Thursday roundup: Fort Loramie pulls even with Russia in SCAL

FORT LORAMIE — Fort Loramie pulled even with Russia atop Shelby County Athletic League standings by winning a matchup between the two 4-1 on Thursday.

Derek Meyer pitched a complete game for Fort Loramie (9-4, 5-1). He gave up four hits and one walk while striking out seven batters.

Meyer was 2 for 3 at the plate with one triple and one walk. Owen Pleiman was 3 for 3, Isaac Raterman was 2 for 3 and Evan Eilerman was 2 for 4.

Braylon Cordonnier picked up the loss for Russia (7-3, 5-1). He pitched 5 2/3 innings and gave up four earned runs on 10 hits and two walks while striking out one batter.

Fort Loramie had 10 hits and committed one error. Russia had four hits and didn’t commit an error.

It’s the second time in less than 10 days the two schools have faced off. Russia won a matchup 5-2 on April 12.

Sidney 12, Xenia 2

The Yellow Jackets won a Miami Valley League Valley Division game in six innings on Thursday in Sidney.

Aiden Booth picked up the win for Sidney (9-4, 8-3 MVL Valley). He pitched 4 2/3 innings and gave up two earned runs on five hits and three walks while striking out seven batters.

Nick Nuss and Donavin Johnson were each 2 for 3 with one walk and scored two runs. EJ Davis was 2 for 4 with two runs and Jack Davidson was 2 for 4 with 3 RBIs. Gavin Roberts batted in two runs.

Sidney had 11 hits and didn’t commit an error. Xenia had five hits and committed four errors.

Jackson Center 2, Botkins 1

The Tigers won an SCAL game on Thursday in Jackson Center.

Bryson Roberts picked up the win for the Tigers (5-5, 3-2 SCAL). He pitched a complete game and gave up one earned run on three hits and two walks while striking out 12 batters.

Evan York was 1 for 2 with a double for Jackson Center.

Isaac Cisco was charged with the loss for Botkins (8-3, 2-2). He pitched six innings and gave up one earned run on two hits and three walks while striking out one batter.

Botkins committed three errors while Jackson Center committed one.

Houston 11, Fairlawn 0

The Wildcats won an SCAL game in six innings on Thursday in Houston.

Luke Beaver picked up the win for Houston (4-7, 3-4). He pitched five innings and gave up one hit and one walk while striking out nine batters.

Ian Arnold was 3 for 4 with 2 RBIs with one double while Jake Leist was 2 for 3 with one double and one walk and Ryan Ely was 2 for 4.

Connor France was charged with the loss for Fairlawn (0-10, 0-5). He pitched six innings and gave up 11 earned runs on nine hits and six walks while striking out two batters.

Houston committed one error. Fairlawn committed two errors.

Miami East 14, Lehman Catholic 0

The Cavaliers lost a Three Rivers Conference game in five innings on Thursday in Sidney.

Ethan Stiver was charged with the loss for Lehman (2-9, 1-7). He pitched three innings and gave up 10 hits and one walk while striking out one batter.

Nathan Sollmann and Seth Kennedy each hit one double.

The Cavaliers had four hits and committed eight errors. Miami East had 13 hits and committed two errors.

New Bremen 12, Parkway 0

The Cardinals won a Midwest Athletic Conference game in five innings on Thursday in Rockford.

Nick Alig picked up the win for New Bremen (6-3, 1-2 MAC). He pitched five innings and gave up two hits and two walks while striking out two batters.

Reece Busse was 3 for 3 with 3 RBIs while Vince Hulse was 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs, Aaron Thieman was 2 for 4 and Drew McNaughton was 1 for 2. Carter Elking had three stolen bases while Alig, Thieman, McNaughton and Hulse each had two.

New Bremen had 13 hits and didn’t commit an error. Parkway had two hits and committed one error.

Coldwater 14, Versailles 0

The Tigers lost a MAC game in six innings on Thursday in Versailles.

Joe Ruhenakmp was charged with the loss. He gave up seven earned runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out four batters in three innings.

Ruhenkamp was 2 for 2 at the plate.

The Cavaliers had 13 hits and didn’t commit an error. Versailles (6-5, 3-1) had three hits and committed one error.

Other scores: Celina 13, Anna 3.

• Softball

Xenia 22, Sidney 0

The Yellow Jackets lost a Miami Valley League Valley Division game on Thursday in Sidney.

Alli Milanese was charged with the loss for Sidney (2-10, 2-9 MVL Valley). She pitched three innings and gave up six earned runs on 11 hits while striking out four batters.

Hailey Richardson managed the team’s lone hit.

Sidney committed 13 errors. Xenia had 20 hits and didn’t commit any errors.

Russia 7, Fort Loramie 1

The Raiders stayed undefeated by winning a Shelby County Athletic League game on Thursday in Russia.

Makena Hoying picked up the win for Russia (11-0, 4-0). She pitched six innings and gave up five hits and one walk while striking out seven batters.

Reese Goubeaux was 3 for 4 with two doubles while Hoying was 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs and one home run. Kelby Doseck was 2 for 3 with one double, Simone Puthoff was 2 for 3 with 2 RBIs and one double and Saige Hoying was 1 for 2.

Lauren Bergman was charged with the loss for Fort Loramie (6-7, 4-2). She pitched 2 1/3 innings and gave up five earned runs on five hits and one walk.

Laney Barhorst was 2 for 3. Aubrey Baker hit one triple while Aubrey Turner hit one double.

Russia had 13 hits and committed two errors. Fort Loramie had five hits and didn’t commit any errors.

Jackson Center 13, Botkins 1

The Tigers won an SCAL game in five innings on Thursday in Jackson Center.

Grace Woolley picked up the win for Jackson Center (4-4, 1-2). She pitched five innings and gave up three hits while striking out six batters.

Woolley was 2 for 3 with 4 RBIs, one home run and one walk. Gabrielle Woolley was 2 for 4, Paige Geuy was 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs and two doubles and Kendall Reese was 2 for 3 with 3 RBIs and one double. Avery Jackson was 1 for 2 with one walk.

Audrie Uppenkamp was charged with the loss for Botkins (0-9, 0-5). She pitched four innings and gave up 13 earned runs on 12 hits and seven walks while striking out three batters.

The Tigers had 12 hits and didn’t commit an error. Botkins had three hits and three errors.

Miami East 23, Lehman Catholic 0

The Cavaliers lost a Three Rivers Conference game in five innings on Thursday in Sidney.

Annie Stiver was charged with the loss for Lehman (0-10, 0-7). She pitched three innings and gave up nine earned runs on 11 hits and five walks while striking out two batters.

Lehman managed two hits and committed six errors. The Vikings had 18 hits and didn’t commit an error.

Minster 6, Marion Local 2

The Wildcats won a Midwest Athletic Conference game on Thursday in Maria Stein.

Mikaela Hoskins picked up the win in the circle. She pitched five innings and gave up two earned runs on one hit and two walks while striking out four batters.

Rylin Trego was 3 for 4 with 3 RBIs and one double. Alayna Prenger was 2 for 2 and Addi Inskeep was 2 for 4 with one double. Kaycie Albers was 1 for 2 with one double and two walks. Savanah Bergman and Hoskins each hit one double.

Minster (11-2, 3-0) had 10 hits and didn’t commit an error. The Flyers had three hits and committed two errors.

New Bremen 14, Parkway 12 extra innings

Allison Hays hit a two-run home run to center field in the bottom of the eighth to lift the Cardinals to a MAC win on Thursday in New Bremen.

Alayna Ross picked up the win in the circle for New Bremen (3-9, 1-2). She pitched a complete game and gave up five earned runs on 17 hits and two walks while striking out nine batters.

Sarah Dwenger was 3 for 5 with 2 RBIs and two doubles. Grace Wilker was 3 for 5, Alayna Ross was 2 for 5 with 4 RBIs, Ella Pape was 2 for 5 with one double and Lauren Homan was 2 for 5.

New Bremen had 15 hits and committed four errors. Parkway had 17 hits and committed seven errors.

Coldwater 5, Versailles 3

The Cavaliers lost a MAC game on Thursday in Coldwater.

Tara Fritscher was charged with the loss for Versailles (8-5, 2-2). She pitched six innings and gave up one earned run on eight hits and three walks while striking out seven batters.

Fritscher was 3 for 4 with 2 RBIs, one home run and one double. Lydia Hecht was 2 for 4 with one double.

Versailles had 10 hits and committed two errors. Coldwater had eight hits and didn’t commit an error.

• Boys tennis

Troy 3, Sidney 2

The Yellow Jackets lost a Miami Valley League match on Thursday in Sidney.

Grant Hoying won 7-6 (7-3), 6-0 at first singles. Conley New lost 6-4, 6-3 at second singles and Kaden Abbott won 6-0, 6-0 at third singles.

Brady Hagan and Takuma Furukawa lost 6-4, 6-3 at first doubles. Michael Koester and Chandru Bala lost 6-2, 6-2 at second doubles.

Russia softball beats Fort Loramie to stay undefeated

By Bryant Billing [email protected]

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to [email protected]

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to [email protected]