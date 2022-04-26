Saturday roundup: Fort Loramie softball splits 2 games in tourney

FORT LORAMIE — Aubrey Baker hit a solo home run in the bottom of the seventh inning to lift Fort Loramie to a 1-0 win over Franklin-Monroe in the first game of the Lady Redskin Invitational on Saturday.

Baker was 1 for 2 with one walk.

Kate Ruhenkamp picked up the win in the circle. She pitched seven innings and gave up five hits and two walks while striking out 13 batters.

Fort Loramie (7-8) had two hits and committed one error. The Jets committed one error.

Springfield Shawnee 15, Fort Loramie 2

The Redskins lost the championship game of the Lady Redskin Invitational in seven innings on Saturday.

Claire Hoying was charged with the loss. She pitched 2 2/3 innings and gave up one earned run on five hits and one walk.

Hoying was 3 for 4 with one double. Aubrey Baker was 2 for 3 with one walk and one double. Laney Barhorst was 2 for 4. Ava Turner was 1 for 1 with one walk. Delaney Higgins hit one double.

Fort Loramie had 10 hits and committed six errors. Shawnee had 14 hits and committed one error.

Anna 6, Tipp City Bethel 5

The Rockets scored five runs in the third inning to rally from an early 5-1 deficit and held on to win the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday in Anna.

Bree Metzler picked up the win in the circle for Anna (9-4). She pitched seven innings and gave up four earned runs on 10 hits and two walks while striking out two batters.

Brooke Pettus was 2 for 3 with 2 RBIs, one home run and one walk. Taylor Dye was 2 for 2 with one walk.

Anna had eight hits and committed three errors. Bethel had 10 hits and committed two errors.

Anna 10, Bethel 8

The Rockets won the second game of a doubleheader on Saturday in Anna. The squad trailed 7-1 heading into the bottom of the fourth but scored six runs to tie it, then scored three in the fifth to take the lead.

Liz Staudter picked up the win in the circle. She pitched two innings and gave up one earned run on three hits while striking out one batter.

Brooke Pettus was 3 for 4 with 4 RBIs, one home run and one double. Staudter was 3 for 4, Carissa Edwards was 2 for 4 with one double and Madison Mumaw was 1 for 2. Brenna Cobb hit one triple and had 3 RBIs, Morgan Shepherd was 1 for 3 with 2 RBIs and Makenna Pettus hit one double and drew one walk.

Anna had 14 hits and committed three errors. Bethel had five hits and committed two errors.

Fort Recovery 16, Jackson Center 1

The Tigers lost a nonconference game in five innings on Saturday in Jackson Center.

Grace Woolley was charged with the loss for Jackson Center (4-6). She pitched 4 2/3 innings and gave up three earned runs on six hits and eight walks.

Maryn Ludwig was 1 for 2 with one double. McKinley Reichert was 1 for 2.

The Tigers had two hits and committed four errors. Fort Recovery had 10 hits and didn’t commit any errors.

Xenia 8, Riverside 7

The Pirates lost their first game in the Newton Cancer Classic on Saturday in Pleasant Hill.

The Buccaneers scored five runs in the second to take control.

Jayden Hoffer was charged with the loss for Riverside (5-5). She pitched one inning and gave up four earned runs on five hits and one walk.

Kaylee Williams was 2 for 3 with 2 RBIs and one walk for the Pirates while Kara Kauffmann was 2 for 5 with one double. Brook Hunkler was 1 for 1.

Riverside had seven hits and committed four errors. Xenia had eight hits and committed eight errors.

Riverside 2, Springfield Northwestern 0

The Pirates won their second game in the Newton Cancer Classic on Saturday in Pleasant Hill.

Alaina Snow picked up the win in the circle. She pitched seven innings and gave up two hits while striking out 11 batters.

Snow was 1 for 2 at the plate. Amerra Huston was 1 for 2.

Riverside had four hits and committed two errors. Northwestern had two hits and committed two errors.

Minster 4, Wapakoneta 1

The Wildcats won the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday in Minster.

Mikaela Hoskins picked up the win for the Wildcats (13-2). She pitched seven innings and gave up six hits and three walks.

Hoskins was 2 for 3 at the plate while Hailee Albers was 2 for 3. Kaycie Albers and Savanah Bergman each hit one double.

Minster had nine hits and committed three errors. The Redskins committed four errors.

Minster 5, Wapakoneta 3

Minster won the second game of a doubleheader on Saturday in Minster.

Brooklyn Osterloh picked up the win in the circle. She pitched six innings and gave up one earned run on four hits while striking out nine batters.

Hannah Oldiges was 2 for 3 with one double while Lyndi Hemmelgarn was 1 for 2 with 2 RBIs and one double. Addi Inskeep hit one home run and had 2 RBIs. Rylin Trego was 1 for 1 with one walk.

Minster had eight hits and committed one error. Wapakoneta had four hits and committed one error.

Northmont 8, Versailles 5

The Tigers lost the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday in Clayton.

Tara Fritscher was charged with the loss for Versailles (9-8). She pitched four innings and gave up seven hits and two walks.

Lydia Hecht was 3 for 4 for the Tigers. Fritscher hit one home run and Colleen Hiestand hit one double and had 2 RBIs.

Versailles had nine hits and committed four errors. Northmont had eight hits and didn’t commit any errors.

Northmont 7, Versailles 4

Versailles lost the second game of a doubleheader on Saturday in Clayton.

Lydia Hecht was charged with the loss in the circle. She pitched two innings and gave up six earned runs on six hits and two walks.

Tara Fritscher was 3 for 3 with one double while Cassie Leach was 2 for 4. Natalie Prenger hit one double and had 2 RBIs.

The Tigers had nine hits and committed one error. Northmont had 10 hits and committed three errors.

Other scores: Spencerville 31, Botkins 10.

• Baseball

Fort Loramie 3, Cincinnati Christian 1

The Redskins won their first game on Saturday in Minster.

The squads combined to score all four runs in the fifth inning.

Clint Hilgefort picked up the win for Fort Loramie (10-5). He pitched seven innings and gave up one earned run on six hits and three walks while striking out 10 batters.

Evan Eilerman was 3 for 3 for the Redskins while Owen Pleiman was 2 for 4 and Taran Fleckenstein was 1 for 2.

Fort Loramie had seven hits and committed one error. Cincinnati Christian didn’t commit any errors.

Indian Lake 4, Fort Loramie 3

The Redskins lost their second game on Saturday in Minster.

Indian Lake scored the first four runs. Fort Loramie scored one in the bottom of the fourth and two in the sixth but couldn’t come closer.

Taran Fleckenstein was charged with the loss for Fort Loramie. He pitched seven innings and gave up four earned runs on five hits and two walks while striking out four batters.

Isaac Raterman was 1 for 2 with one walk for the Redskins. Evan Eilerman hit one double.

Fort Loramie had four hits and committed two errors. Indian Lake committed one error.

Russia 14, Riverside 0

The Raiders won a nonconference game in five innings on Saturday in Russia.

Grant Saunders returned to the mound for the Raiders (8-4) and picked up the win. He pitched four innings and gave up four hits and one walk while striking out five batters.

Saunders was 3 for 3 at the plate with one home run, one double and 4 RBIs. Braylon Cordonnier was 2 for 4, Hayden Quinter was 2 for 3 with 3 RBIs and Xavier Phlipot was 2 for 2.

Zander Crouch was charged with the loss for Riverside (6-5). He pitched two innings and gave up seven earned runs on eight hits while striking out one batter.

Russia had 13 hits and didn’t commit an error. Riverside had five hits and committed four errors.

Lehman Catholic 11, Fairlawn 1

The Cavaliers scored six runs in the top of the fifth to earn a run-rule victory on Saturday at Fairlawn.

David Rossman picked up the win on the mound. He pitched five innings and gave up one earned run on one hit and two walks while striking out 11 batters.

Leadoff hitter Nathan Sollmann was 3 for 4 with 3 RBIs while Hayden Sever was 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs. Rossman was 1 for 1 with two walks and scored three runs. David Brunner had 2 RBIs. Seth Kennedy was 1 for 2 with one walk. Rossman, Sever and Kennedy each had two stolen bases.

Landon Craig was charged with the loss for Fairlawn (0-12). He pitched 4 2/3 innings and gave up 10 earned runs on 11 hits and three walks while striking out four batters.

Lehman had 11 hits and didn’t commit an error. Fairlawn committed two errors.

Botkins 7, Spencerville 4

The Trojans won a nonconference game on Saturday in Spencerville.

Adam Hall picked up the win for Botkins (9-4). He pitched 5 1/3 innings and gave up three earned runs on five hits and eight walks while striking out seven batters.

Brandt Boerger was 1 for 2 with two walks.

Botkins had six hits and committed three errors. Spencerville had six hits and committed one error.

Versailles 12, Northmont 2

The Tigers scored six runs in the sixth inning to earn a run-rule win in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday in Versailles.

Jacob Treon picked up the win for the Tigers (8-6). He pitched 4 1/3 innings and gave up two earned runs on three hits and five walks while striking out five batters.

Treon was 2 for 2 at the plate with one home run while Noah McEldowney was 3 for 5 with 2 RBIs and one double. Carson Bey was 3 for 3 and Joe Ruhenkamp was 2 for 4.

Versailles had 11 hits and didn’t commit an error. Northmont had five hits and committed three errors.

Northmont 9, Versailles 4

The Tigers lost the second game of a doubleheader on Saturday in Versailles.

AJ Griesdorn was charged with the loss. He pitched four innings and gave up five earned runs on five hits and one walk while striking out two batters.

Jacob Treon was 2 for 4 with one double while Carson Bey was 2 for 3 with one double and Ben Ruhenkamp was 2 for 4 with one double. Chase McEldowney also hit one double.

Northmont had 11 hits and committed one error. Versailles had nine hits and committed two errors.

Other scores: Newton 3, Houston 1; Houston 16, Yellow Springs 0; Minster 5, Indian Lake 0.

