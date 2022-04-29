Thursday roundup: Late runs lift Sidney at Day Air Ballpark

DAYTON — Sidney took an early lead, and after Washington Courthouse battled back to tie it, the Yellow Jackets scored one run in each the last two innings to earn a 5-3 win in a nonconference game on Thursday at Day Air Ballpark in downtown Dayton.

Carson Taylor picked up the win for the Yellow Jackets (11-6). He pitched 2 2/3 innings in relief and gave up one hit while striking out three batters.

Taylor was 3 for 3 at the plate with 2 RBIs and one walk. Mitchell Davis was 1 for 2 with one walk. EJ Davis had three stolen bases and scored three runs.

Sidney had four hits and didn’t commit an error. Washington Courthouse had one hit and committed three errors.

Fort Loramie 7, Anna 0

The Redskins won a Shelby County Athletic League game on Thursday in Anna.

Ty Ruhenkamp picked up the win for Fort Loramie (11-5, 6-1 SCAL). He pitched 4 1/3 innings and gave up one hit and two walks while striking out nine batters.

Karson Tennery was 2 for 2 with one double and one walk while Ruhenkamp was 2 for 3 and Evan Eilerman was 2 for 4. Clint Hilgefort hit one double.

Bryce Cobb was charged with the loss for Anna (1-12, 1-5). He pitched seven innings and gave up three earned runs on 10 hits and one walk while striking out one batter.

Fort Loramie had 10 hits and committed one error. Anna had one hit and committed two errors.

Russia 16, Fairlawn 0

The Raiders scored 11 runs in the fourth to earn a run-rule SCAL win on Thursday in Russia.

Brayden Monnin picked up the win for the Raiders (9-4, 6-1). He pitched hitless five innings and gave up one walk while striking out six batters.

Monnin was 2 for 3 at the plate with one double while Grant Saunders was 2 for 2 with 3 RBIs, two doubles, two walks and three runs. Jude Counts was 2 for 2 with 3 RBIs and two doubles and Ross Fiessinger was 1 for 2 with one double.

Bryce Ennis was charged with the loss for Fairlawn (0-13, 0-6). He pitched four innings and gave up 15 earned runs on 12 hits and six walks while striking out one batter.

The Raiders had 12 hits and didn’t commit an error. Fairlawn committed five errors.

Jackson Center 7, Houston 5

The Tigers won an SCAL game on Thursday in Jackson Center.

Bryson Roberts picked up the win for Jackson Center. He pitched three hitless innings and gave up one walk while striking out five batters.

Carson Regula was 2 for 3 with one walk while Eli Butcher was 2 for 3 with one walk and Noah Francis was 2 for 3. Evan York was 1 for 2 with one walk and Kaleb Minnich was 1 for 2 with one walk.

Ethan Lukey was charged with the loss for Houston (7-0, 3-5). He pitched 1/3 of an inning and gave up three earned runs on two hits and two walks.

Xavier Ludwig was 2 for 2.

Jackson Center had 10 hits and committed four errors while Houston had six hits and committed one error.

Celina 12, Botkins 0

The Trojans lost a nonconference game in five innings on Thursday in Celina.

Jaydon Wendel was charged with the loss for Botkins (10-5). He pitched one inning and gave up two earned runs on two hits and two walks.

Carson Motter was 1 for 2 with one double and Wendel was 1 for 2.

Botkins had two hits and committed four errors. The Bulldogs had 10 hits and committed one error.

Riverside 5, Lehman Catholic 3

The Pirates won a Three Rivers Conference game on Thursday in Sidney.

Landon Purtee picked up the win for Riverside (7-6, 5-4 TRC). He pitched five innings and gave up two earned runs on six hits and two walks while striking out six batters.

Landon Stewart was 3 for 4 while Kaleb Schindewolf was 2 for 3 and Brody Rhoads was 1 for 2 with two walks and two runs. Gavin Osborne had 2 RBIs.

Seth Knapke was charged with the loss for Lehman (4-10, 2-8). He pitched 4 2/3 innings and gave up one earned run on seven hits and three walks while striking out four batters.

JD Barhorst was 2 for 3.

Riverside had nine hits and committed two errors while Lehman had six hits and committed three errors.

Minster 7, Fort Recovery 5

The Wildcats won a Midwest Athletic Conference game on Thursday in Minster.

Eli Rindler picked up the win for Minster (11-5, 3-4 MAC). He pitched six innings and gave up three earned runs on six hits and three walks while striking out two batters.

Logan Kohne was 2 for 3 while Nathan Beair was 2 for 3 and Alex Schmitmeyer was 2 for 4.

Minster had nine hits and committed four errors while the Indians had six hits and committed one error.

New Bremen 8, Marion Local 3

The Cardinals won a MAC game on Thursday in Maria Stein.

Nick Alig picked up the win for New Bremen (7-5, 2-3). He pitched 6 2/3 innings and gave up three earned runs on five hits and six walks while striking out 12 batters.

Drew McNaughton was 3 for 4 with two stolen bases while Aaron Thieman was 3 for 4 with 2 RBIs and one double. Vince Hulse was 1 for 2 with two walks.

New Bremen had 11 hits and committed one error. Marion Local had six hits and committed four errors.

Delphos St. John’s 4, Versailles 0

The Tigers lost a MAC game on Thursday in Versailles.

Jacob Treon was charged with the loss for Versailles (9-6, 4-2). He pitched five innings and gave up one earned run on one hit and four walks while striking out three batters.

Carson Bey was 2 for 3.

Versailles had four hits and committed three errors. The Blue Jays had three hits and didn’t commit an error.

• Softball

Fort Loramie 3, Anna 1

The Redskins won a Shelby County Athletic League game on Thursday in Anna.

Kate Ruhenkamp picked up the win for Fort Loramie (8-8, 5-2 SCAL). She pitched seven innings and gave up one earned run on four hits while striking out seven batters.

Aubrey Turner was 2 for 3 for the Redskins. Claire Hoying hit one double.

Bree Metzler was charged with the loss for Anna (10-5, 2-3). She pitched seven innings and gave up two earned runs on six hits while striking out one batter.

Brooke Pettus was 2 for 3 for the Rockets with one double. Liz Staudter hit one double.

Fort Loramie didn’t commit any errors. Anna committed one error.

Russia 8, Arcanum 3

The Raiders won a nonconference game on Thursday in Arcanum.

Makena Hoying picked up the win in the circle for Russia (14-1). She pitched seven innings and gave up three earned runs on six hits and one walk while striking out four batters.

Kelby Doseck was 3 for 3 with one home run, one walk and three runs. Ava Daniel was 3 for 4, Hoying was 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs, one home run and one double, and Riley Hammonds was 2 for 4. Reese Goubeaux hit one double.

Russia had 12 hits and committed two errors. Arcanum had six hits and didn’t commit an error.

Riverside 3, Lehman Catholic 1

The Pirates won a TRC game on Thursday in Sidney.

Alaina Snow picked up the win in the circle for Riverside (7-5, 4-3 TRC). She pitched seven innings and gave up three hits and one walk while striking out 13 batters.

Kaylee Williams was 2 for 3 for the Pirates. Jenna Woods hit one double.

Annie Stiver was charged with the loss for Lehman (1-12, 0-9). She pitched seven innings and gave up three earned runs on six hits and two walks while striking out nine batters.

Riverside and Lehman each committed three errors.

Minster 8, Fort Recovery 2

The Wildcats won a Midwest Athletic Conference game on Thursday in Fort Recovery.

Mikaela Hoskins picked up the win for Minster (16-2, 5-0). She pitched six innings and gave up one earned run on five hits and one walk.

Hoskins was 2 for 4 at the plate while Hailee Albers was 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs, two runs and one double. Emma Goubeaux was 2 for 4 with one home run and Lyndi Hemmelgarn was 3 for 4 with 2 RBIs, one home run, two runs and one double. Hannah Oldiges was 1 for 2 with one double. Alayna Prenger and Rylin Trego each hit one double.

Minster had 13 hits and committed one error. Fort Recovery had six hits and didn’t commit an error.

Marion Local 8, New Bremen 1

The Cardinals won a MAC game on Thursday in New Bremen.

Alayna Ross was charged with the loss for New Bremen (3-12, 1-4). She pitched seven innings and gave up three earned runs on 10 hits and four walks while striking out nine batters.

Alivia Dammeyer was 3 for 3 for New Bremen with two doubles.

New Bremen had four hits and committed three errors. Marion Local committed one error.

Other scores: Houston 12, Jackson Center 3.

• Boys tennis

Sidney 5, Valley View 0

The Yellow Jackets won a nonconference match on Thursday in Sidney.

Grant Hoying won 6-0, 6-0 at first singles. Conley New won 6-4, 6-3 at second singles and Kaden Abbott won 6-0, 6-0 at third singles.

Brady Hagan and Takuma Furukawa won 6-4, 6-1 at first doubles. Michael Koester and Noah Balduf won 6-1, 6-7 (7-5 set tiebreaker), 10-8 (super tiebreaker) at second doubles.

Sidney 4, Celina 1

The Yellow Jackets won a nonconference match on Thursday in Sidney.

Grant Hoying won 6-0, 6-0 at first singles. Kaden Abbott won 6-2, 6-2 at second singles and Conley New won 6-1, 6-2 at third singles.

Brady Hagan and Takuma Furukawa won 6-3, 1-6, 6-2 at first doubles. Michael Koester and Noah Balduf lost 7-6 (7-4 set tiebreaker), 6-3.

Lehman Catholic 3, Milton-Union 2

The Cavaliers lost a nonconference match on Thursday in Sidney.

Sam Gilardi lost 6-1, 6-1 at first singles. Joe Pannapara won 6-4, 7-5 at second singles and Brandon Jones won 6-1, 6-0 at third singles.

Josh George and Brock Bostick won 2-6, 6-4, 6-2 at first doubles and Logan Linson and Thomas White lost at second doubles.

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to [email protected]

