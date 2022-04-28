Wednesday roundup: Hoying becomes Sidney career wins leader

SIDNEY — Sidney senior Grant Hoying became the boys tennis program’s career wins leader on Wednesday by winning a match at Lehman Catholic High School.

Hoying defeated Lehman’s Sam Gilardi 6-0, 6-0 to earn his 58th career win, surpassing the previous record held by former teammate and 2019 graduate Prem Dev.

Hoying becomes Sidney’s leader despite not playing his sophomore season; the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in all spring sports being canceled in 2020.

Hoying has a career dual record of 58-4 and a total match record of 79-7. He was a first team all-Greater Western Ohio Conference North Division selection as a freshman in 2019 and was Miami Valley League player of the year last year. He qualified for districts both seasons.

The Yellow Jackets won Wednesday’s match 4-1.

Lehman’s Joe Pannapara beat Sidney’s Conley New 6-2, 6-0 at second singles. Sidney’s Kaden Abbott beat Lehman’s Brandon Jones 6-4, 6-4 at third singles.

Sidney’s Brady Hagan and Takuma Furukawa beat Lehman’s Josh George and Brock Bostick 3-6, 7-5, 10-7 (super tiebreaker) at first doubles. Sidney’s Michael Koester and Noah Baldauf beat Lehman’s Logan Linson and Thomas White 6-3, 2-6, 6-0 at second doubles.

• Softball

Sidney 14, West Carrollton 4

The Yellow Jackets won a Miami Valley League Valley Division game in five innings on Wednesday in West Carrollton.

Alli Milanese picked up the win in the circle for Sidney (4-11, 4-10 MVL Valley). She pitched five innings and gave up two earned runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out five batters.

Milanese was 1 for 2 at the plate with 3 RBIs, one home run and two walks. Avery Griffis was 2 for 3 with one walk and Hailey Richardson was 2 for 3 with one walk, 2 RBIs and three runs. Alayna VanHorn was 2 for 3 with one walk and Kelis McNeal was 1 for 2 with one double and two walks.

Sidney had nine hits and committed two errors. West Carrollton committed seven errors.

Lehman Catholic 23, Dayton Belmont 1

The Cavaliers won their first game of the season by knocking of the Bison in five innings on Wednesday in Sidney.

Annie Stiver picked up the win for Lehman (1-11). She pitched five hitless innings and gave up two walks while striking out 15 batters.

Taylor Geise was 2 for 2 with 3 RBIs, two runs and one double and Stiver was 2 for 3 with one walk and three runs.

Miley Heffelfinger was 2 for 3 with 2 RBIs, two doubles and one walk. Heidi Toner was 1 for 2 with two walks and four runs. Emilee VanSkiver was 1 for 1 with 2 RBIs and one walk. Kate Stewart was 0 for 0 with three walks, Chloe Steiner was 1 for 2, Sophia Magoteaux was 1 for 2, Molly Greene was 0 for 0 with two walks and Bailey Cooper was 1 for 2.

Lehman had 11 hits and didn’t commit an error. The Cavaliers drew 10 walks.

Minster 5, St. Marys 4

The Wildcats scored three runs in the sixth inning to rally and beat the Roughriders in a nonconference game on Wednesday in Minster.

Brooklyn Osterloh picked up the win for Minster (15-2). She pitched two innings and gave up three hits and one walk while striking out three batters.

Addi Inskeep was 3 for 4 with one double while Hannah Oldiges was 1 for 1 with one walk. Rylin Trego was 2 for 3 with one double.

Minster had 11 hits and didn’t commit an error. St. Marys had 10 hits and committed one error.

• Baseball

West Carrollton 7, Sidney 3

The Yellow Jackets lost a Miami Valley League Valley Division game on Wednesday in West Carrollton.

Wyatt Bisbee was charged with the loss for Sidney (10-6, 9-5 MVL Valley). He pitched four innings and gave up three earned runs on five hits and four walks while striking out one batter.

Aiden Booth was 1 for 2 with two walks and two stolen bases. Carson Taylor was 2 for 4 with one double and Jack Davidson was 3 for 4 with one double.

Sidney had seven hits and committed two errors. West Carrollton had five hits and committed two errors.

Minster 15, New Knoxville 2

The Wildcats won a Midwest Athletic Conference game in six innings on Wednesday in New Knoxville.

Freshman James Niemeyer picked up the win for Minster (10-5, 2-4 MAC) in his first career start. He pitched six innings and gave up two earned runs on five hits while striking out 12 batters.

Logan Kohne was 3 for 4 with one double for the Wildcats while Brady Wolf was 2 for 2 and Nathan Beair was 1 for 3 with one double.

Minster had 10 hits and committed two errors while the Rangers had five hits and didn’t commit any errors.

Other scores: Houston 3, Franklin-Monroe 2.

Sidney softball beats West Carrollton 14-4

By Bryant Billing [email protected]

