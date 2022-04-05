Monday roundup: Sidney beats Piqua by 1 run again

SIDNEY — Sidney’s baseball squad eked out another close Miami Valley League crossover win over archrival Piqua on Monday by scoring four runs in the fifth and holding on from there for a 6-5 win.

The Indians scored four runs in the fourth, but the Yellow Jackets (5-1, 4-0 MVL Valley) scored two in the bottom half to cut the gap in half. Piqua scored another in the fifth to take a 5-2 lead, but Sidney scored four runs in the bottom half on three hits, one walk and one hit batter to rally.

Aiden Booth hit an RBI single to tie it 5-5 in the bottom of the fifth, then scored the go-ahead run on an error.

Wyatt Bisbee picked up the win for Sidney. He pitched two hitless innings and struck out two batters. Carson Taylor closed it out in the seventh and struck out two batters.

Booth was 2 for 4 with 3 RBIs and one double. Gavin Roberts was 2 for 4. Donavin Johnson hit one double.

Sidney had eight hits and committed two errors. Piqua had two hits and committed one error.

Fort Loramie 4, Anna 2

The Redskins won a Shelby County Athletic League game on Monday in Fort Loramie.

Anna scored one run in the first to take an early lead, but Fort Loramie scored two in the third and led the rest of the way.

Taran Fleckenstein picked up the win on the mound. He pitched a complete game for Fort Loramie (3-1, 2-0 SCAL) and gave up one earned run on four hits and three walks while striking out nine batters.

Corey Hilgefort hit one double for Fort Loramie.

Bryce Cobb was charged with the loss for Anna. He pitched a complete game and gave up three earned runs on three hits and three walks while striking out six batters.

Zach Osborn was 2 for 2 for the Rockets (0-6, 0-2) and scored two runs.

Fort Loramie had three hits and committed one error while Anna had four hits and committed two errors.

Russia 19, Fairlawn 2

The Raiders earned a big SCAL win on Monday at Fairlawn.

Braylon Cordonnier picked up the win for the Raiders (3-1, 2-0). He pitched three innings and gave up two hits while striking out six batters.

Hayden Quinter was 3 for 4 with 4 RBIs while Cordonnier was 3 for 4 with 4 RBIs, one triple, one double and one walk. Xavier Phlipot was 2 for 5 with 3 RBIs and Brayden Monnin was 2 for 5 with 2 RBIs and one double. Sam York had 2 RBIs and Grant Saunders was 1 for 1 with one double and one walk.

Landon Craig was charged with the loss for Fairlawn (0-5, 0-1). He pitched three innings and gave up 10 earned runs on 12 hits and five walks.

Connor France was 2 for 2.

Russia had 15 hits and committed one error while Fairlawn had three hits and committed seven errors.

Jackson Center 5, Houston 2

The Tigers won an SCAL game on Monday in Houston.

The game was scoreless until the fifth. The Tigers led 2-1 before scoring three runs in the seventh to secure the victory.

Carson Regula picked up the win on the mound for Jackson Center (2-2, 1-1). He pitched a complete game and gave up five hits and one walk while striking out nine batters.

Ethan Pohlschnieder was 1 for 2 with one walk. He scored two runs. Noah Francis had 2 RBIs.

Jake Leist was charged with the loss for Houston (0-3, 0-2). He pitched five innings and gave up one earned run on three hits and one walk while striking out four batters.

Ryan Ely was 2 for 4.

Jackson Center had seven hits and committed two errors while Houston had five hits and committed five errors.

Botkins 14, Covington 2

The Trojans won a nonconference game on Monday in Covington.

Botkins scored four runs in the second to take control. The Trojans led 7-2 before scoring seven runs in the seventh.

Isaac Cisco picked up the win for the Trojans (3-0). He pitched seven innings and gave up two earned runs on eight hits and four walks while striking out nine batters.

Jaydon Wendel was 3 for 3 with 3 RBIs, one double and one walk. Brandt Boerger was 2 for 3.

Botkins had nine hits and didn’t commit an error. Covington had eight hits and committed one error.

Fort Recovery 8, Lehman Catholic 0

The Cavaliers lost a nonconference game on Monday in Fort Recovery.

David Rossman was charged with the loss for Lehman (1-4). He pitched three innings and gave up three earned runs on five hits and two walks while striking out two batters.

Hayden Sever was 2 for 3 at the plate.

Lehman had two hits and committed seven errors while Fort Recovery had seven hits and committed one error.

New Bremen 3, St. Marys 0

The Cardinals won a nonconference game on Monday in New Bremen.

New Bremen scored all three runs in the first two innings to take control early.

Reece Busse picked up the win for the Cardinals (3-0). He pitched a complete game and gave up three hits while striking out eight batters and walking two.

Vince Hulse was 3 for 3 with one double.

New Bremen had five hits and committed one error.

Miami East 6, Versailles 5

The Tigers lost a nonconference game on Monday in Casstown.

Versailles scored three runs in the first to take an early lead, but the Vikings scored five runs over the next three innings to take control.

The Tigers tied it 5-5 in the top of the sixth, but Miami East’s Cael Rose hit an RBI single with two outs in the seventh to earn the squad the win.

Jacob Treon was charged with the loss for Versailles (1-2). He pitched 3 2/3 innings in relief and gave up one earned run on four hits and two walks while striking out four batters.

Treon was 2 for 3 with 2 RBIs and one double. He stole two bases. Jake Carman was 3 for 3 with one double and Trey Mills was 2 for 2 with one double.

The Tigers had nine hits and didn’t commit any errors. Miami East had seven hits and committed one error.

• Softball

Piqua 13, Sidney 5

The Yellow Jackets lost a Miami Valley League crossover game on Monday in Sidney.

The Indians scored five runs in the both the third and fifth innings to take control.

Alli Milanese was charged with the loss. She pitched three innings and gave up four earned runs on nine hits and one walk while striking out three batters.

Milanese was 2 for 3 with one home run. Hailey Richardson hit one home run and had 3 RBIs.

Sidney had six hits and committed one error while Piqua had 17 hits and committed one error.

Fort Loramie 7, Anna 2

The Redskins won a Shelby County Athletic League game on Monday in Fort Loramie.

Kate Ruhenkamp picked up the win for Fort Loramie (3-3, 2-1 SCAL). She pitched a complete game and gave up one earned run on two hits and two walks while striking out seven batters.

Aubrey Turner was 2 for 3 while Aubrey Baker was 2 for 4.

Bree Metzler was charged with the loss for Anna (4-2, 1-1). She pitched a complete game and gave up seven earned runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out six batters.

Morgan Shepherd hit a solo home run.

Houston 4, Jackson Center 2

The Wildcats earned their first win of the season on Monday in Houston.

Peyton New picked up the win for Houston (1-3, 1-1). She pitched seven innings and gave up one earned run on five hits and three walks while striking out 10 batters.

Grace Woolley was charged with the loss for Jackson Center (1-2, 0-2). She pitched six innings and gave up two earned runs on five hits and five walks while striking out three.

Woolley was 2 for 4 at the plate.

Houston had five hits and committed one error while Jackson Center had five hits and committed two errors.

Russia 12, St. Henry 6

The Raiders won a nonconference game on Monday in Russia.

St. Henry scored five runs in the third to take a 5-1 lead, but Russia scored at least two runs in each of its last four innings to gradually pull away.

Makena Hoying picked up the win in the circle for the Raiders (5-0). She pitched 3 2/3 hitless innings and struck out two batters while walking four.

Leadoff hitter Jaela Shappie was 3 for 5 with 3 RBIs, one home run and one double. She stole two bases.

Kelby Doseck was 3 for 4 with 2 RBIs and one triple, Riley Hammonds was 2 for 4, Ava Daniel was 3 for 4 and Cece Borchers was 3 for 4 with 2 RBIs and one double. Hoying hit one double and Reese Goubeeaux was 1 for 2 with one walk.

Russia had 16 hits and committed two errors. The Redskins had seven hits and didn’t commit an error.

Wapakoneta 13, New Bremen 0

The Cardinals lost a nonconference game in five innings on Monday in Wapakoneta.

Alayna Ross was charged with the loss. She pitched 3 1/3 innings and gave up three earned runs on eight hits and four walks while striking out four batters.

The Cardinals had three hits and committed five errors while Wapakoneta had 10 hits and didn’t commit any errors.

Miami East 16, Versailles 9

The Tigers lost a nonconference game on Monday in Casstown.

Tara Fritscher was charged with the loss. She pitched 5 1/3 innings and gave up five earned runs on 10 hits and four walks while striking out nine batters.

Fritscher was 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs and two home runs. Jenna Dirksen was 3 for 4 with one home run and Natalie Prenger was 3 for 3 with 2 RBIs and one home run. Colleen Hiestand also hit one home run and had 3 RBIs. Cassie Leach hit one double.

Versailles had 13 hits and committed one error. Miami East had 15 hits and didn’t commit an error.

• Boys tennis

Lehman Catholic 4, Celina 1

The Cavaliers won a match on Monday in Celina.

Sam Gilardi won 6-3, 7-6 at first singles. Joe Pannapara won 6-4, 6-0 at second singles and Keaton Fishbaugh won 6-2, 6-2 at third singles.

Josh George and Brock Bostick won 6-0, 6-0 at first doubles and Thomas White and Logan Linson lost 6-0, 6-0 at second doubles.

“This is probably one of the most coachable, mentally tough teams I have coached in my 14 seasons as a head coach boys or girls,” Lehman coach Tim Ungericht said. “They are totally buying into what Erin and I are teaching them and they play their best at the most critical times in matches and they never give up.”

Fort Loramie, Russia, Jackson Center earn SCAL wins

By Bryant Billing [email protected]

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to [email protected]

