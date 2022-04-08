Thursday roundup: McNeal hits 2 home runs for Sidney in win against Stebbins

SIDNEY — Sidney’s softball team earned its first win of the season by beating Stebbins 13-8 in a Miami Valley League Valley Division game on Thursday in Sidney.

Kelis McNeal was 2 for 3 for the Yellow Jackets (1-4, 1-4 MVL Valley). She hit two home runs (one of which was a grand slam) and had 7 RBIs. She also drew one walk and scored two runs.

Alayna VanHorn was 3 for 5 with 3 RBIs and one double. Alli Milanese was 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs and one double, Alexis Dennis was 2 for 3 with one double, Carissa Byrd was 2 for 4 and Jenna Smith was 2 for 5. Hailey Richardson was 1 for 3 with one double and one walk.

Milanese picked up the win in the circle. She pitched seven innings and gave up three earned runs on 11 hits. She struck out 10 batters.

Sidney had 15 hits and committed six errors while Stebbins had 12 hits and committed five errors.

Riverside 3, Lehman Catholic 1

The Pirates won a Three Rivers Conference game on Thursday in De Graff.

The Pirates broke a 1-1 tie in the bottom of the sixth.

Alaina Snow led off the inning with a single and moved to third when Ayva Stewart reached first base on a dropped third strike.

With two outs, Snow scored on an error by Lehman catcher Miley Heffelfinger, then Stewart scored on an error by shortstop Heidi Toner.

Snow picked up the win in the circle for the Pirates (3-1, 2-0 TRC). She pitched a complete game and gave up one earned runs on five hits while striking out 13 batters.

Annie Stiver was charged with the loss for Lehman (0-5, 0-3). She pitched six innings and gave up two hits and two walks while striking out nine batters.

Stiver was 2 for 3. Toner hit one double.

The Cavaliers had five hits and committed four errors while Riverside had three hits and committed one error.

Anna 9, Houston 3

The Rockets won a Shelby County Athletic League game on Thursday in Anna.

Bree Metzler was charged with the loss for Anna (5-2, 2-1 SCAL). She pitched a complete game and gave up seven hits while striking out five batters and walking two.

Carissa Edwards with 3 for 4 with 4 RBIs, two home runs and one double while Bree Cobb was 3 for 3 with one triple and one walk. Taylor Dye was 2 for 4 with one double. Liz Staudter and Brooke Pettus each hit one double.

Peyton New was charged with the loss for Houston (1-4, 1-2). She pitched four innings and gave up six earned runs on nine hits while striking out seven batters.

Grace Slade was 2 for 4.

Anna had 11 hits and committed two errors while Houston had seven hits and committed four errors.

Fort Loramie 21, Botkins 0

The Redskins won an SCAL game in five innings on Thursday in Botkins.

Claire Hoying was 3 for 3 with one double and one triple for the Redskins (4-4, 3-1) while Lauren Bergman was 3 for 3 with 2 RBIs. Ava Turner was 3 for 5 with 3 RBIs and one triple, Autumn Tuner was 2 for 3 with one walk and scored four runs, Ella Hoelscher was 2 for 2 with 2 RBIs and Maya Dues was 1 for 1 with four runs.

Hoying and Kate Ruhenkamp each pitched two innings and combined gave up two hits and three walks while striking out three batters.

Audrie Uppenkamp was charged with the loss for Botkins (0-5, 0-2). She pitched four innings and gave up 13 earned runs on 15 hits and seven walks.

The Trojans committed five errors.

Russia 9, Celina 3

The Raiders won a nonconference game on Thursday in Russia.

Sophie Francis picked up the win in the circle for the Raiders (6-0). She pitched four innings and gave up three earned runs on five hits and five walks while striking out five batters. Makena Hoying pitched three innings in relief and gave up one hit and two walks while striking out four batters.

Hoying was 3 for 3 with one hone run and 2 RBIs while Kelby Doseck was 3 for 3 and Francis was 2 for 3. Cece Borchers hit one double and had 2 RBIs. Saige Hoying was 1 for 2 with 3 RBIs.

The Raiders had 12 hits and didn’t commit an error while Celina had six hits and committed four errors.

Jackson Center 7, Ridgemont 4

The Tigers won a nonconference game on Thursday in Jackson Center.

Grace Woolley picked up the win in the circle. She pitched seven innings and gave up three earned runs on nine hits and six walks while striking out four batters.

Maryn Ludwig was 2 for 3 for Jackson Center (2-3) while McKinley Reichert was 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs and one home run. Paige Geuy was 2 for 4.

Jackson Center had 12 hits and committed one error while Ridgemont had nine hits and committed two errors.

Minster 10, New Bremen 0

The Wildcats won a Midwest Athletic Conference game in five innings on Thursday in New Bremen.

Mikaela Hoskins picked up the win in the circle for Minster (5-1, 1-0). She pitched four innings and gave up three hits and one walk while striking out three batters.

Savanah Bergman was 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs and one double, Addi Inskeep was 2 for 3 with 2 RBIs and one hone run, Emma Goubeaux was 2 for 3 with 2 RBIs and one home run, Emma Linn was 1 for 2 and Rylin Trego hit one double.

Alayna Ross was charged with the loss for New Bremen (1-5, 0-1). She pitched five innings and gave up eight earned runs on 12 hits and four walks while striking out three batters.

Ross was 2 for 2 with one double.

The Wildcats had nine hits and committed one error while New Bremen had four hits and committed five errors.

Versailles 12, Parkway 1

The Tigers won a Midwest Athletic Conference game in six innings on Thursday in Rockford.

Tara Fritscher picked up the win. She pitched six innings and gave up two hits and one walk while striking out three batters.

Cassie Leach was 3 for 3 with 2 RBIs for the Tigers (4-2, 1-0) while Jenna Dirksen was 3 for 4 with 5 RBIs, one home run and one triple. Fritscher was 3 for 4 with 2 RBIs, one hone run and one double. Colleen Hiestand was 2 for 4 with one double. Kirsten Bomholt was 1 for 3 with one triple and one walk.

Versailles had 14 hits and committed five errors while Parkway had two hits and committed one error.

• Baseball

Sidney 2, Stebbins 1

Jack Davidson hit a fly-ball single to center field with two outs in the bottom of the seventh to score Gavin Roberts from second and lift the Yellow Jackets to a Miami Valley League Valley Division win on Thursday in Sidney.

Roberts hit a single with one out and moved to second after Carson Taylor drew a walk.

Mitchell Davis pitched five innings and gave up one earned run on five hits and two walks while striking out five batters. Taylor pitched two innings in relief and gave up two hits while striking out five batters.

Taylor was 2 for 2 with two walks and hit one double. Parker Stewart also hit one double.

Sidney (6-1, 5-0) had five hits and committed one error while Stebbins had seven hits and committed three errors.

Houston 4, Anna 2

The Wildcats scored three runs in the fourth and one in the fifth to rally after giving up two runs in the first and earned a Shelby County Athletic League win on Thursday in Anna.

Xavier Ludwig earned the win for the Wildcats (2-4, 2-2 SCAL). He pitched a complete game and gave up four hits.

Elijah Beaver, Devin Barker, Austin Cordonnier and Ian Arnold each hit one double.

McKane Finkenbine was charged with the loss for Anna (0-7, 0-3).

Grant Albers was 2 for 3. Finkenbine had 2 RBIs.

The Rockets had four hits and committed three errors while Houston had five hits and didn’t commit an error.

Fort Loramie 10, Botkins 0

The Redskins won an SCAL game in six innings on Thursday in Fort Loramie.

Derek Meyer picked up the win for the Redskins (4-2, 3-0). He pitched 5 1/3 innings and gave up four hits while striking out 11 batters.

Meyer was 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs and one double while Evan Eilerman was 2 for 3. Darren Eilerman was 3 for 4 with one double and Corey Hilgefort was 2 for 2 with one double. Clint Hilgefort hit one double.

Carson Motter was charged with the loss for Botkins (4-1, 1-1). He pitched 5 2/3 innings and gave up eight earned runs on 13 hits and four walks while striking out four batters.

Adam Hall was 1 for 2 with one walk.

Fort Loramie had 13 hits and didn’t commit an error. Botkins had four hits and committed one error.

Jackson Center 11, Fairlawn 0

The Tigers won an SCAL game in five innings on Thursday in Jackson Center.

Eli Butcher picked up the win for Jackson Center (3-3, 2-1). He pitched five innings and gave up four hits and one walk while striking out 10 batters.

Carson Regula was 3 for 3 with 4 RBIs. Kaleb Minnich was 1 for 2 with one double. Evan York and Noah Francis were each 1 for 2. Eli Butcher had 2 RBIs and hit one double.

Dominic Davis was charged with the loss for Fairlawn (0-7, 0-3). He pitched three innings and gave up nine earned runs on eight hits while striking out two batters.

Kyle Orndorff was 2 for 3 while Gage Sharrock was 1 for 2.

Jackson Center had eight hits and didn’t commit an error while Fairlawn had four hits and committed two errors.

Riverside 15, Lehman Catholic 0

The Pirates won a Three Rivers Conference game in five innings on Thursday in De Graff.

Warren Shockey pitched a perfect game for the Pirates (2-2, 1-1 TRC). He struck out 10 batters.

Simon Godwin was 2 for 3 with 2 RBIs and one walk. Andrew Knight was 2 for 3 with 4 RBIs and one double, Kaleb Schindewolf was 1 for 2 with RBIs, Michael Shockey was 1 for 1 with 2 RBIs, Brody Rhoads was 1 for 2 with one walk and Gavin Osborne was 1 for 3 with one double, one walk and 2 RBIs.

David Rossman was charged with the loss for Lehman (1-5, 0-3). He pitched three innings and gave up three earned runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out one batter.

Riverside had 10 hits and committed three errors. The Cavaliers had five errors.

New Bremen 4, Minster 1

The Cardinals won a Midwest Athletic Conference game on Thursday in Minster.

Nick Alig picked up the win on the mound for New Bremen (4-0, 1-0 MAC). He pitched seven innings and gave up one earned run on six hits and five walks while striking out 10 batters.

Alig was 2 for 3 with one double while Vince Hulse was 2 for 3 with one double and Drew McNaughton was 2 for 3 with one double.

Johnny Nixon was charged with the loss for Minster (4-2, 0-1). He pitched seven innings and gave up four earned runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out 10 batters.

Nixon was 3 for 4.

New Bremen had seven hits and didn’t commit an error. Minster had six hits and didn’t commit an error.

Versailles 12, Parkway 0

The Tigers won a MAC game in five innings on Thursday in Versailles.

Joe Ruhenkamp picked up the win for Versailles (2-2, 1-0). He pitched five innings and gave up two hits and one walk while striking out seven batters.

Caleb Rush was 2 for 2 with one walk while Jake Carman was 2 for 3 and Trey Mills was 1 for 2. Jacob Treon was 1 for 2 with 3 RBIs and one home run. Noah McEldowney was 3 for 4 with 3 RBIs and one double.

Versailles had 13 hits and didn’t commit an error. Parkway didn’t commit an error.

• Boys tennis

Sidney 3, Piqua 2

The Yellow Jackets won a Miami Valley League match on Thursday in Piqua.

Grant Hoying won 6-3, 6-1 at first singles. Conley New lost 6-4, 7-5 at second singles and Kaden Abbott won 6-0, 6-0 at third singles.

Brady Hagan and Takuma Furukawa won 6-2, 7-5 at first doubles while Chandru Bala and Michael Koester lost 6-3, 6-1 at second doubles.

Valley View Blue 3, Lehman Catholic 2

The Cavaliers lost to the Valley View “Blue” squad on Thursday in Sidney.

Sam Gilardi lost 6-3, 6-2 at first singles. Joe Pannapara won 6-3, 3-6, 10-2 at second singles. Brandon Jones won 7-6, 6-4 at third singles.

Brock Bostick and Josh George lost 6-3, 6-2 at first doubles while Thomas White and Logan Linson lost 6-0, 6-1 at second doubles.

“Close loss against a very good Valley View team,” Lehman coach Tim Ungericht said. “… Last year they beat us 5-0, so big improvement for us to almost beat them this year. I told our guys we have a lot to be proud of and if ever a loss was a win, this was it.”

WEDNESDAY RESULTS

• Boys tennis

Sidney 3, Bellefontaine 2

Sidney lost a nonconference match on Wednesday in Bellefontaine.

Grant Hoying won 6-0, 6-0 at first singles. Takuma Furukawa lost 6-2, 6-0 at second singles. Chandru Bala won 6-2, 6-0 at third singles.

Kaden Abbott and Conley New lost 6-4, 6-4 at first doubles. Brady Hagan and Michael Koester lost 6-2, 4-6, 6-2 at second doubles.

Late Davidson hit lifts Sidney baseball over Stebbins

By Bryant Billing [email protected]

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to [email protected]

