound.

Anna had three hits and committed two errors while Indian Lake had six hits and committed three errors.

Botkins 12, New Knoxville 4

The Trojans won a nonconference game on Saturday in New Knoxvillle.

Adam Hall picked up the win on the mound for Botkins (2-0). He pitched five innings and gave up two earned runs on three hits and two walks while striking out nine batters.

Jaydon Wendel was 2 for 4 with one double and five stolen bases while Hall was 2 for 3 with one double. Levi Frey was 1 for 2 with one double and two walks. Isaac Cisco was 0 for 1 with three walks and five stolen bases.

The Trojans had seven hits and committed one error. New Knoxville had six hits and committed two errors.

Jackson Center 11, New Knoxville 0

The Tigers won a nonconference game in seven innings on Saturday in New Knoxville.

Bryson Roberts picked up the win on the mound for Jackson Center (1-2). He pitched a complete game and gave up one hit while striking out 16 batters and walking one.

Carson Regula was 3 for 5 with four stolen bases while Noah Francis was 2 for 3 with one walk. Eli Butcher had 3 RBIs. Roberts stole three bases.

Jackson Center had seven hits and didn’t commit an error. The Rangers had one hit and committed four errors.

Mississinawa Valley 10, Fairlawn 0

The Jets lost the first game of a doubleheader in five innings on Saturday in Union City.

Dominic Davis was charged with the loss. He pitched two innings and gave up six earned runs on four hits and two walks while striking out three batters.

The Jets (0-4) didn’t manage a hit against Mississinawa Valley’s Dylan Wehrkamp but drew three walks. Wehrkamp struck out six batters.

Mississinawa Valley 13, Fairlawn 10

The Jets lost the second game of a doubleheader on Saturday in Union City.

Fairlawn scored seven runs in the third to take an 8-6 lead, but the Blackhawks scored seven runs in the last three innings to rally and earn the win.

Connor France was charged with the loss. He pitched four innings and gave up six earned runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out four batters.

Dominic Davis was 3 for 4 with 3 RBIs and one double. Joseph Bernardi was 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs. Kolby Jones was 2 for 3. France hit one double.

The Jets had 10 hits and committed three errors while the Blackhawks had 11 hits and committed two errors.

Minster 6, St. Marys 3

The Wildcats won a nonconference game on Saturday in St. Marys.

Minster scored four runs in the first inning to take control early.

Eli Rindler picked up the win for Minster (3-0). He pitched 4 2/3 innings and gave up one earned run. Johnny Nixon pitched in the seventh and earned a save.

Chase Crouse was 2 for 4 at the plate.

The Wildcats had seven hits and committed two errors. St. Marys had 11 hits and committed five errors.

New Bremen 3, Celina 2 extra innings

The Cardinals picked up a nonconference victory in 10 innings on Saturday in Celina.

The Bulldogs scored one run in each the third and fourth to take a 2-0 lead, then New Bremen scored one run in each the fifth and sixth to tie it.

Neither squad scored again until Colton Muether hit a line-drive single with two outs in the 10th to drive home Reese Busse from second base.

Trevor Bergman picked up the win. He pitched 4 1/3 innings and gave up four hits and two walks while striking out one batter.

Bergman was 2 for 3 at the plate for New Bremen (2-0), as was Muether. Aaron Thieman hit one double.

The Cardinals had nine hits and committed seven errors while Celina had six hits and didn’t commit any errors.

Riverside 7, Bradford 2

The Pirates won the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday in Bradford.

Zander Crouch picked up the win on the mound for Riverside (1-2). He pitched seven innings and gave up two earned runs on five hits and one walk while striking out four batters.

Crouch was 2 for 4 at the plate while Simon Godwin was 2 for 3 with three stolen bases. Gavin Osborne was 2 for 4 with two stolen bases and Warren Shockey was 2 for 4 with one double. Brody Rhoads hit one double.

The Pirates had 11 hits and one error while Bradford had five hits and no errors.

Bradford 13, Riverside 2

The Pirates lost the second game of a doubleheader on Saturday in Bradford.

Warren Shockey was charged with the loss. He pitched 3 1/3 innings and gave up one earned run on seven hits and two walks while striking out five batters.

The Pirates had six hits and committed six errors. The Railroaders had 11 hits and didn’t commit an error.

• Softball

Russia 13, Milton-Union 9

The Raiders scored nine runs in the first two innings and fought off the Bulldogs from there to earn a nonconference win on Saturday in West Milton.

Makena Hoying picked up the win in the circle. She pitched seven innings and gave up three earned runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out six batters.

Hoying was 3 for 4 with 3 RBIs and one double. Riley Hammonds was 3 for 5 with one double, Ava Daniel was 2 for 3 with 2 RBIs and one walk, Kelby Doseck was 2 for 4 with one walk and Reese Goubueax was 2 for 5 with 3 RBIs. Simone Puthoff was 1 for 3 with one double, one walk and 3 RBIs. Cece Borchers was 1 for 3 with one walk and one double. Saige Hoying hit one double.

The Raiders (4-0) had 16 hits and committed six errors. Milton-Union had eight hits and committed two errors.

Fort Loramie 15, St. Henry 5

Fort Loramie won the first game of a doubleheader in five innings on Saturday in St. Henry.

Claire Hoying picked up the win in the circle. She pitched five innings and gave up three earned runs on four hits and five walks while striking out three batters.

Aubrey Tuner was 3 for 4 with 5 RBIs while Autumn Turner was 2 for 4. Aubrey Baker hit one home run and had 2 RBIs.

Fort Loramie (2-3) had nine hits and three errors while the Redskins had four hits and six errors.

St. Henry 6, Fort Loramie 3

Fort Loramie lost the second game of a doubleheader on Saturday in St. Henry.

Kate Ruhenkamp was charged with the loss. She pitched six innings and gave up one earned run on five hits and two walks while striking out four batters.

Fort Loramie had one hit and committed three errors. St. Henry had five hits and committed one error.

Anna 11, Delphos Jefferson 7

The Rockets won the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday in Delphos.

Bree Metzler picked up the win for the Rockets (4-1). She pitched a complete game and gave up six earned runs on 10 hits while striking out seven batters.

Taylor Dye was 3 for 3 with one double while Brooke Pettus was 2 for 4 with 3 RBIs and one double. Liz Staudter was 2 for 3 with one double and scored four runs. Makenna Pettus hit one double.

Anna had 11 hits and committed two errors while Jefferson had 10 hits and committed two errors.

Anna 19, Delphos Jefferson 5

The Rockets won the second game of a doubleheader in five innings on Saturday in Delphos.

Gracie Crosson picked up the win in the circle. She pitched three innings and gave up five earned runs on five hits and two walks while striking out one batter.

Morgan Shepherd was 2 for 2 while Crosson was 2 for 3 with 3 RBIs. Makenna Pettus was 2 for 3, Makayla Brunson was 2 for 3 with 2 RBIs, Brenna Cobb was 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs, two stolen bases and one double and Liz Staudter was 2 for 5 with one double and two stolen bases.

Anna had 17 hits and committed one error while Jefferson had five hits and committed 10 errors.

Newton 9, Lehman Catholic 8

The Cavaliers lost a nonconference game on Saturday in Pleasant Hill.

Anna Stiver was charged with the loss for Lehman (0-4). She pitched seven innings and gave up four earned runs on five hits and eight walks while striking out eight batters.

Miley Heffelfinger was 3 for 4 with 3 RBIs wit hone double, one triple and one walk. Molly Greene was 2 for 5 with one double. Kate Stewart was 3 for 5 with one double and 2 RBIs and two stolen bases, Emilee VanSkiver was 2 for 4 and Taylor Geise was 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs.

Riverside 5, Indian Lake 2

The Pirates won the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday in De Graff.

Jenna Woods broke a 2-2 tie by hitting a three-run home run in the fifth. Woods was 2 for 2 and had 4 RBIs and one double.

Alaina Snow picked up the win in the circle for Riverside (2-1). She pitched a complete game and gave up one earned run on five hits and three walks while striking out seven batters.

Snow hit one double.

Riverside had five hits and committed one error while Indian Lake had five hits and committed one error.

Indian Lake 18, Riverside 7

The Pirates lost the second game of a doubleheader on Saturday in six innings.

Jenna Woods was charged with the loss. She pitched six innings and gave up nine earned runs on 12 hits and eight walks while striking out four batters.

Woods was 2 for 3 with 2 RBIs while Ayvia Stewart was 2 for 3 and Jade Copas was 2 for 3 with one double. Kaylee Williams was 2 for 3.

Indian Lake had 11 hits and committed one error while Riverside had 10 hits and committed eight errors.

Convoy Crestview 10, New Bremen 0

The Cardinals lost the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday in Convoy.

Lydia Bushman was charged with the loss. She pitched 2 2/3 innings and gave up one earned run on six hits while striking out three batters.

Ella Pape was 2 for 2.

New Bremen had four hits and committed four errors. Crestview had seven hits and didn’t commit an error.

Convoy Crestview 12, New Bremen 7

New Bremen lost the second game of a doubleheader on Saturday in Convoy.

Allison Hays was charged with the loss. She pitched six innings and gave up six earned runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out six batters.

Hays was 2 for 4 at the plate. Grace Wilker was 1 for 1 with two walks.

Other scores: Lima Perry 14, Botkins 3; Lima Perry 19, Botkins 11.

Versailles 10, Franklin-Monroe 0

The Tigers won the first game of a doubleheader in six innings on Saturday in Pitsburg.

Tara Fritscher pitched a perfect six innings. She struck out seven batters.

Fritscher was 2 for 4 at the plate with one double. Jenna Dirksen was 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs while Salem Leach was 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs. Natalie Prenger hit one triple and had 2 RBIs and Mia Eversole hit one triple. Colleen Hiestand hit one double.

Versailles 7, Franklin-Monroe 3

The Tigers won the second game of a doubleheader on Saturday in Pitsburg.

Tara Fritscher picked up the win. She pitched three innings and gave up one hit and one walk while striking out four batters.

Fritscher was 2 for 4 with 4 RBIs at the plate. She hit one home run. Jenna Dirksen was 2 for 4 with one double, Natalie Prenger was 2 for 4. Kirsten Bomholt hit one double.

The Tigers had nine hits and committed five errors. Franklin-Monroe had four hits and committed four errors.

• Boys tennis

Sidney 3rd, Lehman Catholic 5th at Schroeder Invitational

The Yellow Jackets finished third while the Cavaliers finished fifth in the Schroeder Invitational on Saturday in Tipp City. Eight teams participated in the tournament.

Sidney senior Grant Hoying finished in third place in first singles while Takuma Furukawa finished fourth in second singles and Chandru Bala finished fourth in third singles.

Kaden Abbott and Conley New finished fourth in first doubles and Brady Hagan and Franky Hererra finished sixth in second doubles.

Lehman’s Sam Gilardi finished fifth at first singles. Joe Pannapara finished sixth at second singles and Brandon Jones finished third at third singles.

Brock Bostick and Josh George finished fifth at first doubles and Thomas White and Logan Linson finished eighth at second doubles.

Russia softball wins nonleague game at Milton-Union

By Bryant Billing [email protected]

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to [email protected]

