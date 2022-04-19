Saturday roundup: Riverside beats Jackson Center 4-3

JACKSON CENTER — Riverside took an early lead and held on to earn a 4-3 nonconference win on Saturday in Jackson Center.

Landon Purtee picked up the win for the Pirates (4-3). He pitched four innings and gave up one earned run on one hit and three walks while striking out one batter.

Landon Stewart was 3 for 3 with three doubles for Riverside while Gavin Robinson was 2 for 3.

Eli Butcher was charged with the loss for Jackson Center (4-3). He pitched three innings and gave up two earned runs on five hits and two walks while striking out one batter.

Kaleb Minnich was 1 for 2 with two walks while Ethan Pohlschnieder was 1 for 2.

Riverside had seven hits and committed two errors while Jackson Center had four hits and committed one error.

Fort Loramie 17, Troy Christian 10

The Redskins won a high-scoring nonconference game on Saturday in Versailles.

The Eagles scored five runs in the bottom of the fifth and three in sixth to pull within 11-10 before the Redskins pulled away with six runs in the seventh.

Maverick Grudich picked up the win for Fort Loramie (7-4). He pitched five innings and gave up seven earned runs on 10 hits and one walk while striking out five batters.

Isaac Raterman was 3 for 5 with 4 RBIs and two doubles. Derek Meyer was 4 for 5, Logan Eilerman was 2 for 3 with one double and two walks and Taran Fleckenstein was 2 for 5 with 3 RBIs and one walk.

Fort Loramie had 14 hits and didn’t commit an error. Troy Christian had 12 hits and committed three errors.

Versailles 15, Fort Loramie 6

The Redskins lost their second nonconference game on Saturday in Versailles.

Fort Loramie took an early 6-4 lead, but Versailles scored 10 runs in the fourth and fifth innings to pull away.

Jacob Treon picked up the win for the Tigers (6-3). He pitched five innings and gave up six earned runs on five hits and three walks while striking out four batters.

Noah McEldowney was 3 for 4 with one double for Versailles while Treon was 3 for 3 with 3 RBIs and one walk. Caleb Rush was 3 for 4, Jake Carman was 2 for 4 with 3 RBIs and Joe Ruhenkamp was 2 for 4. Carson Bey hit one double.

Christian McGee was charged with the loss for Fort Loramie. He pitched 3 2/3 innings and gave up nine earned runs on nine hits and five walks while striking out two batters.

Evan Eilerman was 1 for 2 with one walk while Owen Pleiman was 1 for 2 with 2 RBIs. Taran Fleckenstein had 2 RBIs. Derek Meyer was 0 for 1 with two walks.

The Tigers had 14 hits and committed one error while Fort Loramie had five hits and committed four errors.

Versailles 14, Troy Christian 4

The Tigers won their first nonconference game in five innings on Saturday in Versailles.

Versailles scored 11 runs in the last two innings to rally and win by a run-rule margin.

Ben Ruhenkamp picked up the win. He pitched four innings and gave up two earned runs on three hits and four walks while striking out six batters.

Noah McEldowney was 3 for 4 with one double while Ruhenkamp was 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs. Jake Carman was 3 for 3 with 4 RBIs, one double and one walk. Jacob Treon was 3 for 4 with one double, Caleb Rush was 2 for 3 with one walk and Carson Bey was 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs.

Versailles had 16 hits and committed three errors while Troy Christian had three hits and committed two errors.

Minster 5, Anna 2

The Rockets lost a nonconference game on Saturday in Minster.

Brandon Lickteig picked up the win for Minster (5-3).

Ethan Rindler had 2 RBIs and Nathan Beair scored two runs.

Noah Aufderhaar was charged with the loss for Anna (0-9).

McKane Finkenbine was 2 for 3 for the Rockets while Grant Albers was 2 for 4. Aufderhaar had two stolen bases. Zach Osborn scored two runs and had two stolen bases.

Anna had seven hits and didn’t commit an error. Minster had three hits and committed one error.

Houston 5, New Knoxville 0

The Wildcats won a nonconference game on Saturday in Houston.

Devin Barker picked up the win for Houston (3-7). He pitched 5 2/3 innings and gave up two hits and two walks while striking out nine batters.

Ryan Ely was 2 for 4 while Austin Cordonnier was 1 for 1 with one walk and Ian Arnold was 1 for 2. Jacob Leist hit one double.

Houston had eight hits and didn’t commit an error while New Knoxville had two hits and didn’t commit an error.

Botkins 9, Dayton Northridge 8

The Trojans won the first game of a nonconference doubleheader on Saturday in Botkins.

The Polar Bears led 8-7 heading into the bottom of the seventh. Jaydon Wendel hit a single to left field with one out to get Botkins started, then Preston Free drew a walk.

After a ground out, Brant Metz hit an infield popup, but it was misplayed, and Free and Wendel scored on the error to give the Trojans (8-2) the victory.

Levi Frey and Isaac Cisco each had 2 RBIs for Botkins. Wendel and Free each scored two runs. Free was 0 for 1 with three walks while Wendel was 1 for 2 with two walks. Brandt Boerger drew two walks.

Cisco picked up the win on the mound. He pitched one inning and struck out one batter.

Botkins had five hits and didn’t commit an error while Northridge had nine hits and committed one error. The Trojans drew 11 walks while the Polar Bears drew six.

The Trojans won the second game 7-6. No statistics were reported.

• Softball

Mohawk 11, Fort Loramie 9

The Redskins scored five runs in the sixth to narrow the gap but couldn’t come any closer in nonconference game on Saturday in Minster.

Claire Hoying was charged with the loss for Fort Loramie (6-6). She pitched three innings and gave up seven earned runs on 10 hits and two walks while striking out two batters.

Aubrey Baker was 3 for 4 with 3 RBIs while Ava Turner was 2 for 4. Autumn Turner was 1 for 2 with two walks, Laney Barhorst was 1 for 2 with two walks and Ella Hoelscher was 2 for 4. Delaney Higgins hit one home run.

Mohawk had 16 hits and committed two errors. Fort Loramie had 11 hits and committed three errors.

Minster 13, Fort Loramie 7

The Redskins lost their second nonconference game on Saturday in Minster.

Brooklyn Osterloh picked up the win for the Wildcats (9-2). She pitched 4 1/3 innings and gave up one earned run on two hits while striking out eight batters.

Savanah Bergman was 3 for 5 while Addi Inskepp was 2 for 4. Hannah Oldiges was 2 for 4 with 4 RBIs and one double and Rylin Trego was 2 for 3 with one walk. Lyndi Hemmelgarn hit one double, had 2 RBIs and drew one walk. Emma Linn was 1 for 1 with one double.

Kate Ruhenkamp picked up the loss for Fort Loramie. She pitched three innings and gave up five earned runs on five hits and four walks while striking out two batters.

Aubrey Baker was 2 for 4 with one home run while Claire Hoying was 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs, one triple and one double. Autumn Turner was 3 for 4 with 2 RBIs.

Minster had 12 hits and committed one error. Fort Loramie had 11 hits and committed six errors.

Minster 6, Mohawk 5 extra innings

The Wildcats won their first nonconference game on Saturday in Minster.

Minster scored one run in each the seventh and eighth innings to earn the win.

Savanah Bergman was 2 for 4 with one walk. She drove in the game-winning run on a line-drive single to left field with two outs.

Mikaela Hoskins was 3 for 4 with one double and Kaycie Albers was 2 for 4. Lyndi Hemmelgarn, Addi Inskeep and Rylin Trego each hit one double.

Albers picked up the win in the circle. She pitched two innings and gave up one walk while striking out three batters.

Marion Local 14, New Bremen 7

The Cardinals lost a Midwest Athletic Conference game on Saturday in New Bremen.

Lydia Bushman was charged with the loss for New Bremen (2-7, 0-2 MAC). She pitched 6 1/3 innings and gave up three earned runs on 12 hits and two walks while striking out three batters.

Sarah Dwenger was 1 for 2 with 2 RBIs and one double. Alayna Ross hit one double.

New Bremen had seven hits and committed five errors while Marion Local had 15 hits and committed two errors.

Versailles 10, Brookville 1

The Tigers won the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday in Brookville.

Tara Fritscher picked up the win in the circle for Versailles (8-4). She pitched seven innings and gave up one hit and five walks while striking out seven batters.

Cassie Leach was 3 for 5 while Lydia Hecht was 3 for 4, Jenna Dirksen was 3 for 4 with one double and Natalie Prenger was 3 for 4 with 4 RBIs.

Versailles had 14 hits and one error while Brookville had two hits and two errors.

Brookville 5, Versailles 4

The Tigers scored one run in the top of the seventh but couldn’t come closer and lost the second game of a doubleheader on Saturday in Brookville.

Lydia Hecht was charged with the loss. She pitched in the sixth and didn’t record an out, giving up one earned run on one hit and one walk.

Tara Fritscher was 4 for 4 with two doubles while Jenna Dirksen was 2 for 4 with one double Natalie Prenger was 2 for 4. Cassie Leach hit one double.

Versailles had 10 hits and committed two errors. Brookville had four hits and didn’t commit an error. The Blue Devils drew 10 walks while the Tigers didn’t draw any.

Other scores: Houston 17, Botkins 0.

