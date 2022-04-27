Tuesday roundup: Botkins baseball earns big win over Jackson Center

BOTKINS — Botkins beat Jackson Center 14-5 in a Shelby County Athletic League baseball game on Tuesday.

Carson Motter picked up the win for Botkins (10-4, 3-2 SCAL). He pitched seven innings and gave up four earned runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out nine batters.

Leadoff hitter Isaac Cisco was 3 for 3 with 2 RBIs, two walks, two doubles and three runs. Motter was 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs and one double, Brant Metz was 2 for 3 with 2 RBIs, Preston Free was 2 for 3 with 2 RBIs and Corey Koenig was 1 for 2 with two walks.

Bryson Roberts was charged with the loss for Jackson Center (5-7, 3-3). He pitched 1 1/3 innings and gave up five earned runs on two hits and five walks while striking out two batters.

Eli Butcher was 3 for 4 with two stolen bases while Evan York was 2 for 3 with one double.

Botkins had 13 hits and committed three errors while Jackson Center had seven hits and committed one error.

Sidney 6, West Carrollton 1

The Yellow Jackets won a Miami Valley League Valley Division game on Tuesday in Sidney.

Gavin Roberts picked up the win for Sidney (10-5, 9-4 MVL Valley). He pitched five innings and gave up four hits and two walks while striking out seven batters.

Carson Taylor hit one triple and had 2 RBIs while Donavin Johnson was 1 for 2 with one double and Parker Stewart was 1 for 2 with two runs and one walk.

Sidney had six hits and committed one error. West Carrollton had four hits and committed two errors.

Lehman Catholic 5, Tipp City Bethel 3

The Cavaliers won a Three Rivers Conference game on Tuesday in Sidney.

Korban Schmiesing picked up the win for Lehman (4-9, 2-7 TRC). He pitched seven innings and gave up one earned run on six hits and three walks while striking out eight batters.

David Rossman was 2 for 3 with 2 RBIs and one triple while Seth Kennedy was 1 for 2 with one double and one walk. Hayden Sever hit one triple.

Lehman had six hits and committed one error. The Bees committed three errors.

Troy Christian 10, Riverside 1

The Pirates lost a TRC game on Tuesday in De Graff.

Warren Shockey was charged with the loss for Riverside (6-6, 4-4). He pitched 3 2/3 innings and gave up four earned runs on nine hits and one walk while striking out four batters.

Riverside had two hits and committed six errors. Troy Christian had 11 hits and committed three errors.

Versailles 4, New Bremen 2

The Tigers won a Midwest Athletic Conference game on Tuesday in New Bremen.

Joe Ruhenkamp picked up the win for Versailles (9-6, 3-2 MAC). He pitched five innings and gave up one earned run on four hits and four walks while striking out five batters.

Carson Bey was 2 for 2 with two doubles and two walks. Noah McEldowney hit one double and had 2 RBIs.

Colton Muether was charged with the loss for New Bremen (6-5, 2-2). He pitched five innings and gave up two earned runs on four hits and three walks while striking out one batter.

Reece Busse was 2 for 4.

The Tigers had four hits and committed four errors. New Bremen had five hits and committed three errors.

• Softball

Sidney 18, West Carrollton 17 extra innings

Sidney scored nine runs in sixth to rally from a big deficit and force extra innings with a 15-15 tie, and Hailey Richardson hit an RBI single to left field with one out in the bottom of the 10th to lift the Yellow Jackets to a senior night victory in Miami Valley League Valley Division action on Tuesday in Sidney.

Alli Milanese picked up the win for Sidney (3-11, 3-10 MVL Valley). She pitched 7 1/3 innings and gave up seven earned runs on 15 hits and one walk while striking out nine batters.

Leadoff hitter Jenna Smith was 5 for 7 with 2 RBIs, two doubles and four runs while Richardson was 4 for 7 with 5 RBIs, one home run, one double and three runs.

Alayna VanHorn was 3 for 5 with two walks and three runs. Milanese was 3 for 6 with 3 RBIs and two doubles. Kelis McNeal was 3 for 4 with 2 RBIs, one home run, one triple, one double and three runs. Lainey Luginbill was 2 for 5 with 2 RBIs.

Sidney had 22 hits and committed five errors. West Carrollton had 22 hits and committed three errors.

Parkway 7, Russia 4

The Raiders suffered their first loss of the season by losing on Tuesday in Parkway.

Makena Hoying was charged with the loss for Russia (13-1). She pitched four innings and gave up three earned runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out five batters.

Russia had five hits and committed two errors. Parkway had 14 hits and committed two errors.

Anna 6, Mississinawa Valley 4

The Rockets won a nonconference game on Tuesday in Anna.

The Rockets trailed 4-3 heading into the seventh but came alive with two outs.

Taylor Dye hit a double, then Makenna Pettus hit a line-drive double to center field to score Dye and tie it 4-4. Morgan Shepherd then hit a two-run home run to earn Anna the win. Those three hits were Anna’s only extra-base hits of the game.

Bree Metzler picked up the win in the circle for Anna (10-4). She pitched seven innings and gave up one earned run on six hits and one walk while striking out six batters.

Dye was 3 for 4 while Carissa Edwards was 2 for 4 and Liz Staudter and Shepherd were each 1 for 2 with one walk.

Anna had 11 hits and committed one error. Mississinawa Valley committed two errors.

Jackson Center 19, Botkins 2

The Tigers earned a run-rule victory in Shelby County Athletic League action on Tuesday in Botkins.

Riley Barhorst picked up the win for Jackson Center (5-6, 2-2 SCAL). She pitched four innings and gave up two earned runs on three hits and four walks while striking out three batters.

McKinley Reichert was 4 for 4 with 2 RBIs and one triple. Barhorst was 2 for 2 with 3 RBIs, two walks and three runs. Jaylyn Kiser was 1 for 1 with 4 RBIs, one home run and one walk.

Paige Geuy was 1 for 1 with one walk, Zoey Pohlschneider was 1 for 1 with one walk, Presley Reese was 1 for 2 with two walks and three runs, Avery Jackson was 1 for 2 with two walks and two runs and Kathryn Prenger was 1 for 2.

Audrie Uppenkamp was charged with the loss for Botkins (0-11, 0-6). She pitched five innings and gave up 18 earned runs on 14 hits and 14 walks while striking out four batters.

Jackson Center didn’t commit an error. Botkins had three hits and committed one error.

Bethel 13, Lehman Catholic 10

The Cavaliers lost a Three Rivers Conference game on Tuesday in Sidney.

Annie Stiver was charged with the loss for Lehman (0-11, 0-8). She pitched seven innings and gave up 10 earned runs on 11 hits and four walks while striking out six batters.

Tori Lachey was 3 for 3 with one double while Stiver was 2 for 4 with one walk and Miley Heffelfinger was 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs and two doubles. Layla Platfoot was 1 for 2 with two walks.

Lehman had nine hits and committed three errors. The Bees committed three errors.

Riverside 4, Urbana 3

The Pirates won a nonconference game on Tuesday in De Graff.

Alaina Snow picked up the win in the circle for Riverside (6-5). She pitched seven innings and gave up one earned run on one hit and two walks while striking out 16 batters.

Kaylee Williams was 3 for 3 while Jade Copas was 2 for 3 with one double. Snow hit one double.

Riverside had nine hits and committed two errors. Urbana committed three errors.

Minster 15, St. Henry 13

The Wildcats scored five runs in the bottom of the seventh to rally and earn a Midwest Athletic Conference win on Tuesday in Minster.

The Wildcats came alive with two outs. Lyndi Hemmelgarn hit a single and then scored when Addi Inskeep hit a line-drive single to center field. Mikaela Hoskins then hit a two-run home run to left field to tie it 13-13.

Kaycie Albers hit a single to center field, then Hannah Oldiges hit a two-run homer to left to give Minster the win.

Hoskins picked up the win in the circle for the Wildcats (14-2, 3-0 MAC). She pitched 3 2/3 innings and gave up five earned runs on 10 hits and one walk while striking out two batters.

Hoskins was 2 for 4 at the plate with 6 RBIs, two home runs and one walk. Savanah Bergman was 3 for 5 with one triple and one double.

Inskeep was 3 for 5 with 2 RBIs and three runs and Albers was 3 for 5. Emma Goubeaux was 3 for 4 with 2 RBIs, one home run and one double. Hemmelgarn was 1 for 2 with two walks and three runs. Jenna Schulze was 1 for 2. Oldiges hit one home run, drew one walk and had 2 RBIs.

Minster had 17 hits and committed one error. St. Henry had 21 hits and committed two errors.

Versailles 9, New Bremen 0

The Tigers won a MAC game on Tuesday in Versailles.

Tara Fritscher picked up the win for the Tigers (10-8, 2-2). She pitched seven innings and gave up five hits and three walks while striking out 11 batters.

Jenna Dirksen was 3 for 3 with two doubles and one walk while Fritscher was 2 for 4 with 3 RBIs, and one home run. Colleen Hiestand was 3 for 4 with one double, Mia Eversole was 2 for 3 with one walk and Emma George was 2 for 4. Lydia Hecht hit one double.

Alayna Ross was charged with the loss for New Bremen (3-11, 1-2). She pitched six innings and gave up five earned runs on 12 hits and three walks while striking out five batters.

Ross was 2 for 2 at the plate with one walk.

Versailles had 14 hits and committed three errors while New Bremen had five hits and committed two errors.

• Tennis

West Carrollton 4, Sidney 1

The Yellow Jackets won a Miami Valley League Valley Division match on Tuesday in Sidney.

Grant Hoying won 6-0, 6-1 at first singles. Hoying, a senior, tied the program record for career wins with the win. He had 57 career wins to his credit heading into a match at Lehman Catholic on Wednesday night.

Conley New lost 7-5, 5-7, 10-7 (super tiebreaker) at second singles. Kaden Abbott won 6-0, 6-0 at third singles.

Brady Hagan and Takuma Furukawa won 6-0, 6-0 at first doubles. Michael Koester and Noah Baldauf won 6-0, 6-4 at second doubles.

Lehman Catholic 4, Lima Central Catholic 1

The Cavaliers won the first match they’d played in two weeks on Tuesday in Sidney.

Sam Gilardi lost 6-3, 6-1 at first singles. Joe Pannapara won 6-0, 7-5 at second singles and Brandon Jones won 6-0, 6-1 at third singles.

Josh George wand Brock Bostick won 6-1, 6-4 at first doubles while Logan Linson and Thomas White won 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 at second doubles.

Sidney softball wins 18-17 in 10 innings on senior night

By Bryant Billing [email protected]

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to [email protected]

