Wednesday roundup: Hot start helps Sidney beat Stebbins

RIVERSIDE — Sidney won a Miami Valley League Valley Division game 9-3 on Wednesday against Stebbins.

The Yellow Jackets (8-4, 7-3 MVL Valley) took control by scoring five runs in the first two innings.

Wyatt Bisbee pitched a complete game for Sidney. He gave up two earned runs on six hits and two walks while striking out three batters.

EJ Davis was 3 for 4 with one double while Aiden Booth was 3 for 4 with 2 RBIs and two doubles. Aiden Ike was 1 for 2 with two walks, Jack Davidson was 2 for 4 with one walk and Carson Taylor was 2 for 5.

Sidney had 11 hits and committed three errors. Stebbins had six hits and committed four errors.

Lehman Catholic 6, Dayton Northridge 4

The Cavaliers broke a seven-game losing streak by winning a Three Rivers Conference game on Wednesday in Sidney.

Seth Knapke earned the win for Lehman (2-8, 1-6 TRC). He pitched five innings and gave up three earned runs on five hits and four walks while striking out six batters.

The Cavaliers took control by scoring five runs in the fourth inning.

JD Barhorst was 1 for 2 with one walk while Hayden Sever was 1 for 2.

Lehman had six hits and committed two errors while Northridge had six hits and committed three errors.

Troy Christian 8, Riverside 0

The Pirates managed two hits against Troy Christian’s Lucas Day and lost a TRC game on Wednesday in Troy.

Zander Crouch was charged with the loss for Riverside (5-4, 3-3). He pitched four innings and gave up three earned runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out six batters.

The Pirates committed one error. Troy Christian had 13 hits and didn’t commit an error.

Minster 9, Convoy Crestview 7

The Wildcats won a nonconference game on Wednesday in Convoy in a game that was called after six innings due to darkness.

Eli Rindler picked up the win for Minster (7-3). He pitched four innings and gave up three earned runs on three hits and three walks while striking out four batters.

Johnny Nixon was 3 for 4 with one double while Logan Kohne was 1 for 2 with one double. Adam Rindler hit one double.

• Softball

Sidney 9, Stebbins 3

The Yellow Jackets won a Miami Valley League Valley Division game on Wednesday in Riverside.

Alli Milanese picked up the win for Sidney (2-9, 2-8 MVL Valley). She pitched 6 2/3 innings and gave up two hits and one walk while striking out five batters.

Alayna VanHorn was 3 for 4 with one double and one triple. Hailey Richardson was 2 for 4 with one double and Jenna Smith was 2 for 4.

Sidney had 11 hits and committed one error. Stebbins had two hits and committed 10 errors.

Bethel 4, Lehman Catholic 2

The Cavaliers lost a TRC game on Wednesday at Bethel.

Annie Stiver was charged with the loss for Lehman (0-9, 0-6 TRC). She pitched seven innings and gave up two earned runs on five hits and four walks while striking out seven batters.

Emilee VanSkiver was 2 for 3 while Tori Lachey was 2 for 3 and Stiver was 1 for 2 with one walk.

Lehman had seven hits and committed two errors while Bethel had five hits and committed one error.

Miami East 7, Riverside 4

The Pirates lost a TRC game on Wednesday in De Graff.

Alaina Snow was charged with the loss. She pitched seven innings and gave up four earned runs on nine hits and one walk while striking out 14 batters.

Snow was 2 for 3 at the plate with one walk. Jenna Woods hit a three-run home run.

Riverside had six hits and committed five errors while Miami East had 10 hits and committed one error.

• Boys tennis

St. Marys 4, Sidney 1

The Yellow Jackets lost a nonconference match on Wednesday.

Grant Hoying won 6-4, 6-4 at first singles. Conley New lost 6-0, 6-1 at second singles and Kaden Abbott lost 6-4, 6-2 at third singles.

Brady Hagan and Takuma Furukawa lost 6-4, 7-5 at first doubles while Michael Koester and Chandru Bala lost 6-4, 6-1 at second doubles.

By Bryant Billing [email protected]

