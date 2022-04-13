Tuesday roundup: Russia hits 3 HRs against Lehman Catholic

RUSSIA — Russia pitcher Sophie Francis gave up one hit in a 13-0 victory over Lehman Catholic in five innings on Tuesday.

The Raiders (8-0) accumulated 15 hits, including three home runs. Makena Hoying, Saige Hoying and Jaela Shappie each hit one home run.

Makena Hoying was 3 for 3 with 3 RBIs and two doubles. Shappie was 4 for 4 with 2 RBIs and two doubles. Saige Hoying was 2 for 2 with 3 RBIs. Cece Borchers was 1 for 2 and Francis was 1 for 1. Simone Puthoff was 1 for 2 with 2 RBIs. Reece Goubeaux was 1 for 2 with one walk.

Francis struck out five batters and walked five.

Annie Stiver was charged with the loss for Lehman (0-7). She pitched four innings and gave up 13 earned runs on 15 hits and two walks while striking out three.

Neither team committed an error.

Vandalia-Butler 14, Sidney 4

The Yellow Jackets lost the first game of a Miami Valley League doubleheader in six innings on Tuesday in Vandalia.

Alli Milanese was charged with the loss for Sidney (1-6, 1-6 MVL Valley). She pitched 5 2/3 innings and gave up six earned runs on 15 hits and one walk while striking out eight batters.

Jenna Smith was 3 for 3 with one double while Alayna VanHorn was 2 for 3 with 2 RBIs and one double. Milanese was 1 for 2 with one walk. Kelis McNeal hit one triple.

Sidney had eight hits and committed 10 errors while Butler had 15 hits and didn’t commit an error.

Vandalia-Butler 11, Sidney 0

The Yellow Jackets lost the second game of a doubleheader in five innings on Tuesday in Vandalia.

Lainey Luginbill was charged with the loss. She pitched five innings and gave up eight earned runs on nine hits and six walks while striking out four batters.

Sidney had one hit and committed four errors. Butler had nine hits and committed one error.

Covington 3, Riverside 2

The Pirates lost a Three Rivers Conference game on Tuesday in Covington.

The Buccaneers earned the win when Karyanne Tuner hit a line-drive single with two outs and the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh.

Alaina Snow was charged with the loss for Riverside (3-2, 2-1 TRC). She pitched 6 2/3 innings and gave up four hits and two walks while striking out five batters. All three of Covington’s runs were unearned.

Jenna Woods was 2 for 4 with one double while Jade Copas was 2 for 4. Anna Gonzalez was 1 for 2 with one double. Kaitlyn Schlumbohm hit one double.

“It was a great softball game tonight,” Riverside coach Andy Phelps said. “We had the early lead, but a few costly errors allowed Covington to get back in the game. …Offensively we left several girls in scoring positions and couldn’t get the big hit to score more runs.”

Covington had four hits and didn’t commit an error. Riverside had seven hits and committed three errors.

Minster 13, Allen East 2

The Wildcats won a nonconference game in five innings on Tuesday in Minster.

Mikaela Hoskins picked up the win for the Wildcats (6-1). She pitched four innings and gave up two earned runs on three hits and one walk while striking out five batters.

Hoskins was 3 for 3 at the plate while Addi Inskeep was 2 for 2 with 4 RBIs, two home runs and one walk. Emma Goubeaux was 1 for 2, Alayna Prenger was 1 for 1 and Rylin Trego was 2 for 2 with 3 RBIs and one walk. Hailee Albers was 1 for 2 with one double and one walk. Lyndi Hemmelgarn hit one double.

Minster had 12 hits and didn’t commit an error. Allen East had four hits and committed two errors.

St. Henry 4, New Bremen 3

The Cardinals lost a Midwest Athletic Conference game on Tuesday in New Bremen.

Alayna Ross was charged with the loss for New Bremen (1-7, 0-2 MAC). She pitched seven innings and gave up one earned run on six hits and one walk while striking out eight batters.

Ross was 2 for 2 at the plate with 2 RBIs. She hit one home run and one double and also drew one walk.

New Bremen had three hits and committed three errors. St. Henry committed two errors.

Other scores: Houston 11, Botkins 1.

• Baseball

Vandalia-Butler 7, Sidney 0

Sidney lost the first game of a Miami Valley League doubleheader on Tuesday in Vandalia.

Wyatt Bisbee was charged with the loss for the Yellow Jackets (6-3, 5-2 MVL Valley). He pitched four innings and gave up two earned runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out two batters.

EJ Davis was 1 for 2 while Aiden Booth hit one triple.

Sidney had four hits and committed two errors. The Aviators had nine hits and didn’t commit an error.

Vandalia-Butler 11, Sidney 0

The Yellow Jackets lost the second game of an MVL doubleheader in six innings on Tuesday.

Gavin Roberts was charged with the loss. He pitched five innings and gave up two earned runs on four hits and three walks while striking out two batters.

Roberts was 2 for 3 at the plate. Jack Davidson and Carson Taylor each hit one double.

Sidney had five hits and committed five errors. Butler had six hits and didn’t commit an error.

Russia 5, Fort Loramie 2

The Raiders earned a Shelby County Athletic League victory on Tuesday in Russia.

Russia, which lost to the Redskins 7-1 in a regional final last June, scored four runs on three hits and one walk in the bottom of the sixth and rally and earn Tuesday’s win.

Russia freshman Braylon Cordonnier hit a 3-RBI triple in the with one out and the bases loaded in the sixth to give Russia a 4-2 lead and then scored on a sacrifice fly.

Brayden Monnin hit one double for the Raiders (4-2, 3-0 SCAL).

Xavier Phlipot picked up the win on the mound. He pitched seven innings and gave up two earned runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out five batters.

Derek Meyer was charged with the loss for Fort Loramie (4-3, 3-1). He pitched six innings and gave up five earned runs on four hits and one walk while striking out eight batters.

Logan Eilerman was 3 for 3 for the Redskins with one double while Owen Pleiman was 2 for 3.

Fort Loramie had nine hits and committed two errors. Russia had four hits and didn’t commit an error.

Botkins 4, Houston 0

The Trojans won an SCAL game on Tuesday in Houston.

Isaac Cisco picked up the win for Botkins (6-1, 2-1 SCAL). He pitched a complete game and gave up two hits and two walks while striking out six batters.

Adam Hall was 2 for 4 while Preston Free was 1 for 2 with one double and one walk and Hunter Lenhart was 1 for 2 with one walk.

Houston dropped to 2-5 overall and 2-3 in SCAL play with the loss.

Botkins had four hits and committed two errors. The Wildcats committed two errors.

Troy Christian 12, Lehman Catholic 1

The Cavaliers lost a Three Rivers Conference game in five innings on Tuesday in Troy.

David Rossman was charged with the loss for Lehman (1-7, 0-5 TRC). He pitched 1 1/3 innings and gave up six earned runs on four hits and five walks while striking out three batters.

Hayden Sever had Lehman’s only hit.

The Eagles had seven hits and didn’t commit an error. Lehman committed four errors.

Troy Christian drew eight walks.

Riverside 11, Covington 0

The Pirates won a TRC game in five innings on Tuesday in Covington.

Warren Shockey picked up the win for Riverside (3-2, 2-1). He pitched five innings and gave up one hit and two walks while striking out two batters.

Shockey was 4 for 4 with 2 RBIs and three stolen bases. Zander Crouch was 2 for 4 and Landon Stewart was 2 for 4. Simon Godwin and Kaleb Shindewolf each hit one double.

Riverside had 13 hits and didn’t commit an error. Covington committed five errors.

Delphos St. John’s 4, Minster 1

The Wildcats lost a Midwest Athletic Conference game on Tuesday in Delphos.

Eli Rindler was charged with the loss for Minster (4-3, 0-2 MAC). He pitched 5 2/3 innings and gave up seven hits and one walk.

Johnny Nixon was 1 for 2 with one double.

St. John’s had seven hits and didn’t commit an error while Minster had three hits and committed two errors.

St. Henry 2, New Bremen 1

The Cardinals lost a MAC game on Tuesday in St. Henry.

The Redskins earned the win when Eli Horstman hit an RBI single to second base with two outs in the bottom of the seventh.

Nick Alig was charged with the loss for New Bremen (5-1, 1-1 MAC). He pitched 6 2/3 innings and gave up one earned run on four this and four walks while striking out nine batters.

Vince Hulse was 1 for 2 with one double. Alig was 1 for 2 with one walk and Nolan Kuenning was 1 for 2 with one double.

St. Henry had four hits and committed two errors while New Bremen had three hits and committed one error.

Versailles 10, New Knoxville 0

The Tigers won a MAC game in five innings on Tuesday in New Knoxville.

Ben Ruhenkamp picked up the win for Versailles (3-2, 2-0). He pitched four innings and gave up one walk while striking out seven batters.

Noah McEldowney was 2 for 3 with one home run while Jake Carman was 2 for 3 with 2 RBIs. Ethan Stover was 1 for 1 and Chase McEldowney, Trey Mills and Caleb Rush were each 1 for 2.

Versailles had 10 hits and didn’t commit an error. New Knoxville had one hit and committed one error.

• Baseball

Sidney 3, Fairborn 2

The Skyhawks won a Miami Valley League match on Tuesday in Sidney.

Grant Hoying won 6-0, 6-0 at first singles. Conley New lost 6-2, 6-0 at second singles and Kaden Abbott lost 6-1, 7-5 at third singles.

Brady Hagan and Takuma Furukawa won 6-3, 6-3 at first doubles. Chandru Bala and Michael Koester won 2-6, 7-6 (7-5 set tiebreaker), 6-0 at second doubles.

Sidney 5, Stebbins 0

The Yellow Jackets won an MVL match on Tuesday in Sidney.

All matches were pro sets. Grant Hoying won 8-0 at first singles, Conley New won 8-6 at second singles and Kaden Abbott won 8-1 at third singles.

Brady Hagan and Takuma Furukawa won 8-1 at first doubles. Stebbins forfeited second doubles.

Lehman Catholic 3, Milton-Union 2

The Cavaliers won a match on Tuesday.

Sam Gilardi won 6-3, 5-7, 6-2 at first singles. Joe Pannapara lost 6-2, 6-3 at second singles. Brandon Jones won 5-7, 6-2, 6-1 at third singles.

Josh George and Brock Bostick won 6-4, 6-1 at first doubles. Logan Linson and Thomas White lost 6-1, 6-0 at second doubles.

“Absolutely a huge win with big sectional seeding and area ranking implications for our team tonight,” Lehman coach Tim Ungericht said. “We practice inside in our gym when it rains and that paid off in this match.

“Sammy came from 2-0 down in the third set against a scrappy kid who fights hard to clinch the team win for us and Brandon also came back to win the final three sets easily after a close first set. Our first doubles were very solid tonight as well. Our conditioning won us this match.”

Lehman Catholic’s Annie Stiver pitches against Russia at Russia on Tuesday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/04/web1_DSC_0445.jpg Lehman Catholic’s Annie Stiver pitches against Russia at Russia on Tuesday. Russia’s Ava Daniel runs towards first as Lehman Catholic’s Annie Stiver reaches for the ball in front of Miley Heffelfinger at Russia on Tuesday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/04/web1_DSC_0486.jpg Russia’s Ava Daniel runs towards first as Lehman Catholic’s Annie Stiver reaches for the ball in front of Miley Heffelfinger at Russia on Tuesday. Russia’s Sophie Francis pitches during a nonconference game against Lehman Catholic on Tuesday in Russia. Francis gave up one hit and five walks and struck out five batters. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/04/web1_DSC_0529.jpg Russia’s Sophie Francis pitches during a nonconference game against Lehman Catholic on Tuesday in Russia. Francis gave up one hit and five walks and struck out five batters. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Russia’s Saige Hoying gives coach Michelle Muhlenkamp a high-five after a home run in a nonconference game against Lehman Catholic on Tuesday in Russia. Hoying hit one of three home runs the team blasted on Tuesday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/04/web1_DSC_0613.jpg Russia’s Saige Hoying gives coach Michelle Muhlenkamp a high-five after a home run in a nonconference game against Lehman Catholic on Tuesday in Russia. Hoying hit one of three home runs the team blasted on Tuesday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Lehman Catholic’s Emilee VanSkiver bats against Russia at Russia on Tuesday. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/04/web1_DSC_0677.jpg Lehman Catholic’s Emilee VanSkiver bats against Russia at Russia on Tuesday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Lehman Catholic’s Emilee VanSkiver tags out Russia’s Jaela Shappie at third base during a nonconference game against Lehman Catholic on Tuesday in Russia. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/04/web1_DSC_0645.jpg Lehman Catholic’s Emilee VanSkiver tags out Russia’s Jaela Shappie at third base during a nonconference game against Lehman Catholic on Tuesday in Russia. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Sidney baseball, softball swept by Vandalia-Butler

By Bryant Billing [email protected]

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to [email protected]

